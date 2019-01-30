General Dynamics Reports Fourth-Quarter, Full-Year 2018 Results

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Fourth-quarter earnings from continuing operations up 42.9% to $909 million

Full-year earnings from continuing operations up 15.3% to $3.4 billion

Fourth-quarter diluted EPS from continuing operations up 46.2% to $3.07

Full-year diluted EPS from continuing operations up 17.4% to $11.22

Company-wide revenue increased 16.9% year-over-year

Full-year revenue growth in all five segments

General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) today reported full-year earnings from continuing operations of $3.4 billion on revenue of $36.2 billion, and quarterly earnings from continuing operations of $909 million on $10.4 billion in revenue. Year-over-year revenue grew in all five segments.

Fourth-quarter 2018 earnings from continuing operations, which grew 42.9 percent over fourth-quarter 2017, would have grown 20.4 percent absent a one-time, non-cash decrement to earnings in 2017 from the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. On a per share basis, diluted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations was $3.07, a 46.2 percent increase over the year-ago quarter. For the year, diluted EPS from continuing operations was $11.22, a 17.4 percent increase from 2017.

"General Dynamics delivered solid performance in 2018," said Phebe N. Novakovic, chairman and chief executive officer. "Our Aerospace segment successfully managed through a new model transition while achieving good order intake. Our defense businesses had strong operating performance and continued to book significant new business."

Segment Highlights

Aerospace

Aerospace's 2018 full-year revenue was $8.5 billion, with operating earnings of $1.5 billion and an operating margin of 17.6 percent, even with its ongoing transition to new aircraft models. Book-to-bill was 0.8-to-1.0 for the quarter and 0.9-to-1.0 for the year. Gulfstream delivered the first all-new G500 in the third quarter and continued G500 deliveries in the fourth quarter.

Combat Systems

Combat Systems reported 2018 full-year revenue of $6.2 billion, up 4.9 percent over 2017. Operating earnings were $962 million and operating margin was 15.4 percent. The group achieved a book-to-bill of 1.3-to-1.0 for the fourth quarter, building on significant awards earlier in the year including M1A2 Abrams tank upgrades and additional Stryker double-V-hull vehicles. The group was also selected to deliver prototype vehicles for the U.S. Army's Mobile Protected Firepower (MPF) program.

Information Technology

Information Technology had 2018 full-year revenue of $8.3 billion, up 87.5 percent over 2017 and up 4.3 percent excluding the acquisition of CSRA. Operating earnings for the year were $608 million, up 63 percent over 2017. The combination of General Dynamics Information Technology and CSRA in the second quarter created a premier service provider to customers across defense, intelligence and federal civilian markets. The group achieved a book-to-bill of 1.0-to-1.0 for the year, with $8 billion in backlog and $25 billion in total estimated contract value.

Mission Systems

Mission Systems' 2018 full-year revenue was $4.7 billion, up 5.5 percent over 2017. Operating earnings were $659 million, up 3.3 percent over 2017. Operating margin for the year was 13.9 percent. The group had a book-to-bill of 1.0-to-1.0 for the year, with many significant orders including a $3.9 billion maximum potential indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract for the U.S. Army's Common Hardware Systems-5 (CHS-5) program.

Marine Systems

Marine Systems reported 2018 full-year revenue of $8.5 billion, up 6.2 percent over 2017. Operating earnings grew by 11.1 percent to $761 million, and operating margin for the year expanded 40 basis points to 9 percent. In 2018, the segment won several key contracts as well as $607 million in contract modifications on its $6.1 billion potential value contract to perform design and development work for the Columbia ballistic missile submarine. Book-to-bill grew year-over-year from 1.2-to-1.0 to 1.3-to-1.0.

Cash

Net cash provided by operating activities for the year totaled $3.1 billion. Free cash flow from operations, defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures, was $2.5 billion in 2018, after a $255 million discretionary pension plan contribution.

Capital Deployment

The company repurchased 7.6 million of its outstanding shares in the fourth quarter of 2018, and 10.1 million of its outstanding shares for $1.8 billion for the year. The company paid out $1.1 billion in dividends in 2018.

