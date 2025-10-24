General Dynamics Reports Third-Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Revenue $12.9 billion, up 10.6% from year-ago quarter

Diluted EPS $3.88, up 15.8% from year-ago quarter

$2.1 billion cash from operating activities, 199% of net earnings

Very strong order activity in all four segments

RESTON, Va., Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) today reported third-quarter 2025 operating earnings of $1.3 billion, or $3.88 per diluted share (EPS), on revenue of $12.9 billion. Compared with the year-ago quarter, revenue increased 10.6%, operating earnings increased 12.7%, and diluted EPS increased 15.8%. Operating margin of 10.3% was a 20-basis-point expansion from the year-ago quarter and a 30-basis-point expansion sequentially.

"Each of our four segments grew earnings and backlog in the quarter, reflecting solid execution coupled with growing demand," said Phebe Novakovic, chairman and chief executive officer. "The Aerospace segment in particular performed impressively, growing revenue 30.3% and expanding margins by 100 basis points from the same period a year ago, with order activity for business jets remaining very strong."

Cash and Capital Deployment

Net cash provided by operating activities in the quarter totaled $2.1 billion, or 199% of net earnings. During the quarter, the company paid $403 million in dividends and invested $212 million in capital expenditures, ending the quarter with $8 billion in total debt and $2.5 billion in cash and equivalents on hand.

Orders and Backlog

Orders totaled $19.3 billion in the quarter on a companywide basis. Consolidated book-to-bill ratio, defined as orders divided by revenue, was 1.5-to-1 for the quarter. Book-to-bill was 1.6-to-1 for the defense segments and 1.3-to-1 for the Aerospace segment.

Total estimated contract value, the sum of all backlog components, was $167.7 billion at the end of the quarter. This includes backlog of $109.9 billion and estimated potential contract value, representing management's estimate of additional value in unfunded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts and unexercised options, of $57.8 billion.

About General Dynamics

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 110,000 people worldwide and generated $47.7 billion in revenue in 2024. More information is available at www.gd.com.

WEBCAST INFORMATION: General Dynamics will webcast its third-quarter 2025 financial results conference call at 9 a.m. EDT on Friday, October 24, 2025. The webcast will be a listen-only audio event available at www.gd.com. An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available by telephone two hours after the end of the call through October 31, 2025, at 800-770-2030 (international: +1 609-800-9909), conference ID 4299949. Charts furnished to investors and securities analysts in connection with General Dynamics' announcement of its financial results are available at www.gd.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements (FLS), including statements about the company's future operational and financial performance, which are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "forecasts," "scheduled," "outlook," "estimates," "should" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify FLS. In making FLS, we rely on assumptions and analyses based on our experience and perception of historical trends; current conditions and expected future developments; and other factors, estimates and judgments we consider reasonable and appropriate based on information available to us at the time. FLS are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. FLS are not guarantees of future performance and involve factors, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in the FLS. All FLS speak only as of the date they were made. We do not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release revisions to FLS to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release. Additional information regarding these factors is contained in the company's filings with the SEC, and these factors may be revised or supplemented in future SEC filings. In addition, this press release contains some financial measures not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). While we believe these non-GAAP metrics provide useful information for investors, there are limitations associated with their use, and our calculations of these metrics may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Non-GAAP metrics should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP measures. Reconciliations to comparable GAAP measures and other information relating to our non-GAAP measures are included in other filings with the SEC, which are available at investorrelations.gd.com.

EXHIBIT A CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS - (UNAUDITED) DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS







Three Months Ended

Variance



September 28, 2025

September 29, 2024

$



%

Revenue $ 12,907

$ 11,671

$ 1,236





10.6 % Operating costs and expenses (11,576)

(10,490)

(1,086)









Operating earnings 1,331

1,181

150





12.7 % Other, net 15

15

—









Interest, net (74)

(82)

8









Earnings before income tax 1,272

1,114

158





14.2 % Provision for income tax, net (213)

(184)

(29)









Net earnings $ 1,059

$ 930

$ 129





13.9 % Earnings per share—basic $ 3.93

$ 3.39

$ 0.54





15.9 % Basic weighted average shares outstanding 269.2

274.4













Earnings per share—diluted $ 3.88

$ 3.35

$ 0.53





15.8 % Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 272.6

277.9















EXHIBIT B CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS - (UNAUDITED) DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS







Nine Months Ended

Variance



September 28, 2025

September 29, 2024

$



%

Revenue $ 38,171

$ 34,378

$ 3,793





11.0 % Operating costs and expenses (34,267)

(31,005)

(3,262)









Operating earnings 3,904

3,373

531





15.7 % Other, net 51

47

4









Interest, net (251)

(248)

(3)









Earnings before income tax 3,704

3,172

532





16.8 % Provision for income tax, net (637)

(538)

(99)









