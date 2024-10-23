General Dynamics Reports Third-Quarter 2024 Financial Results

News provided byGeneral Dynamics
Oct 23, 2024, 07:00 ET
- Revenue of $11.7 billion, up 10.4% from year-ago quarter
- Operating earnings of $1.2 billion, up 11.7% from year-ago quarter
- Diluted EPS of $3.35, up 10.2% from year-ago quarter
- Operating margin of 10.1%, a 10-basis-point expansion from year-ago quarter
RESTON, Va., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) today reported third-quarter 2024 revenue of $11.7 billion, up 10.4% from the third quarter of 2023. Operating earnings of $1.2 billion were up 11.7% from the year-ago quarter. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $3.35, up 10.2% from the year-ago quarter. Operating margin for the quarter was 10.1%, a 10-basis-point expansion from the year-ago quarter.
"The company continues to see strong growth and steady improvement in operating performance," said Phebe Novakovic, chairman and chief executive officer. "Demand across the portfolio also remains strong in the current environment."
Gulfstream delivered 28 aircraft in the quarter, of which 24 were large-cabin aircraft, including four G700s. This compares with 27 aircraft delivered in the year-ago quarter, of which 22 were large cabin.
Cash and Capital Deployment
Net cash provided by operating activities in the quarter was $1.4 billion, or 152% of net earnings. During the quarter, the company paid $390 million in dividends, invested $201 million in capital expenditures, and used $44 million to repurchase shares, ending the quarter with $2.1 billion in cash and equivalents on hand.
Orders and Backlog
The consolidated book-to-bill ratio, defined as orders divided by revenue, was 1.1-to-1 for the quarter. Company-wide backlog was $92.6 billion. Estimated potential contract value, representing management's estimate of additional value in unfunded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts and unexercised options, was $45 billion. Total estimated contract value, the sum of all backlog components, was $137.6 billion.
In the Aerospace segment, orders in the quarter totaled $2.4 billion. The segment ended the quarter with backlog of $19.8 billion.
In the defense segments, orders in the quarter totaled $10.5 billion, with particular strength in the Combat Systems and Technologies segments. Significant awards in the defense segments included $885 million for various munitions and ordnance, with maximum potential value of $1.7 billion; $465 million, with maximum potential value of $1.7 billion, for two U.S. Army contracts for production of 155mm artillery projectile metal parts; $780 million, with maximum potential contract value of more than $6.7 billion including options, for the construction of additional John Lewis-class (T-AO-205) fleet replenishment oilers; $1.5 billion for long-lead materials for Block VI Virginia-class submarines; $840 million, with maximum potential value of $1 billion, for several key contracts for classified customers; and $605 million for multiple awards from the U.S. Space Development Agency to develop and integrate ground systems for the low-Earth orbit satellite network. A detailed list of significant awards is provided in Exhibit I.
About General Dynamics
Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $42.3 billion in revenue in 2023. More information is available at www.gd.com.
