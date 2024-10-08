General Dynamics Business Units to Participate in AUSA 2024

RESTON, Va., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Four business units of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) will be among the exhibitors at the Association of the U.S. Army (AUSA) annual meeting and exposition, scheduled for Oct. 14-16 in Washington, D.C.

Following is a list of General Dynamics products and solutions that will be displayed at the event.

General Dynamics products and solutions on display at upcoming AUSA exposition in Washington D.C.

GENERAL DYNAMICS LAND SYSTEMS (Booth 703)

Mission Command on the Move: With modern Army command posts (at echelon) being too easily detected and too easily targeted on the modern, drone-saturated battlefield, GD Land Systems is displaying its concept for Mission Command on the Move (MCOTM). The MCOTM solution uses Human-Machine Integration (HMI) to reduce detectable friendly signatures across several spectrums, including visual, thermal, acoustic and electromagnetic. It also eliminates the need for noisy generators, cumbersome tents, extra support vehicles and other logistics burdens that consume valuable resources and manpower.

Featured in the Land Systems booth are three MCOTM-enabling vehicles making their public debuts:

Stryker MCOTM: With increased interior space thanks to a raised roofline, the Stryker MCOTM is the crewed hub that enables protected mission command on a short halt or on the move. Its hybrid-electric drive allows for silent mobility, silent watch and exportable power. It also boasts an integrated Active Protection System, Katalyst Next Generation Electronic Architecture with cyber defense, and individual communication devices for end-to-end secure communications, at echelon. Integrating innovative intra-command post communications helps substantively reduce electromagnetic signatures, enabling the MCTOM command post to "hide in plain sight."

With increased interior space thanks to a raised roofline, the Stryker MCOTM is the crewed hub that enables protected mission command on a short halt or on the move. Its hybrid-electric drive allows for silent mobility, silent watch and exportable power. It also boasts an integrated Active Protection System, Katalyst Next Generation Electronic Architecture with cyber defense, and individual communication devices for end-to-end secure communications, at echelon. Integrating innovative intra-command post communications helps substantively reduce electromagnetic signatures, enabling the MCTOM command post to "hide in plain sight." MUTT XM: The newest member of the Land Systems family of Multi-Utility Tactical Transport robotic vehicles, the MUTT XM is bigger, faster and stronger than its predecessors and is hardened against electromagnetic interference. The 8x8 MUTT XM lightens the load as an equipment-carrying "robotic mule" but also has built-in flexibility for a wide variety of combat, combat support and combat service support functions and payloads. At AUSA, it will be outfitted with MIMIC spoofing technology from General Dynamics Mission Systems, providing a deployed layer of protection for the MCOTM command vehicles.

The newest member of the Land Systems family of Multi-Utility Tactical Transport robotic vehicles, the MUTT XM is bigger, faster and stronger than its predecessors and is hardened against electromagnetic interference. The 8x8 MUTT XM lightens the load as an equipment-carrying "robotic mule" but also has built-in flexibility for a wide variety of combat, combat support and combat service support functions and payloads. At AUSA, it will be outfitted with MIMIC spoofing technology from General Dynamics Mission Systems, providing a deployed layer of protection for the MCOTM command vehicles. TRX Defender: How modular is the Tracked Robot 10-ton (TRX) robotic combat vehicle? It will be displayed with different ground- and air-defense payloads each of the three days at AUSA. Now in its third generation, the latest TRX is the Land Systems entry in the Army Robotic Combat Vehicle (RCV) competition with a 1:1 ratio for curb weight-to-payload. The TRX AUSA payloads are designed to provide perimeter defense against air and ground threats during an MCOTM operation, unencumbering subordinate units from being tasked for command post defense.

GENERAL DYNAMICS MISSION SYSTEMS (Booth 1003)

Integrated Mission Planning and Airspace Control Tools (IMPACT) demo: The IMPACT demo will show how the IMPACT software suite converges the mission-planning capabilities of the Aviation Mission Planning Systems (AMPS) with the airspace control capabilities of the Tactical Airspace Integration System (TAIS) into a single, role-based, hardware-agnostic, software-centric solution. IMPACT will span command post, mobile/handheld and mounted computing environments, including the Aviation Mission Command Server (AMCS) on aviation platforms and will provide for greater Army, joint and partner nation interoperability.

Smart Munitions: This exhibit will feature a host of key weapon subsystems capabilities comprised of Assured PNT capabilities, Software-Defined Radios (SDR) and guidance electronic units as part of an integrated solution to improve the kill chain for long-range precision fires and associated weapons platforms as well as networked anti-vehicle munition system.

Tactical Electronic Warfare System – Infantry (TEWS-I): TEWS-I is a dedicated, all-weather, 24-hour, ground-based tactical electronic support and electronic attack system. TEWS-I enables an infantry brigade combat team commander to detect, locate, and identify the enemy and gives the commander the capability to act/react/counter with non-lethal effects by denying, disrupting, and degrading the enemy's ability to communicate, coordinate, and synchronize. The dismount design is portable to other military and non-military vehicles, uncrewed Robotic Combat Vehicles (RCVs), and standalone dismount.

