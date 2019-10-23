General Dynamics Reports Third-Quarter 2019 Results

RESTON, Va., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) today reported third-quarter 2019 revenue of $9.8 billion, operating earnings of $1.2 billion, net earnings from continuing operations of $913 million and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $3.14, up 25 cents from the year-ago quarter.

"Margins advanced nicely in the quarter due to Gulfstream's continuing ability to efficiently transition its production to new models, coupled with solid operating performance at the defense businesses," said Phebe N. Novakovic, chairman and chief executive officer. "Our continued focus on operating excellence and driving cost efficiencies, coupled with new business opportunities, should enable us to build on these results."

Operating performance

Operating margin was 12.5 percent in the quarter, up 110 basis points sequentially. Customer deliveries of the Gulfstream G600 began in August, less than two months after receiving FAA type and production certificates.

Cash

Net cash provided by operating activities in the quarter totaled $1.1 billion. Free cash flow from operations, defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures, was $847 million.

Capital deployment

The company paid $295 million in dividends and repaid approximately $450 million of its outstanding commercial paper in the third quarter. Capital expenditures totaled $244 million, up $76 million from the year-ago quarter, driven by continued strategic investments in Marine Systems.

Backlog

Total backlog at the end of third-quarter 2019 was $67.4 billion. Estimated potential contract value, representing management's estimate of value in unfunded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts and unexercised options, was $35.6 billion. Total estimated contract value, the sum of all backlog components, was $103 billion.

Orders

Order activity remained strong across the aerospace and defense portfolios, with a book-to-bill of 1-to-1 on 7.3 percent year-over-year revenue growth. Significant awards in the defense portfolios in the quarter included $1.3 billion from the Canadian government for production of armored combat support vehicles; $1.1 billion from the U.S. Navy for design and construction of two Expeditionary Sea Base auxiliary support ships and a $550 million option for an additional ship; $390 million from the Navy for Advanced Nuclear Plant Studies in support of the Columbia-class submarine program; $155 million from the U.S. Army for various munitions and ordnance; $325 million to provide program management and engineering services to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency's emergency communications infrastructure; and $265 million from the Army for computing and communications equipment under the Common Hardware Systems-5 (CHS-5) program.

About General Dynamics

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; IT services; C4ISR solutions; and shipbuilding and ship repair. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $36.2 billion in revenue in 2018. More information is available at www.gd.com .

Certain statements made in this press release, including any statements as to future results of operations and financial projections, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors.

EXHIBIT A CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS - (UNAUDITED) DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS





Three Months Ended



Variance



September 29, 2019

September 30, 2018

$

% Revenue

$ 9,761



$ 9,094



$ 667



7.3 % Operating costs and expenses

(8,545)



(7,959)



(586)





Operating earnings

1,216



1,135



81



7.1 % Interest, net

(114)



(114)



—





Other, net

(12)



2



(14)





Earnings from continuing operations before income tax

1,090



1,023



67



6.5 % Provision for income tax, net

(177)



(159)



(18)





Earnings from continuing operations

913



864



49



5.7 % Discontinued operations, net of tax

—



(13)



13





Net earnings

$ 913



$ 851



$ 62



7.3 % Earnings per share—basic























Continuing operations

$ 3.17



$ 2.92



$ 0.25



8.6 % Discontinued operations

—



(0.04)



0.04







Net earnings

$ 3.17



$ 2.88



$ 0.29



10.1 % Basic weighted average shares outstanding

288.4



295.3









Earnings per share—diluted























Continuing operations

$ 3.14



$ 2.89



$ 0.25



8.7 % Discontinued operations

—



(0.04)



0.04





Net earnings

$ 3.14



$ 2.85



$ 0.29



10.2 % Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

290.9



299.1











EXHIBIT B CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS - (UNAUDITED) DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS



Nine Months Ended

Variance

September 29, 2019

September 30, 2018*

$

% Revenue $ 28,577



$ 25,815



$ 2,762



10.7 % Operating costs and expenses (25,257)



(22,584)



(2,673)





Operating earnings 3,320



3,231



89



2.8 % Interest, net (350)



(244)



(106)





Other, net 18



(34)



52





Earnings from continuing operations before income tax 2,988



2,953



35



1.2 % Provision for income tax, net (524)



(504)



(20)





Earnings from continuing operations 2,464



2,449



15



0.6 % Discontinued operations, net of tax —



(13)



13





Net earnings $ 2,464



$ 2,436



$ 28



1.1 % Earnings per share—basic



















Continuing operations $ 8.55



$ 8.27



$ 0.28



3.4 % Discontinued operations —



(0.04)



0.04





Net earnings $ 8.55



$ 8.23



$ 0.32



3.9 % Basic weighted average shares outstanding 288.1



296.0











Earnings per share—diluted



















Continuing operations $ 8.47



$ 8.16



$ 0.31



3.8 % Discontinued operations —



(0.04)



0.04





Net earnings $ 8.47



$ 8.12



$ 0.35



4.3 % Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 290.8



300.1















* 2018 results include the unfavorable impact of one-time charges of approximately $75 associated with costs to complete the acquisition of CSRA Inc. In the table above, approximately $45 of compensation-related costs was reported in operating costs and expenses, and approximately $30 of transaction costs was reported in other, net.

