General Dynamics Reports Second-Quarter 2023 Financial Results

News provided by

General Dynamics

26 Jul, 2023, 07:00 ET

  • Revenue of $10.2 billion, up 10.5% year-over-year, with growth in all four segments
  • Net earnings $744 million, diluted EPS $2.70
  • Record-high backlog of $91.4 billion, 1.2-to-1 book-to-bill

RESTON, Va., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) today reported second-quarter 2023 net earnings of $744 million on revenue of $10.2 billion. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $2.70.

"Our businesses demonstrated solid momentum despite continued supply chain headwinds in several units, achieving the highest-ever revenue for a mid-year quarter, record-high backlog and very strong cash flow," said Phebe N. Novakovic, chairman and chief executive officer. "We are well positioned to continue to perform for the remainder of the year."

Continue Reading
EXHIBIT H-1
EXHIBIT H-1
EXHIBIT H-2
EXHIBIT H-2

Cash
Net cash provided by operating activities in the quarter totaled $731 million. For the first half of the year, net cash provided by operating activities totaled $2.2 billion, or 149% of net earnings. During the quarter, the company repaid $750 million in fixed-rate notes, invested $212 million in capital expenditures, paid $360 million in dividends, and used $288 million to repurchase shares, ending the quarter with $1.2 billion in cash and cash equivalents on hand. In the previous 12 months, the company reduced total debt by $1.7 billion.

Backlog
Good order activity across the segments yielded a consolidated book-to-bill ratio, defined as orders divided by revenue, of 1.2-to-1 for the quarter. The company ended the quarter with record-high backlog of $91.4 billion, a 4.3% increase from the year-ago quarter. Estimated potential contract value, representing management's estimate of additional value in unfunded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts and unexercised options, was $38 billion. Total estimated contract value, the sum of all backlog components, was $129.3 billion at the end of the quarter.

The Aerospace segment booked $2.5 billion in new orders, driven by strong demand for Gulfstream aircraft.

Significant awards in the quarter for the three defense segments included $340 million from the U.S. Army for various munitions and ordnance with maximum potential value of $1.4 billion; $1.1 billion from the U.S. Navy for long-lead materials and advance construction for Block V Virginia-class submarines; $735 million from the Navy for construction of an additional John Lewis-class (T-AO-205) fleet replenishment oiler; $695 million from the Army to design, build and test prototype XM30 Mechanized Infantry Combat Vehicles, with additional option value of $75 million; $710 million from the Army to upgrade Stryker vehicles to the double-V-hull A1 configuration; and $435 million for several key contracts for classified customers, with additional options and potential contract value of $935 million

About General Dynamics
Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $39.4 billion in revenue in 2022. More information is available at www.gd.com.

WEBCAST INFORMATION: General Dynamics will webcast its second-quarter 2023 financial results conference call at 9 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. The webcast will be a listen-only audio event available at www.gd.com. An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available by telephone two hours after the end of the call through August 2, 2023, at 800-770-2030 (international +1 647-362-9199), conference ID 4299949. Charts furnished to investors and securities analysts in connection with General Dynamics' announcement of its financial results are available at www.gd.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements (FLS), including statements about the company's future operational and financial performance, which are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "forecasts," "scheduled," "outlook," "estimates," "should" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify FLS. In making FLS, we rely on assumptions and analyses based on our experience and perception of historical trends; current conditions and expected future developments; and other factors, estimates and judgments we consider reasonable and appropriate based on information available to us at the time. FLS are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. FLS are not guarantees of future performance and involve factors, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in the FLS. All FLS speak only as of the date they were made. We do not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release revisions to FLS to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release. Additional information regarding these factors is contained in the company's filings with the SEC, and these factors may be revised or supplemented in future SEC filings. In addition, this press release contains some financial measures not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). While we believe these non-GAAP metrics provide useful information for investors, there are limitations associated with their use, and our calculations of these metrics may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Non-GAAP metrics should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP measures. Reconciliations to comparable GAAP measures and other information relating to our non-GAAP measures are included in other filings with the SEC, which are available at http://investorrelations.gd.com.