GPS Source Assured Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) solutions: Fight Tonight and Modified Reception Pattern Antenna (MRPA) Assured PNT solutions for GPS-challenged environments are based on DoD- and Army-defined threat conditions and have scalable, low-cost and easy-to-install solutions for the majority of the Army tactical ground vehicle fleet.

Tactical Cross Domain Solutions (TACDS): General Dynamics Mission Systems is designing, building and delivering data protection products and solutions to secure our Nation's critical information. TACDS, our tactical cross domain solution (CDS), enables information to be shared and transmitted across different security domains across the most austere environments. Our CDS empowers the warfighter to share the right data with the right people at the right time.

Embedded Crypto: As a leading supplier of embedded cryptography, General Dynamics Mission Systems brings nearly 60 years of High Assurance system development experience to customer platforms. Our embedded crypto products range from boxes to boards to chips and include some of the most advanced hardware, software and mechanical designs, integrated to meet the community's high standards for lightweight, low-power, ruggedized components and security.

Advanced Vetronic Solutions: Using a scalable framework and a modular open standards approach, Advanced Vetronic Solutions meet the U.S. Government's Ground Combat Systems' Common Infrastructure Architecture requirements. With load balancing and containerized functionality, these advanced technologies allow for continued operation with no single point of failure. GDMS offers decades-long lifecycle support ensuring the U.S. Army's critical systems will continue to deliver as mission objectives evolve.

Ultra High Definition Tactical Displays: This advanced suite of ultra high definition multi-function and smart displays allow for multiple high-resolution feeds from any sensor or camera with low latency to enable more efficient decision-making, driving, targeting, and stabilization in near real time. These displays present clear visibility of surroundings and improved detection of obstacles and are capable of withstanding the harshest environments without compromising performance.

GENERAL DYNAMICS ORDNANCE AND TACTICAL SYSTEMS (GD-OTS) (Booth 721)

Weapon Systems - Iron Fist Active Protection System (APS): Iron Fist is the trusted Active Protection System that utilizes independent optical sensors, tracking radar, launchers and countermeasure munitions to defeat threats at a safe distance. General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems and Elbit Systems have teamed to offer this solution.

155mm Artillery Systems Integrator: General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems is an end-to-end solutions provider of projectile metal parts, Load, Assemble, Pack (LAP), and Modular Artillery Charges (MACS) for the artillery enterprise, as well as a full-spectrum artillery systems integrator. Our multi-mission suite of 155mm artillery munitions allows near-precision strikes at greater standoff ranges.

Missile Subsystems: From warheads to solid rocket motor cases, hydra rockets to GMLRS launch pod containers, and more, GD-OTS is a key supplier on major strategic and tactical missile programs. With world-class expertise in the design, analysis, production, and testing of large and small components, General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems is the reliable partner in providing the best solution for missile subsystem requirements.

GENERAL DYNAMICS INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY (GDIT) (Booth 907)

From unified network development, training and operations to next-generation command and control, GDIT offers the capabilities and services needed for the Army to take multi-domain operations from vision to reality. From the enterprise to the edge, GDIT provides innovative technology solutions that advance the Army's mission. These solutions include:

Zero Trust and Mission Partner Environments (MPE): Our Zero Trust and MPE solutions enable easy, secure and dynamic data sharing at the enterprise and in theater. When integrated with our 5G solutions, they further enhance mission effectiveness.

Tactical 5G and Advanced Wireless: Our next generation 5G solution enables seamless real-time communication between soldiers on the tactical edge and commanders in the field. This connection advances situational awareness in contested environments.

AI-Assisted Software Factory and Digital Engineering: We provide secure digital engineering solutions to allow cross-functional teams to collaborate and make better decisions as they manage, create and test digital prototypes before investing in live solutions. GDIT applies these capabilities to Army modernization priorities ranging from tactical vehicle and weapons systems development to enterprise network operations.

Artificial Intelligence: From machine-assisted network operations to the integration of sensors, our AI solutions rapidly process data and turn it into actionable intelligence. This enables information advantage that has direct mission impact in multiple areas, including advanced training and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.

NOTE TO EDITORS

For more information on these solutions or for stock imagery, contact our media representatives:

General Dynamics Land Systems: Robin Porter , 248-459-9200, [email protected]

, 248-459-9200, General Dynamics Mission Systems: Joe Sowers , 202-309-7583, [email protected]

, 202-309-7583, General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems: Berkley Whaley , 727-503-4897, [email protected]

, 727-503-4897, General Dynamics Information Technology: Oliver Nutt , 571-581-5567, [email protected]

Follow us on X during the show:

General Dynamics Land Systems: @GD_LandSystems

General Dynamics Mission Systems: @GDMS and @GDMS_C

and General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems: @GD_OTS

General Dynamics Information Technology: @GDIT

About General Dynamics

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company offering a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people across 65 countries worldwide and in all 50 U.S. states, generating $42.3 billion in revenue in 2023. More information is available at www.gd.com.

SOURCE General Dynamics