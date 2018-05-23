General Dynamics Chairman and CEO Novakovic to Speak at Bernstein's 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

FALLS CHURCH, Va., May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Phebe N. Novakovic will speak at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference on Thursday, May 31, at 3 pm EDT.