Net earnings $ 3,067

$ 2,634

$ 433





16.4 % Earnings per share—basic $ 11.41

$ 9.61

$ 1.80





18.7 % Basic weighted average shares outstanding 268.8

274.0













Earnings per share—diluted $ 11.29

$ 9.49

$ 1.80





19.0 % Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 271.8

277.5















EXHIBIT C REVENUE AND OPERATING EARNINGS BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED) DOLLARS IN MILLIONS







Three Months Ended

Variance



September 28, 2025

September 29, 2024

$



%

Revenue:



















Aerospace $ 3,234

$ 2,482

$ 752





30.3 % Marine Systems 4,096

3,599

497





13.8 % Combat Systems 2,252

2,212

40





1.8 % Technologies 3,325

3,378

(53)





(1.6) % Total $ 12,907

$ 11,671

$ 1,236





10.6 % Operating earnings:



















Aerospace $430

$ 305

$ 125





41.0 % Marine Systems 291

258

33





12.8 % Combat Systems 335

325

10





3.1 % Technologies 327

326

1





0.3 % Corporate (52)

(33)

(19)





(57.6) % Total $ 1,331

$ 1,181

$ 150





12.7 % Operating margin:



















Aerospace 13.3 %

12.3 %













Marine Systems 7.1 %

7.2 %













Combat Systems 14.9 %

14.7 %













Technologies 9.8 %

9.7 %













Total 10.3 %

10.1 %















EXHIBIT D REVENUE AND OPERATING EARNINGS BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED) DOLLARS IN MILLIONS







Nine Months Ended

Variance



September 28, 2025

September 29, 2024

$



%

Revenue:



















Aerospace $ 9,322

$ 7,506

$ 1,816





24.2 % Marine Systems 11,905

10,383

1,522





14.7 % Combat Systems 6,711

6,602

109





1.7 % Technologies 10,233

9,887

346





3.5 % Total $ 38,171

$ 34,378

$ 3,793





11.0 % Operating earnings:



















Aerospace $ 1,265

$ 879

$ 386





43.9 % Marine Systems 832

735

97





13.2 % Combat Systems 950

920

30





3.3 % Technologies 987

941

46





4.9 % Corporate (130)

(102)

(28)





(27.5) % Total $ 3,904

$ 3,373

$ 531





15.7 % Operating margin:



















Aerospace 13.6 %

11.7 %













Marine Systems 7.0 %

7.1 %













Combat Systems 14.2 %

13.9 %













Technologies 9.6 %

9.5 %













Total 10.2 %

9.8 %















EXHIBIT E CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DOLLARS IN MILLIONS



(Unaudited)





September 28, 2025

December 31, 2024 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and equivalents $ 2,520

$ 1,697 Accounts receivable 3,303

2,977 Unbilled receivables 8,641

8,248 Inventories 9,813

9,724 Other current assets 1,575

1,740 Total current assets 25,852

24,386 Noncurrent assets:





Property, plant and equipment, net 6,602

6,467 Intangible assets, net 1,402

1,520 Goodwill 20,871

20,556 Other assets 2,872

2,951 Total noncurrent assets 31,747

31,494 Total assets $ 57,599

$ 55,880 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt $ 1,006

$ 1,502 Accounts payable 3,459

3,344 Customer advances and deposits 10,462

9,491 Other current liabilities 3,537

3,487 Total current liabilities 18,464

17,824 Noncurrent liabilities:





Long-term debt 7,008

7,260 Other liabilities 7,693

8,733 Total noncurrent liabilities 14,701

15,993 Shareholders' equity:





Common stock 482

482 Surplus 4,323

4,062 Retained earnings 43,345

41,487 Treasury stock (22,856)

(22,450) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (860)

(1,518) Total shareholders' equity 24,434

22,063 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 57,599

$ 55,880

EXHIBIT F CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS - (UNAUDITED) DOLLARS IN MILLIONS



Nine Months Ended

September 28, 2025

September 29, 2024 Cash flows from operating activities—continuing operations:





Net earnings $ 3,067

$ 2,634 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash from operating activities:





Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 490

469 Amortization of intangible and finance lease right-of-use assets 182

177 Equity-based compensation expense 146

137 Deferred income tax provision (benefit) 151

(107) (Increase) decrease in assets, net of effects of business acquisitions:





Accounts receivable (314)

(172) Unbilled receivables (415)

(874) Inventories (131)

(1,612) Increase (decrease) in liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions:





Accounts payable 119

193 Customer advances and deposits 45

628 Other, net 219

479 Net cash provided by operating activities 3,559

1,952 Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (552)

(561) Other, net 130

(27) Net cash used by investing activities (422)

(588) Cash flows from financing activities:





Repayment of fixed-rate notes (1,500)

— Proceeds from fixed-rate notes 747

— Dividends paid (1,188)

(1,140) Purchases of common stock (600)

(183) Other, net 235

150 Net cash used by financing activities (2,306)

(1,173) Net cash used by discontinued operations (8)

