General Dynamics CFO to speak at Barclays 2023 Industrial Select Conference

RESTON, Va., Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) Executive Vice President, Technologies, and Chief Financial Officer Jason W. Aiken will speak at the Barclays 2023 Industrial Select Conference in Miami on Wednesday, February 22, at 8:35 a.m. EST

A link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available at: https://cc.webcasts.com/barc002/022223a_js/?entity=26_SVMTN76.

General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $39.4 billion in revenue in 2022. More information is available at www.gd.com.  

