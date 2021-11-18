General Motors and Partnership With Native Americans Support Emerging Leaders Through 4 Directions Development Program

ADDISON, Texas, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Partnership With Native Americans (PWNA), a nonprofit serving Native Americans in under-resourced reservation communities, is supporting tribal citizens in becoming stronger community leaders through their 4 Directions Development Program (4D). General Motors (GM) has teamed up for the first time to work with PWNA, providing a grant that will support two new 4D leadership development cohorts in 2022, one in the Northern Plains and one in the Southwest region of PWNA's service area.

PWNA works with hundreds of tribal communities and has received resounding feedback on its 4D program, providing high-quality education and increased professional development opportunities. 4D cohorts build capacity by enhancing the personal and professional effectiveness of emerging grassroots leaders who are serving tribal communities, bringing together the knowledge, skills and connections needed to lead nation-building efforts and improve their communities.

"GM is focused on increasing diversity, equity and inclusion in underrepresented communities through strategic, generational impacting initiatives focused in the areas of policy, health, education and economic empowerment. Our support to PWNA will enable professional development opportunities while helping to break through barriers to education and economic success, which creates more equitable living and working conditions," said Reginald Humphrey, Director of DEI Partnerships at GM.

The intensive development cohorts will include traditional and contemporary leadership training, networking opportunities, peer mentorship and a 4D alumni support system to address the ongoing leadership, career and development journeys for 44 participants – all customized to the physical and mental health needs of emerging tribal leaders.

"The 4D program is an example of how we are supporting long-term solutions for tribal communities," said Joshua Arce, president and CEO of PWNA. "To date, PWNA has completed 14 4D cohorts, training more than 150 emerging Native leaders from 40 tribes across six states. We are beyond excited to begin a fruitful partnership with General Motors to increase economic opportunities, individual development and community resources within tribal nations."

Partnership With Native Americans is a nonprofit committed to championing hope for a brighter future for Native Americans living on remote, geographically isolated and often impoverished reservations. Established in 1990, PWNA collaborates with reservation programs to serve immediate needs and support long-term solutions for strong, self-sufficient Native American communities, improving the lives of 250,000 tribal citizens annually. Follow PWNA on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn, or visit www.nativepartnership.org.

General Motors is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

