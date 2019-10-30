General Dynamics Chairman and CEO Novakovic to Speak at Baird Global Industrial Conference
Oct 30, 2019, 17:30 ET
RESTON, Va., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Phebe N. Novakovic will speak at the Baird Global Industrial Conference in Chicago on Wednesday, November 6, at 9:30 a.m. CST (10:30 a.m. EST).
A link to a live webcast of the presentation will be available at www.gd.com.
SOURCE General Dynamics