Backlog

Total backlog at the end of 2018 was $67.9 billion, up 7.4 percent from 2017. The estimated potential contract value, representing management's estimate of value in unfunded IDIQ contracts and unexercised options, was $35.5 billion, up 43.2 percent from 2017. Total estimated contract value, the sum of all backlog components, was $103.4 billion, up 17.5 percent from 2017. Orders remained strong across the company with a consolidated book-to-bill of 1.0-to-1.0 for the year.

About General Dynamics

Headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; IT services; C4ISR solutions; and shipbuilding and ship repair. The company's 2018 revenue was $36.2 billion. More information is available at www.generaldynamics.com.

Certain statements made in this press release, including any statements as to future results of operations and financial projections, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. Additional information regarding these factors is contained in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, its Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made. The company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

EXHIBIT A CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS - (UNAUDITED) DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS































Three Months Ended December 31

Variance

2018

2017*

$

% Revenue $ 10,378



$ 8,277



$ 2,101



25.4 % Operating costs and expenses (9,152)



(7,217)



(1,935)





Operating earnings 1,226



1,060



166



15.7 % Interest, net (112)



(27)



(85)





Other, net 18



(25)



43





Earnings before income tax 1,132



1,008



124



12.3 % Provision for income tax, net (223)



(372)



149





Net earnings $ 909



$ 636



$ 273



42.9 % Earnings per share—basic $ 3.10



$ 2.14



$ 0.96



44.9 % Basic weighted average shares outstanding 293.2



297.0









Earnings per share—diluted $ 3.07



$ 2.10



$ 0.97



46.2 % Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 296.4



302.4















* Prior-period information has been restated for the adoption of Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2017-07, Compensation - Retirement Benefits (Topic 715): Improving the Presentation of Net Periodic Pension Cost and Net Periodic Postretirement Benefit Cost, which we adopted on January 1, 2018.

EXHIBIT B CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS - (UNAUDITED) DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS































Year Ended December 31

Variance

2018 (a)

2017 (b)

$

% Revenue $ 36,193



$ 30,973



$ 5,220



16.9 % Operating costs and expenses (31,736)



(26,737)



(4,999)





Operating earnings 4,457



4,236



221



5.2 % Interest, net (356)



(103)



(253)





Other, net (16)



(56)



40





Earnings from continuing operations before income tax 4,085



4,077



8



0.2 % Provision for income tax, net (727)



(1,165)



438





Earnings from continuing operations 3,358



2,912



446



15.3 % Discontinued operations, net of tax (13)



—



(13)





Net earnings $ 3,345



$ 2,912



$ 433



14.9 % Earnings per share—basic













Continuing operations $ 11.37



$ 9.73



$ 1.64



16.9 % Discontinued operations (0.04)



—



(0.04)





Net earnings $ 11.33



$ 9.73



$ 1.60



16.4 % Basic weighted average shares outstanding 295.3



299.2









Earnings per share—diluted













Continuing operations $ 11.22



$ 9.56



$ 1.66



17.4 % Discontinued operations (0.04)



—



(0.04)





Net earnings $ 11.18



$ 9.56



$ 1.62



16.9 % Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 299.2



304.6















(a) 2018 results include the unfavorable impact of one-time charges of approximately $75 associated with costs to complete the acquisition of CSRA Inc. In the table above, approximately $45 of compensation-related costs was reported in operating costs and expenses, and approximately $30 of transaction costs was reported in other, net.





(b) Prior-period information has been restated for the adoption of ASU 2017-07, which we adopted on January 1, 2018.

EXHIBIT C REVENUE AND OPERATING EARNINGS BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED) DOLLARS IN MILLIONS































Three Months Ended December 31

Variance

2018

2017*

$

% Revenue:













Aerospace $ 2,704



$ 1,982



$ 722



36.4 % Combat Systems 1,744



1,748



(4)



(0.2) % Information Technology 2,382



1,232



1,150



93.3 % Mission Systems 1,251



1,255



(4)



(0.3) % Marine Systems 2,297



2,060



237



11.5 % Total $ 10,378



$ 8,277



$ 2,101



25.4 % Operating earnings:













Aerospace $ 382



$ 336



$ 46



13.7 % Combat Systems 261



260



1



0.4 % Information Technology 194



95



99



104.2 % Mission Systems 181



187



(6)



(3.2) % Marine Systems 213



167



46



27.5 % Corporate (5)



15



(20)



(133.3) % Total $ 1,226



$ 1,060



$ 166



15.7 % Operating margin:













Aerospace 14.1 %

17.0 %







Combat Systems 15.0 %

14.9 %







Information Technology 8.1 %

7.7 %







Mission Systems 14.5 %

14.9 %







Marine Systems 9.3 %

8.1 %







Total 11.8 %

12.8 %













* Prior-period information has been restated for the adoption of ASU 2017-07, which we adopted on January 1, 2018.

