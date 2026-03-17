General Matter to Export American Nuclear Fuel to South Korea, Backed by Up to $1.8 Billion in EXIM Financing

EXIM Issues Letters of Interest Supporting Up to $1.8 Billion in American Nuclear Fuel Exports to the Republic of Korea

TOKYO, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- General Matter will export American nuclear fuel to South Korea, supported by the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM).

EXIM has issued letters of interest to support South Korea's nuclear operators financing the purchase of up to $1.8 billion in American nuclear fuel over ten years. The financing would support the purchase of General Matter enriched uranium by South Korean utilities, creating American jobs while securing a reliable fuel supply for one of our closest allies.

American energy dominance means displacing Russia and other foreign producers who dominate global nuclear fuel markets. Every ally that sources American fuel strengthens America's domestic supply chain and the resilience of our allies.

The announcement was made at the inaugural Indo-Pacific Energy Security Ministerial and Business Forum (IPEM) in Tokyo, Japan, co-hosted by the U.S. National Energy Dominance Council and Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

"General Matter, EXIM, NEDC and the DOE are working to ensure America leads the world's nuclear future," said Scott Nolan, CEO of General Matter. "Every ally that sources American fuel is investing in our ability to rebuild the domestic supply chain, and we are grateful for their support."

General Matter: General Matter is enriching uranium in America to reshore nuclear fuel production and power the American energy production needed to lead in AI, manufacturing, and other critical industries. The company's first facility is under development in Paducah, Kentucky—the site where the United States first industrialized uranium enrichment—and will be the nation's first U.S.-owned, privately developed uranium enrichment facility. General Matter focuses on speed, accountability, and transparency to deliver real progress in clean energy and national security. Their work is designed to reduce U.S. dependence on foreign fuel and power America's future.

For more information on General Matter, visit generalmatter.com.

SOURCE General Matter