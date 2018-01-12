FALLS CHURCH, Va., Jan. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) will webcast its fourth-quarter and full-year 2017 financial results conference call on Wednesday, January 24, 2018, beginning at 9 am EST.
The live webcast of the conference call will be available at www.generaldynamics.com. A replay will be available shortly after the live presentation.
More information about General Dynamics is available at www.generaldynamics.com.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/general-dynamics-to-webcast-2017-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-financial-results-conference-call-300582115.html
SOURCE General Dynamics
Share this article