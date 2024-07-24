General Dynamics Reports Second-Quarter 2024 Financial Results

  • Revenue of $12 billion, up 18% from year-ago quarter
  • Operating earnings of $1.2 billion, up 20.2% from year-ago quarter
  • Diluted EPS of $3.26, up 20.7% from year-ago quarter
  • Operating margin of 9.7%, a 20-basis-point expansion from year-ago quarter

RESTON, Va., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) today reported second-quarter 2024 revenue of $12 billion, up 18% from the second quarter of 2023. Operating earnings of $1.2 billion were up 20.2% from the year-ago quarter. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $3.26, up 20.7% from the year-ago quarter. Operating margin for the quarter was 9.7%, a 20-basis point expansion from the year-ago quarter, with particular strength in the Technologies and Combat Systems segments.

"This was a strong quarter overall, as reflected by solid growth in all key measures from a year ago. Our businesses continue to focus on disciplined execution of their programs, cost and schedule," said Phebe N. Novakovic, chairman and chief executive officer. "In the Aerospace segment, we are continuing to ramp up the pace of our G700 deliveries and our defense businesses continued to grow, reflecting increased demand in response to the threat environment."

Gulfstream delivered 37 aircraft in the quarter, 31 of which were large-cabin aircraft. This compares with 24 aircraft delivered in the year-ago quarter, of which 18 were large-cabin.

Cash and Capital Deployment
Net cash provided by operating activities in the quarter was $814 million, or 90% of net earnings. During the quarter, the company paid $389 million in dividends, invested $201 million in capital expenditures, and used $34 million to repurchase shares, ending the quarter with $1.4 billion in cash and equivalents on hand.

Orders and Backlog
The consolidated book-to-bill ratio, defined as orders divided by revenue, was 0.8-to-1 for the quarter. Company-wide backlog was $91.3 billion. Estimated potential contract value, representing management's estimate of additional value in unfunded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts and unexercised options, was $38.5 billion. Total estimated contract value, the sum of all backlog components, was $129.8 billion.

In the Aerospace segment, orders in the quarter totaled $2.7 billion. Aerospace backlog of $20 billion is 2.8% above the year-ago quarter.

In the defense segments, orders in the quarter totaled $7.4 billion, with particular strength in Combat Systems, which had a book-to-bill ratio of 1.5-to-1. Significant awards in the defense segments included two contracts from the Canadian government, with options having combined maximum potential value of $1.9 billion shared with an industry partner, for the Logistics Vehicle Modernization (LVM) program; $205 million, with options having a maximum potential value of $1.1 billion, for planning yard services for the Arleigh Burke-class (DDG-51) guided-missile destroyer program; a $25 million contract from the U.S. Army, with maximum potential value of $535 million, for systems technical support of the Stryker vehicle fleet; $205 million, with options having a maximum potential value of $525 million, from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to operate its Medicaid Management Information System; various munitions and ordnance contracts with maximum potential value totaling $460 million if all options are exercised; and several key contracts for classified customers with maximum potential value of $665 million. A detailed list of significant awards is provided in Exhibit I.

About General Dynamics
Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $42.3 billion in revenue in 2023. More information is available at www.gd.com.  

WEBCAST INFORMATION: General Dynamics will webcast its second-quarter 2024 financial results conference call at 9 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. The webcast will be a listen-only audio event available at www.gd.com. An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available by telephone two hours after the end of the call through July 31, 2024, at 800-770-2030 (international: +1 609-800-9909), conference ID 4299949. Charts furnished to investors and securities analysts in connection with General Dynamics' announcement of its financial results are available at www.gd.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements (FLS), including statements about the company's future operational and financial performance, which are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "forecasts," "scheduled," "outlook," "estimates," "should" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify FLS. In making FLS, we rely on assumptions and analyses based on our experience and perception of historical trends; current conditions and expected future developments; and other factors, estimates and judgments we consider reasonable and appropriate based on information available to us at the time. FLS are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. FLS are not guarantees of future performance and involve factors, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in the FLS. All FLS speak only as of the date they were made. We do not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release revisions to FLS to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release. Additional information regarding these factors is contained in the company's filings with the SEC, and these factors may be revised or supplemented in future SEC filings. In addition, this press release contains some financial measures not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). While we believe these non-GAAP metrics provide useful information for investors, there are limitations associated with their use, and our calculations of these metrics may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Non-GAAP metrics should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP measures. Reconciliations to comparable GAAP measures and other information relating to our non-GAAP measures are included in other filings with the SEC, which are available at investorrelations.gd.com.

