General Dynamics Information Technology awarded $306 million Department of Veterans Affairs task order to modernize benefits claims processing

RESTON, Va., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD), announced today it was awarded the File Conversion Services task order under the Veterans Intake, Conversion, and Communication Services (VICCS) program by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Veterans Benefit Administration (VBA). The single award under the VICCS indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract is valued at $306 million over five years.

Under the task order, GDIT will leverage managed services and artificial intelligence to digitally convert historical veteran records, automate data extraction of existing records and process Official Military Personnel File requests in support of veteran benefits claims processing. The modernization of the VA's military service recordkeeping will enable the VBA to more rapidly process and award veterans' claims for disability, housing, education, loans, pension and several other benefits.

"GDIT is committed to supporting the men and women who have served our country, and we look forward to our continued partnership with the VA," said Kamal Narang, Vice President and General Manager for GDIT's Federal Health Sector. "Through this contract, GDIT will completely digitize veteran service and claim records, delivering timely benefits awards to veterans and their families who have earned them."

GDIT will also accelerate the modernization of legacy veteran records by deploying new digital capabilities and artificial intelligence to automate routine tasks. In addition to improving services for veterans, these solutions will increase cost savings and efficiency to the VBA.

