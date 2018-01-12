General Dynamics to Webcast 2017 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results Conference Call

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Jan. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) will webcast its fourth-quarter and full-year 2017 financial results conference call on Wednesday, January 24, 2018, beginning at 9 am EST.

The live webcast of the conference call will be available at www.generaldynamics.com. A replay will be available shortly after the live presentation.

More information about General Dynamics is available at www.generaldynamics.com.   

 