|
EXHIBIT A
|
Three Months Ended
|
Variance
|
September 29, 2024
|
October 1, 2023
|
$
|
%
|
Revenue
|
$ 11,671
|
$ 10,571
|
$ 1,100
|
10.4 %
|
Operating costs and expenses
|
(10,490)
|
(9,514)
|
(976)
|
Operating earnings
|
1,181
|
1,057
|
124
|
11.7 %
|
Other, net
|
15
|
19
|
(4)
|
Interest, net
|
(82)
|
(85)
|
3
|
Earnings before income tax
|
1,114
|
991
|
123
|
12.4 %
|
Provision for income tax, net
|
(184)
|
(155)
|
(29)
|
Net earnings
|
$ 930
|
$ 836
|
$ 94
|
11.2 %
|
Earnings per share—basic
|
$ 3.39
|
$ 3.07
|
$ 0.32
|
10.4 %
|
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
|
274.4
|
272.6
|
Earnings per share—diluted
|
$ 3.35
|
$ 3.04
|
$ 0.31
|
10.2 %
|
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|
277.9
|
274.7
|
EXHIBIT B
|
Nine Months Ended
|
Variance
|
September 29, 2024
|
October 1, 2023
|
$
|
%
|
Revenue
|
$ 34,378
|
$ 30,604
|
$ 3,774
|
12.3 %
|
Operating costs and expenses
|
(31,005)
|
(27,647)
|
(3,358)
|
Operating earnings
|
3,373
|
2,957
|
416
|
14.1 %
|
Other, net
|
47
|
65
|
(18)
|
Interest, net
|
(248)
|
(265)
|
17
|
Earnings before income tax
|
3,172
|
2,757
|
415
|
15.1 %
|
Provision for income tax, net
|
(538)
|
(447)
|
(91)
|
Net earnings
|
$ 2,634
|
$ 2,310
|
$ 324
|
14.0 %
|
Earnings per share—basic
|
$ 9.61
|
$ 8.45
|
$ 1.16
|
13.7 %
|
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
|
274.0
|
273.2
|
Earnings per share—diluted
|
$ 9.49
|
$ 8.39
|
$ 1.10
|
13.1 %
|
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|
277.5
|
275.4
|
EXHIBIT C
|
Three Months Ended
|
Variance
|
September 29, 2024
|
October 1, 2023
|
$
|
%
|
Revenue:
|
Aerospace
|
$ 2,482
|
$ 2,032
|
$ 450
|
22.1 %
|
Marine Systems
|
3,599
|
3,002
|
597
|
19.9 %
|
Combat Systems
|
2,212
|
2,224
|
(12)
|
(0.5) %
|
Technologies
|
3,378
|
3,313
|
65
|
2.0 %
|
Total
|
$ 11,671
|
$ 10,571
|
$ 1,100
|
10.4 %
|
Operating earnings:
|
Aerospace
|
$ 305
|
$ 268
|
$ 37
|
13.8 %
|
Marine Systems
|
258
|
211
|
47
|
22.3 %
|
Combat Systems
|
325
|
300
|
25
|
8.3 %
|
Technologies
|
326
|
315
|
11
|
3.5 %
|
Corporate
|
(33)
|
(37)
|
4
|
10.8 %
|
Total
|
$ 1,181
|
$ 1,057
|
$ 124
|
11.7 %
|
Operating margin:
|
Aerospace
|
12.3 %
|
13.2 %
|
Marine Systems
|
7.2 %
|
7.0 %
|
Combat Systems
|
14.7 %
|
13.5 %
|
Technologies
|
9.7 %
|
9.5 %
|
Total
|
10.1 %
|
10.0 %
|
EXHIBIT D
|
Nine Months Ended
|
Variance
|
September 29, 2024
|
October 1, 2023
|
$
|
%
|
Revenue:
|
Aerospace
|
$ 7,506
|
$ 5,877
|
$ 1,629
|
27.7 %
|
Marine Systems
|
10,383
|
9,053
|
1,330
|
14.7 %
|
Combat Systems
|
6,602
|
5,904
|
698
|
11.8 %
|
Technologies
|
9,887
|
9,770
|
117
|
1.2 %
|
Total
|
$ 34,378
|
$ 30,604
|
$ 3,774
|
12.3 %
|
Operating earnings:
|
Aerospace
|
$ 879
|
$ 733
|
$ 146
|
19.9 %
|
Marine Systems
|
735
|
657
|
78
|
11.9 %
|
Combat Systems
|
920
|
796
|
124
|
15.6 %
|
Technologies
|
941
|
897
|
44
|
4.9 %
|
Corporate
|
(102)
|
(126)
|
24
|
19.0 %
|
Total
|
$ 3,373
|
$ 2,957
|
$ 416
|
14.1 %
|
Operating margin:
|
Aerospace
|
11.7 %
|
12.5 %
|
Marine Systems
|
7.1 %
|
7.3 %
|
Combat Systems
|
13.9 %
|
13.5 %
|
Technologies
|
9.5 %
|
9.2 %
|
Total
|
9.8 %
|
9.7 %
|
EXHIBIT E
|
(Unaudited)
|
September 29, 2024
|
December 31, 2023
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and equivalents
|
$ 2,101
|
$ 1,913
|
Accounts receivable
|
3,165
|
3,004
|
Unbilled receivables
|
8,852
|
7,997
|
Inventories
|
10,141
|