***

EXHIBIT A

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS


Three Months Ended

Variance

July 2, 2023

July 3, 2022

$

%

Revenue

$                     10,152

$                       9,189

$        963

10.5 %

Operating costs and expenses

(9,190)

(8,211)

(979)

Operating earnings

962

978

(16)

(1.6) %

Other, net

13

40

(27)

Interest, net

(89)

(95)

6

Earnings before income tax

886

923

(37)

(4.0) %

Provision for income tax, net

(142)

(157)

15

Net earnings

$                          744

$                          766

$        (22)

(2.9) %

Earnings per share—basic

$                         2.72

$                         2.77

$     (0.05)

(1.8) %

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

273.1

276.3



Earnings per share—diluted

$                         2.70

$                         2.75

$     (0.05)

(1.8) %

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

275.1

278.9



  

EXHIBIT B

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS


Six Months Ended

Variance

July 2, 2023

July 3, 2022

$

%

Revenue

$                     20,033

$                     18,581

$     1,452

7.8 %

Operating costs and expenses

(18,133)

(16,695)

(1,438)

Operating earnings

1,900

1,886

14

0.7 %

Other, net

46

79

(33)

Interest, net

(180)

(193)

13

Earnings before income tax

1,766

1,772

(6)

(0.3) %

Provision for income tax, net

(292)

(276)

(16)

Net earnings

$                       1,474

$                       1,496

$        (22)

(1.5) %

Earnings per share—basic

$                         5.39

$                         5.41

$     (0.02)

(0.4) %

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

273.6

276.7



Earnings per share—diluted

$                         5.34

$                         5.35

$     (0.01)

(0.2) %

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

275.8

279.4



  

EXHIBIT C

REVENUE AND OPERATING EARNINGS BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS


Three Months Ended

Variance

July 2, 2023

July 3, 2022

$

%

Revenue:






Aerospace

$                  1,953

$                   1,867

$              86

4.6 %

Marine Systems

3,059

2,651

408

15.4 %

Combat Systems

1,924

1,666

258

15.5 %

Technologies

3,216

3,005

211

7.0 %

Total

$                10,152

$                   9,189

$            963

10.5 %

Operating earnings:






Aerospace

$                     236

$                      238

$              (2)

(0.8) %

Marine Systems

235

211

24

11.4 %

Combat Systems

251

245

6

2.4 %

Technologies

283

304

(21)

(6.9) %

Corporate

(43)

(20)

(23)

(115.0) %

Total

$                     962

$                      978

$            (16)

(1.6) %

Operating margin:






Aerospace

12.1 %

12.7 %



Marine Systems

7.7 %

8.0 %



Combat Systems

13.0 %

14.7 %



Technologies

8.8 %

10.1 %



Total

9.5 %

10.6 %



  

EXHIBIT D

REVENUE AND OPERATING EARNINGS BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS


Six Months Ended

Variance

July 2, 2023

July 3, 2022

$

%

Revenue:






Aerospace

$                  3,845

$                   3,770

$              75

2.0 %

Marine Systems

6,051

5,302

749

14.1 %

Combat Systems

3,680

3,341

339

10.1 %

Technologies

6,457

6,168

289

4.7 %

Total

$                20,033

$                 18,581

$         1,452

7.8 %

Operating earnings:






Aerospace

$                     465

$                      481

$            (16)

(3.3) %

Marine Systems

446

422

24

5.7 %

Combat Systems

496

472

24

5.1 %

Technologies

582

602

(20)

(3.3) %

Corporate

(89)

(91)

2

2.2 %

Total

$                  1,900

$                   1,886

$              14

0.7 %

Operating margin:






Aerospace

12.1 %

12.8 %



Marine Systems

7.4 %

8.0 %



Combat Systems

13.5 %

14.1 %



Technologies

9.0 %

9.8 %



Total

9.5 %

10.2 %



EXHIBIT E

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS


(Unaudited)


July 2, 2023

December 31, 2022

ASSETS


Current assets:


Cash and equivalents

$                        1,154

$                        1,242

Accounts receivable

3,167

3,008

Unbilled receivables

8,291

8,795

Inventories

7,642

6,322

Other current assets

1,571

1,696

Total current assets

21,825

21,063

Noncurrent assets:


Property, plant and equipment, net

5,947

5,900

Intangible assets, net

1,732

1,824

Goodwill

20,443

20,334

Other assets

2,609

2,464

Total noncurrent assets

30,731

30,522

Total assets

$                      52,556

$                      51,585

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


Current liabilities:


Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt

$                           508

$                        1,253

Accounts payable

3,365

3,398

Customer advances and deposits

8,628

7,436

Other current liabilities

3,185

3,254

Total current liabilities

15,686

15,341

Noncurrent liabilities:


Long-term debt

9,247

9,243

Other liabilities

8,145

8,433

Total noncurrent liabilities

17,392

17,676

Shareholders' equity:


Common stock

482

482

Surplus

3,614

3,556

Retained earnings

38,154

37,403

Treasury stock

(21,077)

