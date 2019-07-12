General Dynamics to Webcast 2019 Second-Quarter Financial Results Conference Call

FALLS CHURCH, Va., July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) will webcast its second-quarter 2019 financial results conference call on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, beginning at 9 am EDT.

The live webcast of the conference call will be available at www.generaldynamics.com. A replay will be available shortly after the live presentation.

More information about General Dynamics is available at www.generaldynamics.com.   