8,578
|
Other current assets
|
1,484
|
2,123
|
Total current assets
|
25,743
|
23,615
|
Noncurrent assets:
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
6,324
|
6,198
|
Intangible assets, net
|
1,583
|
1,656
|
Goodwill
|
20,757
|
20,586
|
Other assets
|
2,905
|
2,755
|
Total noncurrent assets
|
31,569
|
31,195
|
Total assets
|
$ 57,312
|
$ 54,810
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Current liabilities:
|
Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt
|
$ 2,005
|
$ 507
|
Accounts payable
|
3,290
|
3,095
|
Customer advances and deposits
|
10,925
|
9,564
|
Other current liabilities
|
3,337
|
3,266
|
Total current liabilities
|
19,557
|
16,432
|
Noncurrent liabilities:
|
Long-term debt
|
7,262
|
8,754
|
Other liabilities
|
7,520
|
8,325
|
Total noncurrent liabilities
|
14,782
|
17,079
|
Shareholders' equity:
|
Common stock
|
482
|
482
|
Surplus
|
3,997
|
3,760
|
Retained earnings
|
40,730
|
39,270
|
Treasury stock
|
(21,137)
|
(21,054)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(1,099)
|
(1,159)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
22,973
|
21,299
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$ 57,312
|
$ 54,810
|
EXHIBIT F
|
Nine Months Ended
|
September 29, 2024
|
October 1, 2023
|
Cash flows from operating activities—continuing operations:
|
Net earnings
|
$ 2,634
|
$ 2,310
|
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash from operating activities:
|
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
|
469
|
446
|
Amortization of intangible and finance lease right-of-use assets
|
177
|
195
|
Equity-based compensation expense
|
137
|
136
|
Deferred income tax benefit
|
(107)
|
(158)
|
(Increase) decrease in assets, net of effects of business acquisitions:
|
Accounts receivable
|
(172)
|
(89)
|
Unbilled receivables
|
(874)
|
448
|
Inventories
|
(1,612)
|
(1,904)
|
Increase (decrease) in liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions:
|
Accounts payable
|
193
|
(83)
|
Customer advances and deposits
|
628
|
2,171
|
Other, net
|
479
|
42
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
1,952
|
3,514
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
Capital expenditures
|
(561)
|
(600)
|
Other, net
|
(27)
|
(8)
|
Net cash used by investing activities
|
(588)
|
(608)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
Dividends paid
|
(1,140)
|
(1,068)
|
Purchases of common stock
|
(183)
|
(434)
|
Repayment of fixed-rate notes
|
—
|
(1,250)
|
Other, net
|
150
|
(40)
|
Net cash used by financing activities
|
(1,173)
|
(2,792)
|
Net cash used by discontinued operations
|
(3)
|
(4)
|
Net increase in cash and equivalents
|
188
|
110
|
Cash and equivalents at beginning of period
|
1,913
|
1,242
|
Cash and equivalents at end of period
|
$ 2,101
|
$ 1,352
|
EXHIBIT G
|
Other Financial Information:
|
September 29, 2024
|
December 31, 2023
|
Debt-to-equity (a)
|
40.3 %
|
43.5 %
|
Book value per share (b)
|
$ 83.55
|
$ 77.85
|
Shares outstanding
|
274,968,619
|
273,599,948
|
Third Quarter
|
Nine Months
|
2024
|
2023
|
2024
|
2023
|
Income tax payments, net
|
$ 173
|
$ 167
|
$ 125
|
$ 493
|
Company-sponsored research and development (c)
|
$ 137
|
$ 140
|
$ 421
|
$ 395
|
Return on sales (d)
|
8.0 %
|
7.9 %
|
7.7 %
|
7.5 %
|
Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
|
Third Quarter
|
Nine Months
|
2024
|
2023
|
