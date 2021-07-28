General Dynamics Reports Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results

RESTON, Va., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) today reported second-quarter 2021 net earnings of $737 million on revenue of $9.2 billion. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $2.61.

EPS grew 19.7% on a 17.9% increase in net earnings, as company-wide operating margin expanded to 10.4%, up 140 basis points from the year-ago quarter. Backlog of $89.2 billion was up 8% from the year-ago quarter.

"The company performed impressively this quarter, delivering very strong cash flow, improved margins and significant Aerospace order activity," said Phebe N. Novakovic, chairman and chief executive officer. "Emerging from the pandemic, we remain focused on operating discipline and wise deployment of capital."

Cash

Net cash provided by operating activities in the quarter totaled $1.1 billion. Free cash flow from operations, defined as net cash provided by operating activities, less capital expenditures, was $943 million.

Backlog

Backlog at the end of second-quarter 2021 was $89.2 billion. Estimated potential contract value, representing management's estimate of value in unfunded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts and unexercised options, was $41.1 billion. Total estimated contract value, the sum of all backlog components, was $130.3 billion at the end of the quarter.

Overall demand remained strong in the quarter, with a consolidated book-to-bill ratio of 1-to-1.

Significant awards in the quarter included $135 million from the U.S. Navy to provide ongoing lead yard services for the Virginia-class submarine program and options totaling $1.6 billion of additional potential value; $620 million from the U.S. Army to upgrade Stryker vehicles to the double-V-hull A1 configuration; $435 million from the Army to produce Stryker Initial Maneuver Short-Range Air Defense (IM-SHORAD) vehicles; $240 million from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for several contracts, including work to provide cloud services and software tools; $145 million from the Army for the production of Hydra-70 rockets; and $865 million for several key contracts for classified customers.

EXHIBIT A

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS - (UNAUDITED) DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS



Three Months Ended

Variance

July 4, 2021

June 28, 2020

$

% Revenue $ 9,220



$ 9,264



$ (44)



(0.5) % Operating costs and expenses (8,261)



(8,430)



169





Operating earnings 959



834



125



15.0 % Other, net 31



25



6





Interest, net (109)



(132)



23





Earnings before income tax 881



727



154



21.2 % Provision for income tax, net (144)



(102)



(42)





Net earnings $ 737



$ 625



$ 112



17.9 % Earnings per share—basic $ 2.63



$ 2.18



$ 0.45



20.6 % Basic weighted average shares outstanding 280.7



286.4









Earnings per share—diluted $ 2.61



$ 2.18



$ 0.43



19.7 % Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 282.2



286.9











EXHIBIT B

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS - (UNAUDITED) DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS



Six Months Ended

Variance

July 4, 2021

June 28, 2020

$

% Revenue $ 18,609



$ 18,013



$ 596



3.3 % Operating costs and expenses (16,712)



(16,245)



(467)





Operating earnings 1,897



1,768



129



7.3 % Other, net 61



46



15





Interest, net (232)



(239)



7





Earnings before income tax 1,726



1,575



151



9.6 % Provision for income tax, net (281)



(244)



(37)





Net earnings $ 1,445



$ 1,331



$ 114



8.6 % Earnings per share—basic $ 5.12



$ 4.63



$ 0.49



10.6 % Basic weighted average shares outstanding 282.4



287.5









Earnings per share—diluted $ 5.10



$ 4.61



$ 0.49



10.6 % Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 283.6



288.5







EXHIBIT C

REVENUE AND OPERATING EARNINGS BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED) DOLLARS IN MILLIONS



Three Months Ended

Variance

July 4, 2021

June 28, 2020

$

% Revenue:













Aerospace $ 1,622



$ 1,974



$ (352)



(17.8) % Marine Systems 2,536



2,471



65



2.6 % Combat Systems 1,899



1,754



145



8.3 % Technologies 3,163



3,065



98



3.2 % Total $ 9,220



$ 9,264



$ (44)



(0.5) % Operating earnings:













Aerospace $ 195



$ 159



$ 36



22.6 % Marine Systems 210



200



10



5.0 % Combat Systems 266



239



27



11.3 % Technologies 308



247



61



24.7 % Corporate (20)



(11)



(9)



(81.8) % Total $ 959



$ 834



$ 125



15.0 % Operating margin:













Aerospace 12.0 %

8.1 %







Marine Systems 8.3 %

8.1 %







Combat Systems 14.0 %

13.6 %







Technologies 9.7 %

8.1 %







Total 10.4 %

9.0 %









EXHIBIT D

REVENUE AND OPERATING EARNINGS BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED) DOLLARS IN MILLIONS



Six Months Ended

Variance

July 4, 2021

June 28, 2020

$

% Revenue:













Aerospace $ 3,509



$ 3,665



$ (156)



(4.3) % Marine Systems 5,019



4,717



302



6.4 % Combat Systems 3,719



3,462



257



7.4 % Technologies 6,362



6,169



193



3.1 % Total $ 18,609



$ 18,013



$ 596



3.3 % Operating earnings:













Aerospace $ 415



$ 399



$ 16



4.0 % Marine Systems 410



384



26



6.8 % Combat Systems 510



462



48



10.4 % Technologies 614



545



69



12.7 % Corporate (52)



(22)



(30)



(136.4) % Total $ 1,897



$ 1,768



$ 129



7.3 % Operating margin:













Aerospace 11.8 %

10.9 %







Marine Systems 8.2 %

8.1 %







Combat Systems 13.7 %

13.3 %







Technologies 9.7 %

8.8 %







Total 10.2 %

9.8 %









EXHIBIT E

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DOLLARS IN MILLIONS



(Unaudited)





July 4, 2021

December 31, 2020 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and equivalents $ 2,950



$ 2,824

Accounts receivable 3,255



3,161

Unbilled receivables 7,923



8,024

Inventories 5,803



5,745

Other current assets 1,649



1,789

Total current assets 21,580



21,543

Noncurrent assets:





Property, plant and equipment, net 5,135



5,100

Intangible assets, net 2,003



2,117

Goodwill 20,021



20,053

Other assets 2,444



2,495

Total noncurrent assets 29,603



29,765

Total assets $ 51,183



$ 51,308

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt $ 2,821



$ 3,003

Accounts payable 2,595



2,952

Customer advances and deposits 5,956



6,276

Other current liabilities 3,609



3,733

Total current liabilities 14,981



15,964

Noncurrent liabilities:





Long-term debt 11,485



9,995

Other liabilities 9,396



9,688

Total noncurrent liabilities 20,881



19,683

Shareholders' equity:





Common stock 482



482

Surplus 3,194



3,124

Retained earnings 34,273



33,498

Treasury stock (19,181)



(17,893)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,447)



(3,550)

Total shareholders' equity 15,321



15,661

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 51,183



$ 51,308



EXHIBIT F

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS - (UNAUDITED) DOLLARS IN MILLIONS



Six Months Ended

July 4, 2021

June 28, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities—continuing operations:





Net earnings $ 1,445



$ 1,331

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash from operating activities:





Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 280



254

Amortization of intangible and finance lease right-of-use assets 159



177

Equity-based compensation expense 72



61

Deferred income tax benefit (37)



(83)

(Increase) decrease in assets, net of effects of business acquisitions:





Accounts receivable (94)



(1)

Unbilled receivables 134



160

Inventories (58)



(433)

Increase (decrease) in liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions:





Accounts payable (364)



(782)

Customer advances and deposits (226)



(863)

Other, net (193)



356

Net cash provided by operating activities 1,118



177

Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (306)



(406)

Other, net (2)



184

Net cash used by investing activities (308)



(222)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Repayment of fixed-rate notes (2,000)



(2,000)

Proceeds from commercial paper, gross (maturities greater than 3 months) 1,997



420

Proceeds from fixed-rate notes 1,497



3,960

Purchases of common stock (1,352)



