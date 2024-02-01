General (Ret.) David 'DT' Thompson Joins Elara Nova: The Space Consultancy as a Senior Principal Advisor

LITTLETON, Colo., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elara Nova: The Space Consultancy proudly announces the appointment of General (Ret.) David 'DT' Thompson as a Senior Principal Advisor. As the former Vice Chief of Space Operations for the United States Space Force, Thompson brings a wealth of experience and strategic insight to further enhance Elara Nova's position as the leading space consultancy.

Thompson joins fellow Senior Principal Advisors General (Ret.) John Hyten and General (Ret.) Lester Lyles at Elara Nova. With a distinguished career spanning four decades, Thompson directly influenced the trajectory of space operations in national security. As a Senior Principal Advisor, together with Hyten and Lyles, he will assist in guiding the consultancy's strategic initiatives, and in providing invaluable counsel on national security space policy, capabilities, technology and future operating concepts.

"We are honored to have General Thompson join Elara Nova as a Senior Principal Advisor," said Eddie Papczun, founding partner at Elara Nova. "General Thompson has been at the table for every important national security space decision for the past decade and is an invaluable addition to the Elara Nova team."

With decades of national security, civil and commercial experience, Elara Nova consultants are positioned to inform strategic planning and market analysis across the space economy. Thompson's experience reinforces Elara Nova's capacity for facilitating partnerships between organizations of all types to navigate complex security, safety and regulatory frameworks, and enabling national and international space leaders to accomplish their objectives.

"I am excited to join Elara Nova and to contribute to the consultancy's mission of shaping the future of national security space," said Thompson. "Elara Nova is meeting a long-standing need and quickly establishing its reputation for excellence in the space industry; I look forward to doing what I can to support the enterprise."

Thompson's addition to the team strengthens the consultancy's position as the leader in space-focused advisory services, fostering innovation and technological advancement for national security space.

About Elara Nova: The Space Consultancy

Elara Nova is a global professional services firm advancing business and government agencies to maximize their strategic advantage in national security space. Elara Nova creates unparalleled value for our clients and the warfighter, allies, and partners they serve. The team is comprised of Senior Leaders that have decades of government and private sector experience in space strategy, operations, acquisitions, engineering, technology and policy to build comprehensive solutions that support our clients' success.

Website: https://elaranova.com/