2024
|
2023
|
Free cash flow:
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$ 1,416
|
$ 1,321
|
$ 1,952
|
$ 3,514
|
Capital expenditures
|
(201)
|
(227)
|
(561)
|
(600)
|
Free cash flow (e)
|
$ 1,215
|
$ 1,094
|
$ 1,391
|
$ 2,914
|
September 29, 2024
|
December 31, 2023
|
Net debt:
|
Total debt
|
$ 9,267
|
$ 9,261
|
Less cash and equivalents
|
2,101
|
1,913
|
Net debt (f)
|
$ 7,166
|
$ 7,348
|
(a)
|
Debt-to-equity ratio is calculated as total debt divided by total equity as of the end of the period.
|
(b)
|
Book value per share is calculated as total equity divided by total outstanding shares as of the end of the period.
|
(c)
|
Includes independent research and development and Aerospace product-development costs.
|
(d)
|
Return on sales is calculated as net earnings divided by revenue.
|
(e)
|
We define free cash flow as net cash from operating activities less capital expenditures. We believe free cash flow is a useful measure
for investors because it portrays our ability to generate cash from our businesses for purposes such as repaying debt, funding business
acquisitions, repurchasing our common stock and paying dividends. We use free cash flow to assess the quality of our earnings and as
a key performance measure in evaluating management.
|
(f)
|
We define net debt as short- and long-term debt (total debt) less cash and equivalents. We believe net debt is a useful measure for
investors because it reflects the borrowings that support our operations and capital deployment strategy. We use net debt as an
important indicator of liquidity and financial position.
|
EXHIBIT H
|
Funded
|
Unfunded
|
Total
Backlog
|
Estimated
Potential
Contract Value*
|
Total
Estimated
Contract Value
|
Third Quarter 2024:
|
Aerospace
|
$ 18,859
|
$ 937
|
$ 19,796
|
$ 254
|
$ 20,050
|
Marine Systems
|
29,008
|
11,463
|
40,471
|
9,578
|
50,049
|
Combat Systems
|
17,289
|
682
|
17,971
|
8,016
|
25,987
|
Technologies
|
9,794
|
4,602
|
14,396
|
27,093
|
41,489
|
Total
|
$ 74,950
|
$ 17,684
|
$ 92,634
|
$ 44,941
|
$ 137,575
|
Second Quarter 2024:
|
Aerospace
|
$ 19,126
|
$ 911
|
$ 20,037
|
$ 372
|
$ 20,409
|
Marine Systems
|
29,912
|
11,436
|
41,348
|
3,983
|
45,331
|
Combat Systems
|
16,003
|
673
|
16,676
|
5,816
|
22,492
|
Technologies
|
9,365
|
3,875
|
13,240
|
28,283
|
41,523
|
Total
|
$ 74,406
|
$ 16,895
|
$ 91,301
|
$ 38,454
|
$ 129,755
|
Third Quarter 2023:
|
Aerospace
|
$ 19,654
|
$ 405
|
$ 20,059
|
$ 785
|
$ 20,844
|
Marine Systems
|
30,445
|
17,277
|
47,722
|
3,113
|
50,835
|
Combat Systems
|
14,375
|
719
|
15,094
|
6,098
|
21,192
|
Technologies
|
9,833
|
2,852
|
12,685
|
27,302
|
39,987
|
Total
|
$ 74,307
|
$ 21,253
|
$ 95,560
|
$ 37,298
|
$ 132,858
|
*
|
The estimated potential contract value includes work awarded on unfunded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts and unexercised
options associated with existing firm contracts, including options and other agreements with existing customers to purchase new aircraft and
aircraft services. We recognize options in backlog when the customer exercises the option and establishes a firm order. For IDIQ contracts, we
evaluate the amount of funding we expect to receive and include this amount in our estimated potential contract value. The actual amount of funding
received in the future may be higher or lower than our estimate of potential contract value.