(3) Net increase in cash and equivalents 823

188 Cash and equivalents at beginning of period 1,697

1,913 Cash and equivalents at end of period $ 2,520

$ 2,101

EXHIBIT G ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION - (UNAUDITED) DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS

Other Financial Information:















September 28, 2025

December 31, 2024







Debt-to-equity (a) 32.8 %

39.7 %







Book value per share (b) $ 90.46

$ 81.61







Shares outstanding 270,120,442

270,340,502

























Third Quarter

Nine Months

2025

2024

2025

2024 Income tax payments, net $ 27

$ 173

$ 263

$ 125 Company-sponsored research and development (c) $ 119

$ 137

$ 339

$ 421 Return on sales (d) 8.2 %

8.0 %

8.0 %

7.7 %















Non-GAAP Financial Measures:















Third Quarter

Nine Months

2025

2024

2025

2024 Free cash flow:













Net cash provided by operating activities $ 2,109

$ 1,416

$ 3,559

$ 1,952 Capital expenditures (212)

(201)

(552)

(561) Free cash flow (e) $ 1,897

$ 1,215

$ 3,007

$ 1,391

















September 28, 2025

December 31, 2024







Net debt:













Total debt $ 8,014

$ 8,762







Less cash and equivalents 2,520

1,697







Net debt (f) $ 5,494

$ 7,065









(a) Debt-to-equity ratio is calculated as total debt divided by total equity as of the end of the period. (b) Book value per share is calculated as total equity divided by total outstanding shares as of the end of the period. (c) Includes independent research and development and Aerospace product-development costs. (d) Return on sales is calculated as net earnings divided by revenue. (e) We define free cash flow as net cash from operating activities less capital expenditures. We believe free cash flow is a useful measure for investors because it portrays our ability to generate cash from our businesses for purposes such as repaying debt, funding business acquisitions, repurchasing our common stock and paying dividends. We use free cash flow to assess the quality of our earnings and as a key performance measure in evaluating management. (f) We define net debt as short- and long-term debt (total debt) less cash and equivalents. We believe net debt is a useful measure for investors because it reflects the borrowings that support our operations and capital deployment strategy. We use net debt as an important indicator of liquidity and financial position.

EXHIBIT H BACKLOG - (UNAUDITED) DOLLARS IN MILLIONS





Funded

Unfunded

Total Backlog

Estimated Potential Contract Value*

Total Estimated Contract Value Third Quarter 2025:



















Aerospace

$ 19,476

$ 1,131

$ 20,607

$ 1,147

$ 21,754 Marine Systems

38,757

14,854

53,611

14,839

68,450 Combat Systems

17,232

1,470

18,702

9,553

28,255 Technologies

10,269

6,668

16,937

32,341

49,278 Total

$ 85,734

$ 24,123

$ 109,857

$ 57,880

$ 167,737 Second Quarter 2025:



















Aerospace

$ 18,676

$ 1,227

$ 19,903

$ 1,165

$ 21,068 Marine Systems

39,298

13,674

52,972

14,708

67,680 Combat Systems

15,961

616

16,577

9,592

26,169 Technologies

9,945

4,285

14,230

32,011

46,241 Total

$ 83,880

$ 19,802

$ 103,682

$ 57,476

$ 161,158 Third Quarter 2024:



















Aerospace

$ 18,859

$ 937

$ 19,796

$ 254

$ 20,050 Marine Systems

29,008

11,463

40,471

9,578

50,049 Combat Systems

17,289

682

17,971

8,016

25,987 Technologies

9,794

4,602

14,396

27,093

41,489 Total

$ 74,950

$ 17,684

$ 92,634

$ 44,941

$ 137,575

* The estimated potential contract value includes work awarded on unfunded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts and unexercised options associated with existing firm contracts, including options and other agreements with existing customers to purchase new aircraft and aircraft services. We recognize options in backlog when the customer exercises the option and establishes a firm order. For IDIQ contracts, we evaluate the amount of funding we expect to receive and include this amount in our estimated potential contract value. The actual amount of funding received in the future may be higher or lower than our estimate of potential contract value.

EXHIBIT I AEROSPACE SUPPLEMENTAL DATA - (UNAUDITED) DOLLARS IN MILLIONS





Third Quarter Nine Months



2025

2024

2025

2024 Gulfstream Aircraft Deliveries (units):















Large-cabin aircraft

33

24

95

76 Mid-cabin aircraft

6

4

18

13 Total

39

28

113

89

















Aerospace Book-to-Bill:















Orders*

$ 4,053

$ 2,365

$ 10,417

$ 7,464 Revenue

3,234

2,482

9,322

7,506 Book-to-Bill Ratio

1.3x

1.0x

1.1x

1.0x

* Does not include customer defaults, liquidated damages, cancellations, foreign exchange fluctuations and other backlog adjustments.

