General Dynamics Chairman and CEO Novakovic to Speak at Bernstein's 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

15:30 ET

FALLS CHURCH, Va., May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Phebe N. Novakovic will speak at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference on Thursday, May 31, at 3 pm EDT.