(20,721)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,695)

(2,152)

Total shareholders' equity

19,478

18,568

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$                      52,556

$                      51,585

  

EXHIBIT F

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS


Six Months Ended

July 2, 2023

July 3, 2022

Cash flows from operating activities—continuing operations:


Net earnings

$                      1,474

$                      1,496

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash from operating activities:


Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

297

278

Amortization of intangible and finance lease right-of-use assets

136

147

Equity-based compensation expense

87

120

Deferred income tax benefit

(154)

(218)

(Increase) decrease in assets, net of effects of business acquisitions:


Accounts receivable

(159)

(172)

Unbilled receivables

513

695

Inventories

(1,264)

(816)

Increase (decrease) in liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions:


Accounts payable

(33)

(29)

Customer advances and deposits

1,286

1,402

Other, net

10

(276)

Net cash provided by operating activities

2,193

2,627

Cash flows from investing activities:


Capital expenditures

(373)

(365)

Other, net

(31)

Net cash used by investing activities

(404)

(365)

Cash flows from financing activities:


Repayment of fixed-rate notes

(750)

Dividends paid

(705)

(679)

Purchases of common stock

(378)

(1,094)

Other, net

(42)

110

Net cash used by financing activities

(1,875)

(1,663)

Net cash (used) provided by discontinued operations

(2)

21

Net (decrease) increase in cash and equivalents

(88)

620

Cash and equivalents at beginning of period

1,242

1,603

Cash and equivalents at end of period

$                      1,154

$                      2,223

EXHIBIT G

ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS


Other Financial Information:







July 2, 2023

December 31, 2022



Debt-to-equity (a)

50.1 %

56.5 %



Book value per share (b)

$                71.34

$                 67.66



Shares outstanding

273,042,571

274,411,106












Second Quarter

Six Months

2023

2022

2023

2022

Income tax payments, net

$                   269

$                    550

$                   327

$                    565

Company-sponsored research and development (c)

$                   145

$                    130

$                   255

$                    237

Return on sales (d)

7.3 %

8.3 %

7.4 %

8.1 %








Non-GAAP Financial Measures:







Second Quarter

Six Months

2023

2022

2023

2022

Free cash flow:






Net cash provided by operating activities

$                   731

$                    659

$                2,193

$                 2,627

Capital expenditures

(212)

(224)

(373)

(365)

Free cash flow (e)

$                   519

$                    435

$                1,820

$                 2,262









July 2, 2023

December 31, 2022



Net debt:






Total debt

$                9,755

$               10,496



Less cash and equivalents

1,154

1,242



Net debt (f)

$                8,601

$                 9,254




(a)  Debt-to-equity ratio is calculated as total debt divided by total equity as of the end of the period.

(b)  Book value per share is calculated as total equity divided by total outstanding shares as of the end of the period.

(c)  Includes independent research and development and Aerospace product-development costs.

(d)  Return on sales is calculated as net earnings divided by revenue.

(e)  We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. We believe free cash flow is a useful measure
      for investors because it portrays our ability to generate cash from our businesses for purposes such as repaying debt, funding business
      acquisitions, repurchasing our common stock and paying dividends. We use free cash flow to assess the quality of our earnings and as a key
      performance measure in evaluating management.

(f)   We define net debt as short- and long-term debt (total debt) less cash and equivalents. We believe net debt is a useful measure for investors
      because it reflects the borrowings that support our operations and capital deployment strategy. We use net debt as an important indicator of
      liquidity and financial position.

EXHIBIT H

BACKLOG - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS



Funded

Unfunded

Total

Backlog

Estimated

Potential

Contract Value**

Total

Estimated

Contract Value

Second Quarter 2023:









Aerospace

$            19,050

$                 447

$            19,497

$                        888

$               20,385

Marine Systems

30,318

13,410

43,728

3,238

46,966

Combat Systems

14,349

718

15,067

6,196

21,263

Technologies

9,732

3,333

13,065

27,639

40,704

Total

$            73,449

$            17,908

$            91,357

$                   37,961

$             129,318

First Quarter 2023:









Aerospace

$            18,853

$                 484

$            19,337

$                        804

$               20,141

Marine Systems

30,722

*

12,885

*

43,607

3,499

47,106

Combat Systems

13,953

143

14,096

5,599

19,695

Technologies

9,465

3,320

12,785

28,637

41,422

Total

$            72,993

$            16,832

$            89,825

$                   38,539

$             128,364

Second Quarter 2022:









Aerospace

$            18,237

$                 549

$            18,786

$                        877

$               19,663

Marine Systems

26,965

14,873

41,838

3,904

45,742

Combat Systems

13,236

202

13,438

6,939

20,377

Technologies

9,448

4,120

13,568

27,028

40,596

Total

$            67,886

$            19,744

$            87,630

$                   38,748

$             126,378

*     Revised

**   The estimated potential contract value includes work awarded on unfunded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts
      and unexercised options associated with existing firm contracts, including options and other agreements with existing customers
      to purchase new aircraft and aircraft services. We recognize options in backlog when the customer exercises the option and
      establishes a firm order. For IDIQ contracts, we evaluate the amount of funding we expect to receive and include this amount in our
      estimated potential contract value. The actual amount of funding received in the future may be higher or lower than our estimate of
      potential contract value.

EXHIBIT H-1

BACKLOG - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2161073/Exhibit_H_1.jpg

EXHIBIT H-2

BACKLOG BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2161074/Exhibit_H_2.jpg

EXHIBIT I

SECOND QUARTER 2023 SIGNIFICANT ORDERS - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS

We received the following significant contract awards during the second quarter of 2023:

Marine Systems:

  • $1.1 billion from the U.S. Navy for long-lead materials and advance construction for Block V Virginia-class submarines.
  • $735 from the Navy for construction of an additional John Lewis-class (T-AO-205) fleet replenishment oiler.
  • $55 from the Navy to support non-nuclear maintenance on submarines based at the New London Naval Submarine Support Facility. The award includes additional option value of $220.
  • $160 from the Navy for advanced nuclear plant studies (ANPS) in support of the Columbia-class submarine program.
  • $75 from the Navy for lead yard services, development studies and design efforts for Virginia-class submarines.
  • $65 from the Navy for maintenance and modernization on the USS Makin Island, a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship.

Combat Systems:

  • $340 from the U.S. Army for various munitions and ordnance with a maximum potential value of $1.4 billion.
  • $695 from the Army to advance to the detailed design and prototype build and test phases of the XM30 Mechanized Infantry Combat Vehicle (MICV) competition, formerly known as the Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV). The award includes additional option value of $75.
  • $710 from the Army to upgrade Stryker vehicles to the double-V-hull (DVH) A1 configuration.
  • $260 from the Army for the second phase of low-rate initial production (LRIP) of the M10 Booker Combat Vehicle, formerly known as Mobile Protected Firepower (MPF).
  • $140 from the Army to establish additional capacity for 155mm artillery projectile metal parts production.
  • $65 to provide light armored vehicle (LAV) spare parts for an international customer.
  • $60 from the Army to provide system and sustainment technical support services for Abrams main battle tanks.

Technologies:

  • $435 for several key contracts for classified customers with additional options and potential contract value of $935.
  • $60 to provide training support services to the Navy, and options totaling $325 of additional potential value.
  • $95 from the U.S. Department of State (DoS) to provide overseas consular services to support visa application and issuance at U.S. embassies and consulates throughout the world under the Global Support Strategy (GSS) program, and options totaling $265 of additional potential value.
  • $270 from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) to provide hybrid cloud services and information technology (IT) design, engineering, and operations and sustainment services.
  • $15 to modernize the Payments, Claims, and Enhanced Reconciliation (PACER) application for the U.S. Department of the Treasury. The contract has a maximum potential value of $190.
  • $185 to manufacture and deliver hardware in support of the SPY-6 radar program.
  • $160 from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to provide cloud services and software tools.
  • $145 to provide ship modernization services for the Navy.
  • $60 from the DoS to provide IT end-user support services to the Bureau of Information Resource Management (IRM); the contract including options has a maximum potential value of $125.

EXHIBIT J

AEROSPACE SUPPLEMENTAL DATA - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS



Second Quarter

Six Months


2023

2022

2023

2022

Gulfstream Aircraft Deliveries (units):







Large-cabin aircraft

18

17

35

38

Mid-cabin aircraft

6

5

10

9

Total

24

22

45

47









Aerospace Book-to-Bill:







Orders*

$                2,476

$                3,652

$              4,203

$              6,895

Revenue

1,953

1,867

3,845

3,770

Book-to-Bill Ratio

1.27x

1.96x

1.09x

1.83x

* Does not include customer defaults, liquidated damages, cancellations, foreign exchange fluctuations and other backlog adjustments.

SOURCE General Dynamics

Also from this source

General Dynamics Land Systems Awarded $258 Million by U.S. Army for 26 Additional M10 Booker Combat Vehicles

General Dynamics to Webcast 2023 Second-Quarter Financial Results Conference Call

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.