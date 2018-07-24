General Motors Offers Senior Unsecured Notes

DETROIT, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- General Motors Co. (NYSE : GM ) announced today it has launched an offering of senior unsecured fixed and floating rate notes. GM intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the notes to refinance maturing debt, pre-fund certain mandatory contributions for its United Kingdom and Canada pension plans due in 2019 through 2021, and for other general corporate purposes.

Additionally, GM has filed a registration statement, including a prospectus and preliminary prospectus supplement, with the SEC for this offering. Prospective investors should read the prospectus in that registration statement, the preliminary prospectus supplement and other documents GM has filed with the SEC for more complete information about GM and this offering. The documents are available for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained by contacting the joint book-running managers:

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offer or sale of these securities will be made only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the related registration statement.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations about possible future events and thus are inherently uncertain. Our actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including: (1) our ability to deliver new products, services and experiences that attract new, and are desired by existing, customers and to effectively compete in autonomous, ride-sharing and transportation as a service; (2) sales of crossovers, SUVs and full-size pickup trucks; (3) our ability to reduce the costs associated with the manufacture and sale of electric vehicles; (4) the volatility of global sales and operations; (5) our significant business in China which subjects us to unique operational, competitive and regulatory risks; (6) our joint ventures, which we cannot operate solely for our benefit and over which we may have limited control; (7) changes in government leadership and laws (including tax laws and regulations), economic tensions between governments and changes in international trade policies, new barriers to entry and changes to or withdrawals from free trade agreements, changes in foreign exchange rates, economic downturns in foreign countries, differing local product preferences and product requirements, compliance with U.S. and foreign countries' export controls and economic sanctions, differing labor laws and regulations and difficulties in obtaining financing in foreign countries; (8) our dependence on our manufacturing facilities; (9) the ability of suppliers to deliver parts, systems and components without disruption and on schedule; (10) prices of raw materials; (11) our highly competitive industry; (12) the possibility that competitors may independently develop products and services similar to ours despite our intellectual property rights; (13) security breaches and other disruptions to our vehicles, information technology networks and systems; (14) compliance with laws and regulations applicable to our industry, including those regarding fuel economy and emissions; (15) costs and risks associated with litigation and government investigations; (16) compliance with the terms of the Deferred Prosecution Agreement; (17) the cost and effect on our reputation of product safety recalls and alleged defects in products and services; (18) our ability to successfully and cost-efficiently restructure operations in various countries, including Korea, with minimal disruption to our supply chain and operations, globally; (19) our ability to realize production efficiencies and to achieve reductions in costs; (20) our ability to develop captive financing capability through GM Financial; (21) significant increases in pension expense or projected pension contributions; and (22) our ability to consummate the offering and our use of the proceeds therefrom as described above. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, and our subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. GM cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. GM undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements.

