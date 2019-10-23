General Dynamics Reports Third-Quarter 2019 Results

- Revenue of $9.8 billion, up 7.3% year-over-year

- Operating earnings of $1.2 billion, up 7.1% year-over-year

- Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $3.14, up 8.7% year-over-year

- First Gulfstream G600 deliveries

RESTON, Va., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) today reported third-quarter 2019 revenue of $9.8 billion, operating earnings of $1.2 billion, net earnings from continuing operations of $913 million and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $3.14, up 25 cents from the year-ago quarter.

"Margins advanced nicely in the quarter due to Gulfstream's continuing ability to efficiently transition its production to new models, coupled with solid operating performance at the defense businesses," said Phebe N. Novakovic, chairman and chief executive officer. "Our continued focus on operating excellence and driving cost efficiencies, coupled with new business opportunities, should enable us to build on these results."

Operating performance
Operating margin was 12.5 percent in the quarter, up 110 basis points sequentially. Customer deliveries of the Gulfstream G600 began in August, less than two months after receiving FAA type and production certificates.

Cash
Net cash provided by operating activities in the quarter totaled $1.1 billion. Free cash flow from operations, defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures, was $847 million.

Capital deployment
The company paid $295 million in dividends and repaid approximately $450 million of its outstanding commercial paper in the third quarter. Capital expenditures totaled $244 million, up $76 million from the year-ago quarter, driven by continued strategic investments in Marine Systems.

Backlog
Total backlog at the end of third-quarter 2019 was $67.4 billion. Estimated potential contract value, representing management's estimate of value in unfunded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts and unexercised options, was $35.6 billion. Total estimated contract value, the sum of all backlog components, was $103 billion.

Orders
Order activity remained strong across the aerospace and defense portfolios, with a book-to-bill of 1-to-1 on 7.3 percent year-over-year revenue growth. Significant awards in the defense portfolios in the quarter included $1.3 billion from the Canadian government for production of armored combat support vehicles; $1.1 billion from the U.S. Navy for design and construction of two Expeditionary Sea Base auxiliary support ships and a $550 million option for an additional ship; $390 million from the Navy for Advanced Nuclear Plant Studies in support of the Columbia-class submarine program; $155 million from the U.S. Army for various munitions and ordnance; $325 million to provide program management and engineering services to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency's emergency communications infrastructure; and $265 million from the Army for computing and communications equipment under the Common Hardware Systems-5 (CHS-5) program.

EXHIBIT A

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS



Three Months Ended 

Variance


September 29, 2019

September 30, 2018

$

%

Revenue 

$

9,761

$

9,094

$

667

7.3

%

Operating costs and expenses 

(8,545)

(7,959)

(586)


Operating earnings 

1,216

1,135

81

7.1

%

Interest, net 

(114)

(114)




Other, net 

(12)

2

(14)


Earnings from continuing operations before income tax 

1,090

1,023

67

6.5

%

Provision for income tax, net 

(177)

(159)

(18)


Earnings from continuing operations 

913

864

49

5.7

%

Discontinued operations, net of tax 



(13)

13


Net earnings 

$

913

$

851

$

62

7.3

%

Earnings per share—basic 











     Continuing operations  

$

3.17

$

2.92

$

0.25

8.6

%

     Discontinued operations 



(0.04)

0.04



     Net earnings 

$

3.17

$

2.88

$

0.29

10.1

%

Basic weighted average shares outstanding 

288.4

295.3




Earnings per share—diluted 











     Continuing operations  

$

3.14

$

2.89

$

0.25

8.7

%

     Discontinued operations 



(0.04)

0.04


     Net earnings 

$

3.14

$

2.85

$

0.29

10.2

%

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 

290.9

299.1




EXHIBIT B

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS


Nine Months Ended

Variance

September 29, 2019

September 30, 2018*

$

%

Revenue

$

28,577

$

25,815

$

2,762

10.7

%

Operating costs and expenses

(25,257)

(22,584)

(2,673)


