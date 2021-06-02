General Dynamics Board Declares Dividend, Authorizes Additional Share Repurchases

RESTON, Va., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.19 per share on the company's common stock, payable August 6, 2021, to shareholders of record on July 2, 2021.

The board also provided management with the authority to repurchase an additional 10 million shares of the company's issued and outstanding common stock on the open market.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $37.9 billion in revenue in 2020. More information is available at www.gd.com.