EXHIBIT D REVENUE AND OPERATING EARNINGS BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED) DOLLARS IN MILLIONS































Year Ended December 31

Variance

2018 (a)

2017 (b)

$

% Revenue:













Aerospace $ 8,455



$ 8,129



$ 326



4.0 % Combat Systems 6,241



5,949



292



4.9 % Information Technology 8,269



4,410



3,859



87.5 % Mission Systems 4,726



4,481



245



5.5 % Marine Systems 8,502



8,004



498



6.2 % Total $ 36,193



$ 30,973



$ 5,220



16.9 % Operating earnings:













Aerospace $ 1,490



$ 1,577



$ (87)



(5.5) % Combat Systems 962



937



25



2.7 % Information Technology 608



373



235



63.0 % Mission Systems 659



638



21



3.3 % Marine Systems 761



685



76



11.1 % Corporate (23)



26



(49)



(188.5) % Total $ 4,457



$ 4,236



$ 221



5.2 % Operating margin:













Aerospace 17.6 %

19.4 %







Combat Systems 15.4 %

15.8 %







Information Technology 7.4 %

8.5 %







Mission Systems 13.9 %

14.2 %







Marine Systems 9.0 %

8.6 %







Total 12.3 %

13.7 %













(a) 2018 results include the unfavorable impact of approximately $45 of compensation-related one-time charges associated with costs to complete the acquisition of CSRA Inc. This amount was reported as a reduction of Corporate operating earnings in the table above.





(b) Prior-period information has been restated for the adoption of ASU 2017-07, which we adopted on January 1, 2018.

EXHIBIT E CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DOLLARS IN MILLIONS





















(Unaudited)







December 31, 2018

December 31, 2017 ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and equivalents

$ 963



$ 2,983

Accounts receivable

3,759



3,617

Unbilled receivables

6,576



5,240

Inventories

5,977



5,303

Other current assets

914



1,185

Total current assets

18,189



18,328

Noncurrent assets:







Property, plant and equipment, net

4,348



3,517

Intangible assets, net

2,585



702

Goodwill

19,594



11,914

Other assets

692



585

Total noncurrent assets

27,219



16,718

Total assets

$ 45,408



$ 35,046

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt

$ 973



$ 2

Accounts payable

3,179



3,207

Customer advances and deposits

7,270



6,992

Other current liabilities

3,317



2,898

Total current liabilities

14,739



13,099

Noncurrent liabilities:







Long-term debt

11,444



3,980

Other liabilities

7,493



6,532

Total noncurrent liabilities

18,937



10,512

Shareholders' equity:







Common stock

482



482

Surplus

2,946



2,872

Retained earnings

29,326



26,444

Treasury stock

(17,244)



(15,543)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(3,778)



(2,820)

Total shareholders' equity

11,732



11,435

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 45,408



$ 35,046



EXHIBIT F CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS - (UNAUDITED) DOLLARS IN MILLIONS





















Year Ended December 31



2018

2017 Cash flows from operating activities—continuing operations:







Net earnings

$ 3,345



$ 2,912

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

493



362

Amortization of intangible assets

270



79

Equity-based compensation expense

140



123

Deferred income tax (benefit) provision

(3)



401

Discontinued operations, net of tax

13



—

(Increase) decrease in assets, net of effects of business acquisitions:







Accounts receivable

417



(195)

Unbilled receivables

(800)



(987)

Inventories

(591)



(182)

Other current assets

310



207

Increase (decrease) in liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions:







Accounts payable

(197)



657

Customer advances and deposits

36



264

Other, net

(285)



235

Net cash provided by operating activities

3,148



3,876

Cash flows from investing activities:







Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(10,099)



(399)

Capital expenditures

(690)



(428)

Proceeds from sales of assets

562



50

Other, net

(7)