EXHIBIT A










CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS











Three Months Ended

Variance

June 30, 2024

July 2, 2023

$

%

Revenue

$                           11,976

$                           10,152

$       1,824

18.0 %

Operating costs and expenses

(10,820)

(9,190)

(1,630)



Operating earnings

1,156

962

194

20.2 %

Other, net

18

13

5



Interest, net

(84)

(89)

5



Earnings before income tax

1,090

886

204

23.0 %

Provision for income tax, net

(185)

(142)

(43)



Net earnings

$                                905

$                                744

$          161

21.6 %

Earnings per share—basic

$                               3.30

$                               2.72

$         0.58

21.3 %

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

274.1

273.1





Earnings per share—diluted

$                               3.26

$                               2.70

$         0.56

20.7 %

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

277.7

275.1





EXHIBIT B










CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS











Six Months Ended

Variance

June 30, 2024

July 2, 2023

$

%

Revenue

$                          22,707

$                            20,033

$       2,674

13.3 %

Operating costs and expenses

(20,515)

(18,133)

(2,382)



Operating earnings

2,192

1,900

292

15.4 %

Other, net

32

46

(14)



Interest, net

(166)

(180)

14



Earnings before income tax

2,058

1,766

292

16.5 %

Provision for income tax, net

(354)

(292)

(62)



Net earnings

$                            1,704

$                              1,474

$          230

15.6 %

Earnings per share—basic

$                              6.22

$                                5.39

$         0.83

15.4 %

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

273.8

273.6





Earnings per share—diluted

$                              6.14

$                                5.34

$         0.80

15.0 %

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

277.4

275.8





EXHIBIT C










REVENUE AND OPERATING EARNINGS BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS











Three Months Ended

Variance

June 30, 2024

July 2, 2023

$

%

Revenue:








Aerospace

$                         2,940

$                         1,953

$             987

50.5 %

Marine Systems

3,453

3,059

394

12.9 %

Combat Systems

2,288

1,924

364

18.9 %

Technologies

3,295

3,216

79

2.5 %

Total

$                       11,976

$                       10,152

$          1,824

18.0 %

Operating earnings:








Aerospace

$                            319

$                            236

$               83

35.2 %

Marine Systems

245

235

10

4.3 %

Combat Systems

313

251

62

24.7 %

Technologies

320

283

37

13.1 %

Corporate

(41)

(43)

2

4.7 %

Total

$                         1,156

$                            962

$             194

20.2 %

Operating margin:








Aerospace

10.9 %

12.1 %





Marine Systems

7.1 %

7.7 %





Combat Systems

13.7 %

13.0 %





Technologies

9.7 %

8.8 %





Total

9.7 %

9.5 %





EXHIBIT D










REVENUE AND OPERATING EARNINGS BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS











Six Months Ended

Variance

June 30, 2024

July 2, 2023

$

%

Revenue:








Aerospace

$                         5,024

$                         3,845

$          1,179

30.7 %

Marine Systems

6,784

6,051

733

12.1 %

Combat Systems

4,390

3,680

710

19.3 %

Technologies

6,509

6,457

52

0.8 %

Total

$                       22,707

$                       20,033

$          2,674

13.3 %

Operating earnings:








Aerospace

$                            574

$                            465

$             109

23.4 %

Marine Systems

477

446

31

7.0 %

Combat Systems

595

496

99

20.0 %

Technologies

615

582

33

5.7 %

Corporate

(69)

(89)

20

22.5 %

Total

$                         2,192

$                         1,900

$             292

15.4 %

Operating margin:








Aerospace

11.4 %

12.1 %





Marine Systems

7.0 %

7.4 %





Combat Systems

13.6 %

13.5 %





Technologies

9.4 %

9.0 %





Total

9.7 %

9.5 %





EXHIBIT E









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS















(Unaudited)







June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and equivalents




$                      1,362

$                      1,913

Accounts receivable




3,152

3,004

Unbilled receivables




8,568

7,997

Inventories




9,686

8,578

Other current assets




1,544

2,123

Total current assets




24,312

23,615

Noncurrent assets:







Property, plant and equipment, net




6,276

6,198

Intangible assets, net




1,550

1,656

Goodwill




20,452

20,586

Other assets




2,852

2,755

Total noncurrent assets




31,130

31,195

Total assets




$                    55,442

$                    54,810

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt                                




$                      2,004

$                         507

Accounts payable




2,969

3,095

Customer advances and deposits




10,089

9,564

Other current liabilities




3,195

3,266

Total current liabilities




18,257

16,432

Noncurrent liabilities:







Long-term debt




7,257

8,754

Other liabilities




7,892

8,325

Total noncurrent liabilities




15,149

17,079

Shareholders' equity:







Common stock




482

482

Surplus




3,925

3,760

Retained earnings




40,191

39,270

Treasury stock




(21,128)

(21,054)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss




(1,434)

(1,159)

Total shareholders' equity




22,036

21,299

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity




$                    55,442

$                    54,810

EXHIBIT F




CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS





Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024

July 2, 2023

Cash flows from operating activities—continuing operations:


       Net earnings

$                      1,704

$                      1,474

       Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash from operating activities:       


               Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

311

297

               Amortization of intangible and finance lease right-of-use assets

117

136

               Equity-based compensation expense

87

87

               Deferred income tax benefit

(90)

(154)

       (Increase) decrease in assets, net of effects of business acquisitions:


               Accounts receivable

(158)

(159)

               Unbilled receivables

(601)

513

               Inventories

(1,152)

(1,264)

       Increase (decrease) in liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions:


               Accounts payable

(125)

(33)

               Customer advances and deposits

169

1,286

       Other, net

274

10

Net cash provided by operating activities

536

2,193

Cash flows from investing activities:


       Capital expenditures

(360)

(373)

       Other, net

53

(31)

Net cash used by investing activities

(307)

(404)

Cash flows from financing activities:


       Dividends paid

(750)

(705)

       Purchases of common stock

(139)

(378)

       Repayment of fixed-rate notes


(750)

       Other, net

111

(42)

Net cash used by financing activities

(778)

(1,875)

Net cash used by discontinued operations

(2)

(2)

Net decrease in cash and equivalents

(551)

(88)

Cash and equivalents at beginning of period

1,913

1,242

Cash and equivalents at end of period

$                      1,362

$                      1,154

EXHIBIT G










ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS










Other Financial Information:











June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023



Debt-to-equity (a)

42.0 %

43.5 %



Book value per share (b)

$                         80.20

$                         77.85



Shares outstanding

274,777,579

273,599,948
















Second Quarter

Six Months



2024

2023

2024

2023

Income tax refunds (payments), net

$                              81

$                           (269)

$                              48

$                           (327)

Company-sponsored research

and development (c)

$                            147

$                            145

$                            284

$                            255

Return on sales (d)

7.6 %

7.3 %

7.5 %

7.4 %










Non-GAAP Financial Measures:











Second Quarter

Six Months



2024

2023

2024

2023

Free cash flow:








Net cash provided by operating activities

$                            814

$                            731

$                            536

$                         2,193

Capital expenditures

(201)

(212)

(360)

(373)

    Free cash flow (e)

$                            613

$                            519

$                            176

$                         1,820













June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023



Net debt:








Total debt

$                         9,261

$                         9,261



Less cash and equivalents

1,362

1,913



    Net debt (f)

$                         7,899

$                         7,348




(a)   Debt-to-equity ratio is calculated as total debt divided by total equity as of the end of the period.
(b)   Book value per share is calculated as total equity divided by total outstanding shares as of the end of the period.
(c)   Includes independent research and development and Aerospace product-development costs.
(d)   Return on sales is calculated as net earnings divided by revenue.
(e)   We define free cash flow as net cash from operating activities less capital expenditures. We believe free cash flow is a useful measure for investors because it

       portrays our ability to generate cash from our businesses for purposes such as repaying debt, funding business acquisitions, repurchasing our common stock

       and paying dividends. We use free cash flow to assess the quality of our earnings and as a key performance measure in evaluating management.
(f)   We define net debt as short- and long-term debt (total debt) less cash and equivalents. We believe net debt is a useful measure for investors because it reflects

       the borrowings that support our operations and capital deployment strategy. We use net debt as an important indicator of liquidity and financial position.

EXHIBIT H











BACKLOG - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS













Funded

Unfunded

Total
Backlog

Estimated
Potential
Contract Value*

Total
Estimated
Contract Value

Second Quarter 2024:









Aerospace

$                    19,126

$                         911

$                    20,037

$                               372

$                          20,409

Marine Systems

29,912

11,436

41,348

3,983

45,331

Combat Systems

16,003

673

16,676

5,816

22,492

Technologies

9,365

3,875

13,240

28,283

41,523

Total

$                    74,406

$                    16,895

$                    91,301

$                          38,454

$                        129,755

First Quarter 2024:









Aerospace

$                    19,564

$                         981

$                    20,545

$                               305

$                          20,850

Marine Systems

29,711

14,415

44,126

3,749

47,875

Combat Systems

14,923

686

15,609

7,002

22,611

Technologies

8,976

4,478

13,454

29,206

42,660

Total

$                    73,174

$                    20,560

$                    93,734

$                          40,262

$                        133,996

Second Quarter 2023:









Aerospace

$                    19,050

$                         447

$                    19,497

$                               888

$                          20,385

Marine Systems

30,318

13,410

43,728

3,238

46,966

Combat Systems

14,349

718

15,067

6,196

21,263

Technologies

9,732

3,333

13,065

27,639

40,704

Total

$                    73,449

$                    17,908

$                    91,357

$                          37,961

$                        129,318











*  The estimated potential contract value includes work awarded on unfunded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts and unexercised options associated

    with existing firm contracts, including options and other agreements with existing customers to purchase new aircraft and aircraft services. We recognize options in

    backlog when the customer exercises the option and establishes a firm order. For IDIQ contracts, we evaluate the amount of funding we expect to receive and include this 

    amount in our estimated potential contract value. The actual amount of funding received in the future may be higher or lower than our estimate of potential contract value. 

EXHIBIT H-1

 

BACKLOG - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2467407/H_1.jpg

EXHIBIT H-2

 

BACKLOG BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2467406/H_2.jpg 

EXHIBIT I

 

SECOND QUARTER 2024 SIGNIFICANT ORDERS - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS

We received the following significant contract awards during the second quarter of 2024:

Marine Systems:

  • $205 from the U.S. Navy for planning yard services for the Arleigh Burke-class (DDG-51) guided-missile destroyer program. The contract including options has a maximum potential value of $1.1 billion.
  • $55 from the Navy to support non-nuclear maintenance on submarines based at the New England Naval Submarine Support Facility.
  • $55 from the Navy for maintenance and modernization on the USS James E. Williams, a DDG-51 guided-missile destroyer.
  • $35 for design and engineering services in support of U.S. and U.K. submarine technologies for the Navy.
  • $35 for advanced nuclear plant studies (ANPS) in support of the Columbia-class submarine program for the Navy.

Combat Systems:

  • Two contracts from the Canadian government for the Logistics Vehicle Modernization (LVM) program to provide a new fleet of light and heavy armored vehicles and logistics support services for the Canadian army. These contracts including options have a maximum potential value of $1.9 billion. The scope of work is shared with an industry partner.
  • $25 from the U.S. Army for systems technical support on the Stryker fleet. The contract has a maximum potential value of $535.
  • $385 for various munitions and ordnance. These contracts including options have a maximum potential value of $460.
  • $390 from the Army primarily to establish additional capacity for artillery propellant.
  • $375 from the Army to upgrade Stryker vehicles to the double-V-hull A1 configuration.
  • $325 from the Army for the third phase of the low-rate initial production (LRIP) of the M10 Booker Combat Vehicle.
  • $230 from the Army to upgrade Abrams main battle tanks to the system enhancement package version 3 (SEPv3) configuration.
  • $120 from the Army to provide system and sustainment technical support services for Abrams main battle tanks.

Technologies:

  • $530 for several key contracts for classified customers. These contracts have a maximum potential value of $665.
  • $205 from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to operate its Medicaid Management Information System. The contract including options has a maximum potential value of $525.
  • $50 from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to support the Benefits Coordination & Recovery Center. The contract including options has a maximum potential value of $285.
  • $55 to provide information technology (IT) network operations and maintenance services to the Army. The contract including options has a maximum potential value of $200.
  • $185 from CMS to provide cloud services and software tools.
  • $30 to provide cybersecurity services to the U.S. Air Force. The contract including options has a maximum potential value of $185.
  • $145 to provide ship modernization services for the Navy.
  • $10 to integrate hardware and software solutions for Navy platforms. The contract including options has a maximum potential value of $110.

EXHIBIT J









AEROSPACE SUPPLEMENTAL DATA - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS











Second Quarter

Six Months


2024

2023

2024

2023

Gulfstream Aircraft Deliveries (units):







Large-cabin aircraft

31

18

52

35

Mid-cabin aircraft

6

6

9

10

Total

37

24

61

45









Aerospace Book-to-Bill:







Orders*

$                    2,673

$                    2,476

$                    5,099

$                    4,203

Revenue

2,940

1,953

5,024

3,845

Book-to-Bill Ratio

 0.9x 

 1.3x 

 1.0x 

 1.1x 









*   Does not include customer defaults, liquidated damages, cancellations, foreign exchange fluctuations and other backlog adjustments.
















SOURCE General Dynamics