(501)

Dividends paid (651)



(610)

Repayment of floating-rate notes (500)



(500)

Proceeds from commercial paper, net —



816

Other, net 338



(118)

Net cash (used) provided by financing activities (671)



1,467

Net cash used by discontinued operations (13)



(24)

Net increase in cash and equivalents 126



1,398

Cash and equivalents at beginning of period 2,824



902

Cash and equivalents at end of period $ 2,950



$ 2,300



EXHIBIT G

ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION - (UNAUDITED) DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS

Other Financial Information:















July 4, 2021

December 31, 2020







Debt-to-equity (a) 93.4 %

83.0 %







Debt-to-capital (b) 48.3 %

45.4 %







Book value per share (c) $ 54.81



$ 54.67









Shares outstanding 279,541,414



286,477,836



























Second Quarter

Six Months

2021

2020

2021

2020 Income tax payments, net $ 212



$ 13



$ 245



$ 56

Company-sponsored research and development (d) $ 93



$ 116



$ 183



$ 194

Return on sales (e) 8.0 %

6.7 %

7.8 %

7.4 %















Non-GAAP Financial Measures:















Second Quarter

Six Months

2021

2020

2021

2020 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization:













Net earnings $ 737



$ 625



$ 1,445



$ 1,331

Interest, net 109



132



232



239

Provision for income tax, net 144



102



281



244

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 144



132



280



254

Amortization of intangible and finance lease right-of-use assets 80



87



159



177

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (f) $ 1,214



$ 1,078



$ 2,397



$ 2,245

















Free cash flow from operations:













Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,115



$ 843



$ 1,118



$ 177

Capital expenditures (172)



(221)



(306)



(406)

Free cash flow from operations (g) $ 943



$ 622



$ 812



$ (229)







(a) Debt-to-equity ratio is calculated as total debt divided by total equity as of the end of the period.



(b) Debt-to-capital ratio is calculated as total debt divided by the sum of total debt plus total equity as of the end of the period.



(c) Book value per share is calculated as total equity divided by total outstanding shares as of the end of the period.



(d) Includes independent research and development and Aerospace product-development costs.



(e) Return on sales is calculated as net earnings divided by revenue.



(f) We believe earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) is a useful measure for investors because it provides another measure of our profitability and our ability to service our debt. We calculate EBITDA by adding back interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to net earnings. The most directly comparable GAAP measure to EBITDA is net earnings.



(g) We believe free cash flow from operations is a useful measure for investors because it portrays our ability to generate cash from our businesses for purposes such as repaying maturing debt, funding business acquisitions, repurchasing our common stock and paying dividends. We use free cash flow from operations to assess the quality of our earnings and as a key performance measure in evaluating management. The most directly comparable GAAP measure to free cash flow from operations is net cash provided by operating activities.

EXHIBIT H

BACKLOG - (UNAUDITED) DOLLARS IN MILLIONS





Funded

Unfunded

Total

Backlog

Estimated Potential Contract Value*

Total

Estimated

Contract Value Second Quarter 2021:



















Aerospace

$ 13,155



$ 366



$ 13,521



$ 2,099



$ 15,620

Marine Systems

26,435



21,095



47,530



4,689



52,219

Combat Systems

14,157



271



14,428



7,711



22,139

Technologies

9,769



3,999



13,768



26,594



40,362

Total

$ 63,516



$ 25,731



$ 89,247



$ 41,093



$ 130,340

First Quarter 2021:



















Aerospace

$ 11,545



$ 384



$ 11,929



$ 2,312



$ 14,241

Marine Systems

27,676



22,075



49,751



2,815



52,566

Combat Systems

14,085



143



14,228



9,120



23,348

Technologies

10,003



3,670



13,673



27,530



41,203

Total

$ 63,309



$ 26,272



$ 89,581



$ 41,777



$ 131,358

Second Quarter 2020:



















