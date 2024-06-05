General Dynamics Board Declares Dividend

General Dynamics

Jun 05, 2024, 15:45 ET

RESTON, Va., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.42 per share on the company's common stock, payable August 9, 2024, to shareholders of record on July 5, 2024.

General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people across 65 countries worldwide and generated $42.3 billion in revenue in 2023. More information about General Dynamics is available at www.gd.com.

