General Dynamics Board Declares Dividend, Authorizes Additional Share Repurchases

General Dynamics

Dec 04, 2024, 15:00 ET

RESTON, Va., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.42 per share on the company's common stock, payable February 7, 2025, to shareholders of record on January 17, 2025.

The board also provided management with the authority to repurchase an additional 10 million shares of the company's issued and outstanding common stock on the open market.

General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people across 65 countries worldwide and generated $42.3 billion in revenue in 2023. More information about General Dynamics is available at www.gd.com.