Aerospace

$ 11,874



$ 239



$ 12,113



$ 2,834



$ 14,947

Marine Systems

25,118



17,365



42,483



14,441



56,924

Combat Systems

13,863



242



14,105



6,399



20,504

Technologies

10,320



3,648



13,968



25,902



39,870

Total

$ 61,175



$ 21,494



$ 82,669



$ 49,576



$ 132,245



* The estimated potential contract value includes work awarded on unfunded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts and unexercised options associated with existing firm contracts, including options and other agreements with existing customers to purchase new aircraft and aircraft services. We recognize options in backlog when the customer exercises the option and establishes a firm order. For IDIQ contracts, we evaluate the amount of funding we expect to receive and include this amount in our estimated potential contract value. The actual amount of funding received in the future may be higher or lower than our estimate of potential contract value.

EXHIBIT H-1



BACKLOG - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1582760/EXHIBIT_H_1_Backlog.jpg

EXHIBIT H-2



BACKLOG BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1582346/EXHIBIT_H_2_Aerospace_Backlog.jpg

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1582347/EXHIBIT_H_2_Marine_Backlog.jpg

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1582348/EXHIBIT_H_2_Combat_Backlog.jpg

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1582349/EXHIBIT_H_2_Technologies_Backlog.jpg

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1582472/EXHIBIT_H_2_Segment_Key.jpg

EXHIBIT I



SECOND QUARTER 2021 SIGNIFICANT ORDERS - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS

We received the following significant contract awards during the second quarter of 2021:

Marine Systems:

$135 from the U.S. Navy to provide ongoing lead yard services for the Virginia-class submarine program and options totaling $1.6 billion of additional potential value.

$100 from the Navy for maintenance and modernization work on the USS Pinckney, an Arleigh Burke -class (DDG-51) guided-missile destroyer.

$65 from the Navy for maintenance and modernization work on the USS Hartford, a Los Angeles-class submarine.

$55 from the Navy to provide ongoing lead yard services for the DDG-51 program.

Combat Systems:

$620 from the U.S. Army to upgrade Stryker vehicles to the double-V-hull A1 configuration.

$435 from the Army to produce Stryker Initial Maneuver Short-Range Air Defense (IM-SHORAD) vehicles.

$145 from the Army for the production of Hydra-70 rockets.

$100 for various munitions and ordnance.

$45 to produce mission control units for Abrams main battle tanks.

Technologies:

$865 for several key contracts for classified customers.

$160 to provide ship modernization services for the Navy. The contract has a maximum potential value of $730 .

$240 from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for several contracts, including work to provide cloud services and software tools.

$115 to provide enterprise information technology (IT) and cybersecurity services and solutions for the Department of Defense (DoD).

$40 to provide IT support services and system engineering for the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE). The contract has a maximum potential value of $90 .

$80 to provide military information support operations for the DoD.

$80 from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to provide infrastructure support and applications hosting services.

$80 from the Army for computing and communications equipment under the Common Hardware Systems-5 (CHS-5) program.

$65 to provide training support for the Navy.

$40 from the Navy to retrofit five Knifefish surface mine countermeasure systems with improved operational capabilities.

$40 from the Army to provide continued software support and engineering for the Warfighter Information Network-Tactical (WIN-T) Increment 2 program.

EXHIBIT J

AEROSPACE SUPPLEMENTAL DATA - (UNAUDITED)





Second Quarter

Six Months



2021

2020

2021

2020 Gulfstream Aircraft Deliveries (units):















Large-cabin aircraft

18



26



43



46

Mid-cabin aircraft

3



6



6



9

Total

21



32



49



55



















Aerospace Book-to-Bill:















Orders*

$ 3,292



$ 1,072



$ 5,749



$ 2,928

Revenue

1,622



1,974



3,509



3,665

Book-to-Bill Ratio

2.03x



0.54x



1.64x



0.80x



* Does not include customer defaults, liquidated damages, cancellations, foreign exchange fluctuations and other backlog

adjustments.