(11)

Net cash used by investing activities

(10,234)



(788)

Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from fixed-rate notes

6,461



985

Purchases of common stock

(1,769)



(1,558)

Dividends paid

(1,075)



(986)

Proceeds from floating-rate notes

1,000



—

Proceeds from (repayments of) commercial paper, net

851



—

Repayment of CSRA accounts receivable purchase agreement

(450)



—

Proceeds from stock option exercises

136



163

Repayment of fixed-rate notes

—



(900)

Other, net

(68)



(103)

Net cash provided (used) by financing activities

5,086



(2,399)

Net cash used by discontinued operations

(20)



(40)

Net (decrease) increase in cash and equivalents

(2,020)



649

Cash and equivalents at beginning of year

2,983



2,334

Cash and equivalents at end of year

$ 963



$ 2,983



EXHIBIT G PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION - (UNAUDITED) DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS





































2018





2017







Fourth Quarter





Fourth Quarter



Other Financial Information:















Return on equity (a)

28.1 %





26.6 %



Debt-to-equity (b)

105.8 %





34.8 %



Debt-to-capital (c)

51.4 %





25.8 %



Book value per share (d)

$ 40.64







$ 38.52





Income tax payments, net

$ 227







$ 219





Company-sponsored research and development (e)

$ 146







$ 154





Shares outstanding

288,698,149







296,895,608























Non-GAAP Financial Measures:



















2018

2017



Fourth Quarter

Twelve Months

Fourth Quarter

Twelve Months Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization:















Earnings from continuing operations

$ 909



$ 3,358



$ 636



$ 2,912

Interest, net

112



356



27



103

Provision for income tax, net

223



727



372



1,165

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

141



493



93



362

Amortization of intangible assets

80



270



22



79

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (f)

$ 1,465



$ 5,204



$ 1,150



$ 4,621



















Free cash flow from operations:















Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 2,067



$ 3,148



$ 1,994



$ 3,876

Capital expenditures

(243)



(690)



(155)



(428)

Free cash flow from operations (g)

$ 1,824



$ 2,458



$ 1,839



$ 3,448



















Return on invested capital:















Earnings from continuing operations





$ 3,358









$ 2,912

After-tax interest expense





295









76

After-tax amortization expense





213









51

Net operating profit after taxes





3,866









3,039

Average invested capital





25,367









18,099

Return on invested capital (h)





15.2 %







16.8 %



Notes describing the calculation of the other financial information and a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures are on the following page.

EXHIBIT G (cont.) PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION - (UNAUDITED) DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS





(a) Return on equity is calculated by dividing earnings from continuing operations for the latest 12-month period by our average equity during that period.



(b) Debt-to-equity ratio is calculated as total debt divided by total equity as of year end.



(c) Debt-to-capital ratio is calculated as total debt divided by the sum of total debt plus total equity as of year end.



(d) Book value per share is calculated as total equity divided by total outstanding shares as of year end.



(e) Includes independent research and development and Aerospace product-development costs.



(f) We believe earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) is a useful measure for investors because it provides another measure of our profitability and our ability to service our debt. We calculate EBITDA by adding back interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to earnings from continuing operations. The most directly comparable GAAP measure to EBITDA is earnings from continuing operations.



(g) We believe free cash flow from operations is a useful measure for investors because it portrays our ability to generate cash from our businesses for purposes such as repaying maturing debt, funding business acquisitions, repurchasing our common stock and paying dividends. We use free cash flow from operations to assess the quality of our earnings and as a key performance measure in evaluating management. The most directly comparable GAAP measure to free cash flow from operations is net cash provided by operating activities.



(h) We believe return on invested capital (ROIC) is a useful measure for investors because it reflects our ability to generate returns from the capital we have deployed in our operations. We use ROIC to evaluate investment decisions and as a performance measure in evaluating management. We define ROIC as net operating profit after taxes divided by average invested capital. Net operating profit after taxes is defined as earnings from continuing operations plus after-tax interest and amortization expense, calculated using the statutory federal income tax rate. Average invested capital is defined as the sum of the average debt and shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss. ROIC excludes goodwill impairments and non-economic accounting changes as they are not reflective of company performance. The most directly comparable GAAP measure to net operating profit after taxes is earnings from continuing operations.