Operating earnings

3,320

3,231

89

2.8

%

Interest, net

(350)

(244)

(106)


Other, net

18

(34)

52


Earnings from continuing operations before income tax

2,988

2,953

35

1.2

%

Provision for income tax, net

(524)

(504)

(20)


Earnings from continuing operations

2,464

2,449

15

0.6

%

Discontinued operations, net of tax



(13)

13


Net earnings

$

2,464

$

2,436

$

28

1.1

%

Earnings per share—basic









     Continuing operations

$

8.55

$

8.27

$

0.28

3.4

%

     Discontinued operations



(0.04)

0.04


     Net earnings

$

8.55

$

8.23

$

0.32

3.9

%

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

288.1

296.0





Earnings per share—diluted









     Continuing operations

$

8.47

$

8.16

$

0.31

3.8

%

     Discontinued operations



(0.04)

0.04


     Net earnings

$

8.47

$

8.12

$

0.35

4.3

%

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

290.8

300.1






*

2018 results include the unfavorable impact of one-time charges of approximately $75 associated with costs to complete the acquisition of CSRA Inc. In the table above, approximately $45 of compensation-related costs was reported in operating costs and expenses, and approximately $30 of transaction costs was reported in other, net.

EXHIBIT C

REVENUE AND OPERATING EARNINGS BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS


Three Months Ended

Variance

September 29, 2019

September 30, 2018

$

%

Revenue:






Aerospace

$

2,495

$

2,031

$

464

22.8

%

Combat Systems

1,740

1,523

217

14.2

%

Information Technology

2,071

2,307

(236)

(10.2)

%

Mission Systems

1,220

1,230

(10)

(0.8)

%

Marine Systems

2,235

2,003

232

11.6

%

Total

$

9,761

$

9,094

$

667

7.3

%

Operating earnings:






Aerospace

$

393

$

376

$

17

4.5

%

Combat Systems

264

241

23

9.5

%

Information Technology

146

157

(11)

(7.0)

%

Mission Systems

185

179

6

3.4

%

Marine Systems

209

169

40

23.7

%

Corporate

19

13

6

46.2

%

Total

$

1,216

$

1,135

$

81

7.1

%

Operating margin:






Aerospace

15.8

%

18.5

%



Combat Systems

15.2

%

15.8

%



Information Technology

7.0

%

6.8

%



Mission Systems

15.2

%

14.6

%



Marine Systems

9.4

%

8.4

%



Total

12.5

%

12.5

%



EXHIBIT D

REVENUE AND OPERATING EARNINGS BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS


Nine Months Ended

Variance

September 29, 2019

September 30, 2018*

$

%

Revenue:






Aerospace

$

6,871

$

5,751

$

1,120

19.5

%

Combat Systems

5,035

4,497

538

12.0

%

Information Technology

6,398

5,887

511

8.7

%

Mission Systems

3,655

3,475

180

5.2

%

Marine Systems

6,618

6,205

413

6.7

%

Total

$

28,577

$

25,815

$

2,762

10.7

%

Operating earnings:






Aerospace

$

1,052

$

1,108

$

(56)

(5.1)

%

Combat Systems

712

701

11

1.6

%

Information Technology

456

414

42

10.1

%

Mission Systems

495

478

17

3.6

%

Marine Systems

586

548

38

6.9

%

Corporate

19

(18)

37

205.6

%

Total

$

3,320

$

3,231

$

89

2.8

%

Operating margin:






Aerospace

15.3

%

19.3

%



Combat Systems

14.1

%

15.6

%



Information Technology

7.1

%

7.0

%



Mission Systems

13.5

%

13.8

%



Marine Systems

8.9

%

8.8

%



Total

11.6

%

12.5

%





*

2018 results include the unfavorable impact of approximately $45 of compensation-related one-time charges associated with costs to complete the acquisition of CSRA Inc. This amount was reported as a reduction of Corporate operating earnings in the table above.