EXHIBIT C REVENUE AND OPERATING EARNINGS BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED) DOLLARS IN MILLIONS



Three Months Ended

Variance

September 29, 2019

September 30, 2018

$

% Revenue:













Aerospace $ 2,495



$ 2,031



$ 464



22.8 % Combat Systems 1,740



1,523



217



14.2 % Information Technology 2,071



2,307



(236)



(10.2) % Mission Systems 1,220



1,230



(10)



(0.8) % Marine Systems 2,235



2,003



232



11.6 % Total $ 9,761



$ 9,094



$ 667



7.3 % Operating earnings:













Aerospace $ 393



$ 376



$ 17



4.5 % Combat Systems 264



241



23



9.5 % Information Technology 146



157



(11)



(7.0) % Mission Systems 185



179



6



3.4 % Marine Systems 209



169



40



23.7 % Corporate 19



13



6



46.2 % Total $ 1,216



$ 1,135



$ 81



7.1 % Operating margin:













Aerospace 15.8 %

18.5 %







Combat Systems 15.2 %

15.8 %







Information Technology 7.0 %

6.8 %







Mission Systems 15.2 %

14.6 %







Marine Systems 9.4 %

8.4 %







Total 12.5 %

12.5 %









EXHIBIT D REVENUE AND OPERATING EARNINGS BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED) DOLLARS IN MILLIONS



Nine Months Ended

Variance

September 29, 2019

September 30, 2018*

$

% Revenue:













Aerospace $ 6,871



$ 5,751



$ 1,120



19.5 % Combat Systems 5,035



4,497



538



12.0 % Information Technology 6,398



5,887



511



8.7 % Mission Systems 3,655



3,475



180



5.2 % Marine Systems 6,618



6,205



413



6.7 % Total $ 28,577



$ 25,815



$ 2,762



10.7 % Operating earnings:













Aerospace $ 1,052



$ 1,108



$ (56)



(5.1) % Combat Systems 712



701



11



1.6 % Information Technology 456



414



42



10.1 % Mission Systems 495



478



17



3.6 % Marine Systems 586



548



38



6.9 % Corporate 19



(18)



37



205.6 % Total $ 3,320



$ 3,231



$ 89



2.8 % Operating margin:













Aerospace 15.3 %

19.3 %







Combat Systems 14.1 %

15.6 %







Information Technology 7.1 %

7.0 %







Mission Systems 13.5 %

13.8 %







Marine Systems 8.9 %

8.8 %







Total 11.6 %

12.5 %













* 2018 results include the unfavorable impact of approximately $45 of compensation-related one-time charges associated with costs to complete the acquisition of CSRA Inc. This amount was reported as a reduction of Corporate operating earnings in the table above.

EXHIBIT E CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DOLLARS IN MILLIONS



(Unaudited)





September 29, 2019

December 31, 2018 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and equivalents $ 974



$ 963

Accounts receivable 3,489



3,759

Unbilled receivables 8,077



6,576

Inventories 6,573



5,977

Other current assets 1,038



914

Total current assets 20,151



18,189

Noncurrent assets:





Property, plant and equipment, net 4,217



3,978

Intangible assets, net 2,376



2,585

Goodwill 19,617



19,594

Other assets 2,427



1,062

Total noncurrent assets 28,637



27,219

Total assets $ 48,788



$ 45,408

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt $ 4,661



$ 973

Accounts payable 2,999



3,179

Customer advances and deposits 6,854



7,270

Other current liabilities 3,713



3,317

Total current liabilities 18,227



14,739

Noncurrent liabilities:





Long-term debt 8,989



11,444

Other liabilities 8,059



7,493

Total noncurrent liabilities 17,048



18,937

Shareholders' equity:





Common stock 482



482

Surplus 2,999



2,946

Retained earnings 30,909



29,326

Treasury stock (17,346)



(17,244)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,531)



(3,778)

Total shareholders' equity 13,513



11,732

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 48,788



$ 45,408



EXHIBIT F CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS - (UNAUDITED) DOLLARS IN MILLIONS



Nine Months Ended

September 29, 2019

September 30, 2018 Cash flows from operating activities—continuing operations:





Net earnings $ 2,464

$ 2,436 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash from operating activities:





Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 352

315 Amortization of intangible and finance lease right-of-use assets 273

227 Equity-based compensation expense 103

110 Deferred income tax benefit (72)

(66) Discontinued operations, net of tax —

13 (Increase) decrease in assets, net of effects of business acquisitions:





Accounts receivable 253

472 Unbilled receivables (1,603)

(1,625) Inventories (646)

(854) Increase (decrease) in liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions:





Accounts payable (164)

(324) Customer advances and deposits (565)

112 Other, net 192

265 Net cash provided by operating activities 587

1,081 Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (606)

(447) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (19)

(10,039) Other, net 21

169 Net cash used by investing activities (604)

(10,317) Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from commercial paper, net 947

1,668 Dividends paid (858)

(801) Purchases of common stock (231)

(533) Proceeds from fixed-rate notes —

6,461 Proceeds from floating-rate notes —

1,000 Repayment of CSRA accounts receivable purchase agreement —

(450) Other, net 207

(68) Net cash provided by financing activities 65

7,277 Net cash used by discontinued operations (37)

(14) Net increase (decrease) in cash and equivalents 11

(1,973) Cash and equivalents at beginning of period 963

2,983 Cash and equivalents at end of period $ 974

$ 1,010