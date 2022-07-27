General Dynamics Reports Second-Quarter 2022 Financial Results

General Dynamics

Jul 27, 2022

  • Net earnings of $766 million on revenue of $9.2 billion
  • Operating margin 10.6%, up 20 bps year over year, 90 bps sequentially
  • Diluted EPS of $2.75, up 5.4% year over year
  • Continued strong Gulfstream demand

RESTON, Va., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) today reported second-quarter 2022 net earnings of $766 million on revenue of $9.2 billion. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $2.75, a 5.4% increase from the year-ago quarter.

"Demand in the quarter was very strong in Aerospace, with margins showing steady improvement year over year," said Phebe N. Novakovic, chairman and chief executive officer. "Our defense segments demonstrated solid operating performance and had several important wins."

Cash
Net cash provided by operating activities in the quarter totaled $659 million. During the quarter, the company invested $224 million in capital expenditures, paid $349 million in dividends, and used $800 million to repurchase shares, ending the quarter with $2.2 billion in cash and equivalents on hand. For the first half of the year, net cash provided by operating activities totaled $2.6 billion, or 176% of net earnings.

Backlog
Orders remained strong across the company with a consolidated book-to-bill ratio, defined as orders divided by revenue, of 1.1-to-1 for the quarter, with particular strength in the Aerospace segment driven by strong order activity for Gulfstream aircraft. In addition to company-wide backlog of $87.6 billion, estimated potential contract value, representing management's estimate of additional value in unfunded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts and unexercised options, was $38.7 billion. Total estimated contract value, the sum of all backlog components, was $126.4 billion at the end of the quarter.

Significant awards in the quarter for the three defense segments included $410 million with a maximum potential value of $1.1 billion from the U.S. Army to begin low-rate initial production (LRIP) of the Mobile Protected Firepower vehicle; $295 million for various munitions and ordnance with additional option value of $465 million; $525 million from the Army to upgrade Stryker vehicles; $500 million from the U.S. Navy for long-lead materials to support construction of two additional John Lewis-class (T-AO-205) fleet replenishment oilers; $355 million to produce Abrams main battle tanks in the system enhancement package version 3 (SEPv3) configuration for Australia; $160 million with a maximum potential value of $325 million from the U.S. Space Development Agency to build and operate ground systems for the new low earth orbit (LEO) satellite network; $315 million from the Navy for submarine industrial base development and expansion for the Columbia-class submarine program; a contract with a maximum potential value of $300 million for development and sustainment of applications and websites for the Administrative Office of the United States Courts; and $545 million for several key classified contracts.

About General Dynamics
Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $38.5 billion in revenue in 2021. More information is available at www.gd.com.

Certain statements in this press release, including any statements about the company's future operational and financial performance, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "forecasts," "scheduled," "outlook," "estimates," "should" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. Additional information regarding these factors is contained in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made. The company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

WEBCAST INFORMATION: General Dynamics will webcast its second-quarter 2022 financial results conference call at 9 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. The webcast will be a listen-only audio event available at www.gd.com. An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available by telephone one hour after the end of the call and end on August 3, 2022, at 866-813-9403 (international: +44 204-525-0658); passcode 671446. Charts furnished to investors and securities analysts in connection with General Dynamics' announcement of its financial results are available at www.gd.com.

EXHIBIT A

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS - (UNAUDITED) 
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS


Three Months Ended

Variance

July 3, 2022

July 4, 2021

$

%

Revenue

$

9,189

$

9,220

$

(31)

(0.3)

%

Operating costs and expenses

(8,211)

(8,261)

50


Operating earnings

978

959

19

2.0

%

Other, net

40

31

9


Interest, net

(95)

(109)

14


Earnings before income tax

923

881

42

4.8

%

Provision for income tax, net

(157)

(144)

(13)


Net earnings

$

766

$

737

$

29

3.9

%

Earnings per share—basic

$

2.77

$

2.63

$

0.14

5.3

%

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

276.3

280.7




Earnings per share—diluted

$

2.75

$

2.61

$

0.14

5.4

%

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding     

278.9

282.2




EXHIBIT B

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS

 



Six Months Ended

Variance

July 3, 2022

July 4, 2021

$

%

Revenue

$

18,581

$

18,609

$

(28)

(0.2)

%

Operating costs and expenses

(16,695)

(16,712)