EXHIBIT E

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS


(Unaudited)


September 29, 2019

December 31, 2018

ASSETS


Current assets:


Cash and equivalents

$

974

$

963

Accounts receivable

3,489

3,759

Unbilled receivables

8,077

6,576

Inventories

6,573

5,977

Other current assets

1,038

914

Total current assets

20,151

18,189

Noncurrent assets:


Property, plant and equipment, net

4,217

3,978

Intangible assets, net

2,376

2,585

Goodwill

19,617

19,594

Other assets

2,427

1,062

Total noncurrent assets

28,637

27,219

Total assets

$

48,788

$

45,408

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


Current liabilities:


Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt

$

4,661

$

973

Accounts payable

2,999

3,179

Customer advances and deposits

6,854

7,270

Other current liabilities

3,713

3,317

Total current liabilities

18,227

14,739

Noncurrent liabilities:


Long-term debt

8,989

11,444

Other liabilities

8,059

7,493

Total noncurrent liabilities

17,048

18,937

Shareholders' equity:


Common stock

482

482

Surplus

2,999

2,946

Retained earnings

30,909

29,326

Treasury stock

(17,346)

(17,244)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(3,531)

(3,778)

Total shareholders' equity

13,513

11,732

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

48,788

$

45,408

EXHIBIT F

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS


Nine Months Ended

September 29, 2019

September 30, 2018

Cash flows from operating activities—continuing operations:


     Net earnings

$

2,464

$

2,436

     Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash from operating activities:


          Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

352

315

          Amortization of intangible and finance lease right-of-use assets

273

227

          Equity-based compensation expense

103

110

          Deferred income tax benefit

(72)

(66)

          Discontinued operations, net of tax


13

     (Increase) decrease in assets, net of effects of business acquisitions:


          Accounts receivable

253

472

          Unbilled receivables

(1,603)

(1,625)

          Inventories

(646)

(854)

     Increase (decrease) in liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions:


          Accounts payable

(164)

(324)

          Customer advances and deposits

(565)

112

     Other, net

192

265

     Net cash provided by operating activities

587

1,081

Cash flows from investing activities:


     Capital expenditures

(606)

(447)

     Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(19)

(10,039)

     Other, net

21

169

     Net cash used by investing activities

(604)

(10,317)

Cash flows from financing activities:


     Proceeds from commercial paper, net

947

1,668

     Dividends paid

(858)

(801)

     Purchases of common stock

(231)

(533)

     Proceeds from fixed-rate notes


6,461

     Proceeds from floating-rate notes


1,000

     Repayment of CSRA accounts receivable purchase agreement


(450)

     Other, net

207

(68)

     Net cash provided by financing activities

65

7,277

Net cash used by discontinued operations

(37)

(14)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and equivalents

11

(1,973)

Cash and equivalents at beginning of period

963

2,983

Cash and equivalents at end of period

$

974

$

1,010

EXHIBIT G

PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS

Other Financial Information:











September 29, 2019

December 31, 2018



Debt-to-equity (a)

101.0

%

105.8

%



Debt-to-capital (b)

50.3

%

51.4

%



Book value per share (c)

$

46.71

$

40.64




Shares outstanding

289,306,108

288,698,149













Third Quarter

Nine Months

2019

2018

2019

2018

Income tax payments, net

$

90

$

150

$

487

$

305

Company-sponsored research and
development (d)

$

110

$

126

$

352

$

356








Non-GAAP Financial Measures:







Third Quarter

Nine Months

2019

2018

2019

2018

Earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization:








Earnings from continuing operations

$

913

$

864

$

2,464

$

2,449

Interest, net

114

114

350

244

Provision for income tax, net

177

159

524

504

Depreciation of property, plant and
equipment

120

109

352

315

Amortization of intangible and
finance lease right-of-use assets

90

106

273

227

   Earnings before interest, taxes,
   depreciation and amortization (e)

$

1,414

$

1,352

$

3,963

$

3,739








Free cash flow from operations:






Net cash provided by operating
activities

$

1,091

$