General Dynamics Board Declares Dividend

News provided by

General Dynamics

Mar 09, 2026, 15:00 ET

RESTON, Va., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) announced today that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.59 per share on the company's common stock, payable May 8, 2026, to shareholders of record on April 10, 2026.

Continue Reading
General Dynamics Board Increases Dividend
General Dynamics Board Increases Dividend

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapon systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 110,000 people worldwide and generated $52.6 billion in revenue in 2025. More information is available at www.gd.com.

SOURCE General Dynamics

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

General Dynamics Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results

General Dynamics Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results

General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) today reported quarterly net earnings of $1.1 billion on revenue of $14.4 billion. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) was...
General Dynamics to Webcast 2025 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results Conference Call

General Dynamics to Webcast 2025 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results Conference Call

General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) will webcast its fourth-quarter and full-year financial results conference call on Wednesday, January 28, beginning at 9...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Aerospace, Defense

Aerospace, Defense

Homeland Security

Homeland Security

High Tech Security

High Tech Security

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics