General Dynamics European Land Systems - Steyr awarded $1.3 billion contract to build 225 PANDUR EVO wheeled armored vehicles for Austria

News provided by

General Dynamics

20 Feb, 2024, 19:15 ET

VIENNA, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics European Land Systems - Steyr (GDELS) announced that it has been awarded a contract to deliver an additional 225 PANDUR 6x6 EVO wheeled armored vehicles to the Austrian Armed Forces. The contract has an initial value of 1.2 billion euros (U.S. $1.3 billion).

Continue Reading
The compact, high-performance PANDUR EVO 6x6 is built at GDELS’ Steyr facility in Vienna Simmering, the national center of excellence for wheeled and tracked protected military mobility.
The compact, high-performance PANDUR EVO 6x6 is built at GDELS’ Steyr facility in Vienna Simmering, the national center of excellence for wheeled and tracked protected military mobility.

GDELS already has 100 PANDUR EVO vehicles under contract, with the third batch currently in production and delivery. In addition to the delivery of state-of-the-art personnel carriers and flexible conversion kits for medical, and command & control missions, the order includes eight new vehicle variants, including vehicles equipped with a 120 mm mortar combat system, as well as mobile air defense and electronic warfare variants.

"Today's procurement decision marks an extraordinary milestone in the history of our PANDUR and underlines the globally unique performance and multi-role capability of this wheeled armored vehicle family," said GDELS President Antonio Bueno. "Since the very beginning, Austria has been one of GDELS' home countries. Consequently, we are fully dedicated and proud to continuing our proven, trusted partnership by providing the Austrian Armed Forces with enhanced military mobility, while at the same time contributing to sustainable macroeconomic added-value together with our many industry partners."

The compact, high-performance PANDUR EVO 6x6 is built at GDELS' Steyr facility in Vienna Simmering, the national center of excellence for wheeled and tracked protected military mobility. Preceding versions of the PANDUR EVO have been in service with the Austrian Armed Forces since 1996. Around 850 PANDUR in 6x6 and 8x8 configurations are fielded worldwide today. Other users include Belgium, the Czech Republic, Indonesia, Kuwait, Portugal, Slovenia, and the U.S.

General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people across 65 countries worldwide and generated $42.3 billion in revenue in 2023. More information about General Dynamics is available at www.gd.com. More information about General Dynamics European Land Systems is available at www.gdels.com.

SOURCE General Dynamics

Also from this source

General Dynamics CEO to speak at Cowen conference

General Dynamics CEO to speak at Cowen conference

General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) Chief Executive Officer Phebe Novakovic will speak at the Cowen 45th Annual Aerospace & Defense Conference in Arlington,...
General Dynamics Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results

General Dynamics Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results

General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) today reported quarterly net earnings of $1 billion, or $3.64 diluted earnings per share (EPS). Revenue of $11.7 billion...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

Homeland Security

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.