17


Operating earnings

1,886

1,897

(11)

(0.6)

%

Other, net

79

61

18


Interest, net

(193)

(232)

39


Earnings before income tax

1,772

1,726

46

2.7

%

Provision for income tax, net

(276)

(281)

5


Net earnings

$

1,496

$

1,445

$

51

3.5

%

Earnings per share—basic

$

5.41

$

5.12

$

0.29

5.7

%

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

276.7

282.4




Earnings per share—diluted

$

5.35

$

5.10

$

0.25

4.9

%

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding     

279.4

283.6

EXHIBIT C

REVENUE AND OPERATING EARNINGS BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS

 


Three Months Ended

Variance

July 3, 2022

July 4, 2021

$

%

Revenue:






Aerospace

$

1,867

$

1,622

$

245

15.1

%

Marine Systems

2,651

2,536

115

4.5

%

Combat Systems

1,666

1,899

(233)

(12.3)

%

Technologies

3,005

3,163

(158)

(5.0)

%

Total

$

9,189

$

9,220

$

(31)

(0.3)

%

Operating earnings:     






Aerospace

$

238

$

195

$

43

22.1

%

Marine Systems

211

210

1

0.5

%

Combat Systems

245

266

(21)

(7.9)

%

Technologies

304

308

(4)

(1.3)

%

Corporate

(20)

(20)



%

Total

$

978

$

959

$

19

2.0

%

Operating margin:






Aerospace

12.7

%

12.0

%



Marine Systems

8.0

%

8.3

%



Combat Systems

14.7

%

14.0

%



Technologies

10.1

%

9.7

%



Total

10.6

%

10.4

%



EXHIBIT D

REVENUE AND OPERATING EARNINGS BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS


Six Months Ended

Variance

July 3, 2022

July 4, 2021

$

%

Revenue:






Aerospace

$

3,770

$

3,509

$

261

7.4

%

Marine Systems

5,302

5,019

283

5.6

%

Combat Systems

3,341

3,719

(378)

(10.2)

%

Technologies

6,168

6,362

(194)

(3.0)

%

Total

$

18,581

$

18,609

$

(28)

(0.2)

%

Operating earnings:     






Aerospace

$

481

$

415

$

66

15.9

%

Marine Systems

422

410

12

2.9

%

Combat Systems

472

510

(38)

(7.5)

%

Technologies

602

614

(12)

(2.0)

%

Corporate

(91)

(52)

(39)

(75.0)

%

Total

$

1,886

$

1,897

$

(11)

(0.6)

%

Operating margin:






Aerospace

12.8

%

11.8

%



Marine Systems

8.0

%

8.2

%



Combat Systems

14.1

%

13.7

%



Technologies

9.8

%

9.7

%



Total

10.2

%

10.2

%





EXHIBIT E

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS











(Unaudited)


July 3, 2022

December 31, 2021

ASSETS


Current assets:


Cash and equivalents

$

2,223

$

1,603

Accounts receivable

3,213

3,041

Unbilled receivables

7,819

8,498

Inventories

6,158

5,340

Other current assets

1,166

1,505

Total current assets

20,579

19,987

Noncurrent assets:


Property, plant and equipment, net

5,479

5,417

Intangible assets, net

1,867

1,978

Goodwill

20,002

20,098

Other assets

2,554

2,593

Total noncurrent assets

29,902

30,086

Total assets

$

50,481

$

50,073

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


Current liabilities:


Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt     

$

1,754

$

1,005

Accounts payable

3,138

3,167

Customer advances and deposits

6,531

6,266

Other current liabilities

3,313

3,540

Total current liabilities

14,736

13,978

Noncurrent liabilities:


Long-term debt

9,741

10,490

Other liabilities

8,623

7,964

Total noncurrent liabilities

18,364

18,454

Shareholders' equity:


Common stock

482

482

Surplus

3,466

3,278

Retained earnings

36,218

35,420

Treasury stock

(20,632)

(19,619)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(2,153)

(1,920)

Total shareholders' equity

17,381

17,641

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

50,481

$

50,073

EXHIBIT F

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS













Six Months Ended

July 3, 2022

July 4, 2021

Cash flows from operating activities—continuing operations:


Net earnings

$

1,496

$

1,445

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash from operating activities:


Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

278

280

Amortization of intangible and finance lease right-of-use assets

147

159

Equity-based compensation expense

120

72

Deferred income tax benefit

(218)

(37)

(Increase) decrease in assets, net of effects of business acquisitions:


Accounts receivable

(172)

(94)

Unbilled receivables

695

134

Inventories

(816)

(58)

Increase (decrease) in liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions:


Accounts payable

(29)

(364)

Customer advances and deposits

1,402

(226)

Other, net

(276)

(193)

Net cash provided by operating activities

2,627

1,118

Cash flows from investing activities:


Capital expenditures

(365)

(306)

Other, net



(2)

Net cash used by investing activities

(365)

(308)

Cash flows from financing activities:


Purchases of common stock

(1,094)

(1,352)

Dividends paid

(679)

(651)

Repayment of fixed-rate notes



(2,000)

Proceeds from commercial paper, gross (maturities greater than 3 months)     



1,997

Proceeds from fixed-rate notes



1,497

Repayment of floating-rate notes



(500)

Other, net

110

338

Net cash used by financing activities

(1,663)

(671)

Net cash provided (used) by discontinued operations

21

(13)

Net increase in cash and equivalents

620

126

Cash and equivalents at beginning of period

1,603

2,824

Cash and equivalents at end of period

$

2,223

$

2,950

EXHIBIT G

ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS

Other Financial Information:







July 3, 2022

December 31, 2021



Debt-to-equity (a)

66.1

%

65.2

%



Book value per share (b)

$

63.38

$

63.54




Shares outstanding

274,246,220

277,620,943













Second Quarter

Six Months

2022

2021

2022

2021

Income tax payments, net

$

550

$

212

$

565

$

245

Company-sponsored research and development (c)     

$

130

$

93

$

237

$

183

Return on sales (d)

8.3

%

8.0

%

8.1

%

7.8

%








Non-GAAP Financial Measures:







Second Quarter

Six Months

2022

2021

2022

2021

Free cash flow:






Net cash provided by operating activities

$

659

$

1,115

$

2,627

$

1,118

Capital expenditures

(224)

(172)

(365)

(306)

Free cash flow (e)

$

435

$

943

$

2,262

$

812









July 3, 2022

December 31, 2021



Net debt:






Total debt

$

11,495

$

11,495




Less cash and equivalents

2,223

1,603




     Net debt (f)

$

9,272

$

9,892














(a)     

Debt-to-equity ratio is calculated as total debt divided by total equity as of the end of the period.


(b)     

Book value per share is calculated as total equity divided by total outstanding shares as of the end of the period.


(c)     

Includes independent research and development and Aerospace product-development costs.


(d)     

Return on sales is calculated as net earnings divided by revenue.


(e)     

We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. We believe free cash
flow is a useful measure for investors because it portrays our ability to generate cash from our businesses for purposes
such as repaying debt, funding business acquisitions, repurchasing our common stock and paying dividends. We use
free cash flow to assess the quality of our earnings and as a key performance measure in evaluating management.


(f)     

We define net debt as short- and long-term debt (total debt) less cash and equivalents. We believe net debt is a useful
measure for investors because it reflects the borrowings that support our operations and capital deployment strategy.
We use net debt as an important indicator of liquidity and financial position.

EXHIBIT H

BACKLOG - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS



































Funded

Unfunded

Total
Backlog

Estimated

Potential

Contract Value*

Total
Estimated
Contract Value

Second Quarter 2022:









Aerospace

$

18,237

$

549

$

18,786

$

877

$

19,663

Marine Systems

26,965

14,873

41,838

3,904

45,742

Combat Systems

13,236

202

13,438

6,939

20,377

Technologies

9,448

4,120

13,568

27,028

40,596

Total

$

67,886

$

19,744

$

87,630

$

38,748

$

126,378

First Quarter 2022:









Aerospace

$

17,114

$

501

$

17,615

$

1,829

$

19,444

Marine Systems

27,656

15,258

42,914

4,316

47,230

Combat Systems

12,760

299

13,059

6,298

19,357

Technologies

9,067

4,579

13,646

29,347

42,993

Total

$

66,597

$

20,637

$

87,234

$

41,790

$

129,024

Second Quarter 2021:









Aerospace

$

13,155

$

366

$

13,521

$

2,099

$

15,620

Marine Systems

26,435

21,095

47,530

4,689

52,219

Combat Systems

14,157

271

14,428

7,711

22,139

Technologies

9,769

3,999

13,768

26,594

40,362

Total

$

63,516

$

25,731

$

89,247

$

41,093

$

130,340


*     

The estimated potential contract value includes work awarded on unfunded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity
(IDIQ) contracts and unexercised options associated with existing firm contracts, including options and other
agreements with existing customers to purchase new aircraft and aircraft services. We recognize options in backlog
when the customer exercises the option and establishes a firm order. For IDIQ contracts, we evaluate the amount
of funding we expect to receive and include this amount in our estimated potential contract value. The actual
amount of funding received in the future may be higher or lower than our estimate of potential contract value.

 

EXHIBIT H-1

BACKLOG - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1866682/Exhibit_H_1.jpg
 
 

EXHIBIT H-2

BACKLOG BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1866683/Aerospace_Backlog.jpg
 
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1866684/Marine_Systems_Backlog.jpg
 
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1866685/Combat_Systems_Backlog.jpg
 
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1866686/Technologies_Backlog.jpg
 
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1866687/Backlog_Key.jpg
 
 

EXHIBIT I

SECOND QUARTER 2022 SIGNIFICANT ORDERS - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS

We received the following significant contract awards during the second quarter of 2022:

Marine Systems:

  • $500 from the U.S. Navy for long-lead materials to support construction of two additional John Lewis-class (T-AO-205) fleet replenishment oilers.
  • $315 from the Navy to provide submarine industrial base development and expansion for the Columbia-class program.
  • $100 from the Navy for long-lead materials to support construction of an additional Expeditionary Sea Base (ESB) auxiliary support ship.
  • $55 from the Navy to provide ongoing lead yard services for the Arleigh Burke-class (DDG-51) destroyer program.
  • $50 from the Navy to improve submarine acoustic performance.

Combat Systems:

  • $410 from the U.S. Army to begin low-rate initial production (LRIP) of the Mobile Protected Firepower (MPF) vehicle. The contract has a maximum potential value of $1.1 billion.
  • $295 for various munitions and ordnance with additional option value of $465.
  • $525 from the Army to upgrade Stryker vehicles to the double-V-hull (DVH) A1 configuration.
  • $355 to produce Abrams main battle tanks in the system enhancement package version 3 (SEPv3) configuration for Australia.
  • $60 to produce M3 amphibious bridge systems for an international customer. The contract has a maximum potential value of $210.
  • $90 from the Army for engineering and logistics support services for the Abrams family of vehicles.
  • $50 from the Army to upgrade domestic Abrams main battle tanks to the SEPv3 configuration.

Technologies:

  • $545 for several key classified contracts.
  • $160 from the U.S. Space Development Agency to build and operate ground systems for the new low earth orbit (LEO) satellite network. The contract has a maximum potential value of $325.
  • An indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract for the development and sustainment of applications and websites for the Administrative Office of the United States Courts (AOUSC). The contract has a maximum potential value of $300.
  • $280 from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for several contracts, including work to provide cloud services and software tools.
  • $155 to provide ship modernization services for the Navy.
  • $120 to provide global enterprise and digital modernization services under the Southern Command's (SOUTHCOM) Cyber Information Technology Enterprise Services (SCITES) contract.
  • $10 from the Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) to provide information technology (IT) support to more than 500,000 VA personnel and contractors nationwide. The contract has a maximum potential value of $110.
  • $105 from the Army for computing and communications equipment under the Common Hardware Systems-5 program.
  • $85 to provide military information support operations for the United States Special Operations Command.
  • $75 to provide command, control and communications capabilities for the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).

EXHIBIT J
AEROSPACE SUPPLEMENTAL DATA - (UNAUDITED)



Second Quarter

Six Months


2022

2021

2022

2021

Gulfstream Aircraft Deliveries (units):







Large-cabin aircraft

17

18

38

43

Mid-cabin aircraft

5

3

9

6

Total

22

21

47

49









Aerospace Book-to-Bill:







Orders*

$

3,652

$

3,292

$

6,895

$

5,749

Revenue

1,867

1,622

3,770

3,509

Book-to-Bill Ratio

1.96x

2.03x

1.83x

1.64x

*     Does not include customer defaults, liquidated damages, cancellations, foreign exchange fluctuations and other backlog adjustments.