|
EXHIBIT H-1
|
BACKLOG - (UNAUDITED)
|
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS
|
EXHIBIT H-2
|
BACKLOG BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED)
|
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS
|
EXHIBIT I
|
THIRD QUARTER 2024 SIGNIFICANT ORDERS - (UNAUDITED)
|
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS
We received the following significant contract awards during the third quarter of 2024:
Marine Systems:
- $780 from the U.S. Navy for the construction of an additional John Lewis-class (T-AO-205) fleet replenishment oiler. The contract including options for an additional seven T-AO-205 oilers has a maximum potential value of more than $6.7 billion.
- $1.5 billion from the Navy for long-lead materials for Block VI Virginia-class submarines.
- $100 from the Navy to provide engineering, technical, design and planning yard support services for operational strategic and attack submarines.
- $85 from the Navy for maintenance and modernization on the USS Chung-Hoon, an Arleigh Burke-class (DDG-51) guided missile destroyer.
- $80 for advanced nuclear plant studies (ANPS) in support of the Columbia-class submarine program for the Navy.
Combat Systems:
- $885 for various munitions and ordnance. These contracts have a maximum potential value of $1.7 billion.
- $465 for two contracts from the U.S. Army for the production of 155mm artillery projectile metal parts. These contracts have a maximum potential value of $1.7 billion.
- $395 from the Army for the production of 155mm propelling bag charges.
- $190 from the Army to produce Iron Fist Active Protection System kits.
- $180 from the Army to produce Stryker Sgt. Stout vehicles.
- $100 from the Army for long-lead materials to support the future retrofit of Stryker Sgt. Stout vehicles to a dual Stinger Vehicle Universal Launcher (SVUL) configuration.
Technologies:
- $840 for several key contracts for classified customers. These contracts have a maximum potential value of $1 billion.
- $605 for multiple awards from the U.S. Space Development Agency to develop and integrate ground systems for the low-Earth orbit satellite network.
- $105 from the U.S. Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) to continue operating and maintaining Pentagon and regional government-furnished network infrastructures. The contract including options has a maximum potential value of $300.
- $185 from the U.S. Department of State (DoS) to manage its global technical security supply chain.
- $135 to provide equipment and tools to the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to augment its High-Performance Computing Systems.
- $130 from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) to provide hybrid cloud services and information technology (IT) design, engineering, and operations and sustainment services.
- $120 from the DoS to provide overseas consular services to support visa application and issuance at U.S. embassies and consulates throughout the world under the Global Support Strategy (GSS) program.
|
EXHIBIT J
|
Third Quarter
|
Nine Months
|
2024
|
2023
|
2024
|
2023
|
Gulfstream Aircraft Deliveries (units):
|
Large-cabin aircraft
|
24
|
22
|
76
|
57
|
Mid-cabin aircraft
|
4
|
5
|
13
|
15
|
Total
|
28
|
27
|
89
|
72
|
Aerospace Book-to-Bill:
|
Orders*
|
$ 2,365
|
$ 2,916
|
$ 7,464
|
$ 7,119
|
Revenue
|
2,482
|
2,032
|
7,506
|
5,877
|
Book-to-Bill Ratio
|
1.0x
|
1.4x
|
1.0x
|
1.2x
|
* Does not include customer defaults, liquidated damages, cancellations, foreign exchange fluctuations and other backlog adjustments.
