General Dynamics Board Declares Dividend

RESTON, Va., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) announced today that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.59 per share on the company's common stock, payable May 8, 2026, to shareholders of record on April 10, 2026.

General Dynamics Board Increases Dividend

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapon systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 110,000 people worldwide and generated $52.6 billion in revenue in 2025. More information is available at www.gd.com.

