Elara Nova Celebrates Its First Birthday: Leading Innovation in Space Strategy and Security

LITTLETON, Colo., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elara Nova, a global leader in space consulting, is celebrating its first year anniversary this May, a milestone marked by incredible growth and interest as it distinguishes itself as a leader in consulting clients about the strategic advantages of the space domain. In an era where the dynamics of space are rapidly evolving, Elara Nova has emerged as a pioneering force, uniquely positioned to address contemporary challenges in space and national security. With a mission to harness the strategic potential of space for global businesses and government agencies, Elara Nova's launch in May 2023 couldn't have been more timely.

"Elara Nova's collective brain power and expertise in space and security go unmatched," said Eddie Papczun, Founding Partner. "The current global context, highlighted by recent events such as Russia's threatening maneuvers in space, showcases the critical need for a firm like Elara Nova. Our unique blend of experience and strategic vision positions us to lead and innovate in these challenging times."

Specializing in growth, execution, and transformation, Elara Nova provides comprehensive services designed to navigate the complexities of space across all elements of strategy, business, security, and regulatory environments, ensuring clients achieve sustainable advantages. The firm is committed to leveraging the untapped opportunities of space, aiming to guide clients through strategic development, partnership, and operational success in this dynamic frontier.

"The relevance of a specialized firm like Elara Nova is underscored by recent headlines," continued Papczun. "The firm's expertise is not only timely but essential for navigating the complex interplay between space innovation and global security."

Elara Nova is led by a team of distinguished founding partners with deep roots in aerospace, defense, and commercial space fields:

Maj. Gen. Kim Crider (Ret.) , brings over 35 years of experience in aerospace and cybersecurity operations, having served as the first Chief Technology and Innovation Officer for the United States Space Force (USSF).

, brings over 35 years of experience in aerospace and cybersecurity operations, having served as the first Chief Technology and Innovation Officer for the United States Space Force (USSF). Mike Dickey , offers a wealth of knowledge from his military career conducting R&D and space operations for the USAF and NRO, along with national security space executive roles in the public and private sector.

, offers a wealth of knowledge from his military career conducting R&D and space operations for the USAF and NRO, along with national security space executive roles in the public and private sector. Eddie Papczun , combines a decade of USAF service with entrepreneurial and executive leadership in supporting national security space imperatives for private and military organizations.

, combines a decade of USAF service with entrepreneurial and executive leadership in supporting national security space imperatives for private and military organizations. Maj. Gen. Roger Teague (Ret.), oversees strategic direction and operations, bringing over 35 years of experience across the aerospace, defense, and commercial space sectors.

Elara Nova's Senior Principal Advisors provide an additional level of support to the company's founders and its clients. They include Gen. (Ret.) John Hyten, former Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. (Ret.) Lester Lyles, former Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force, and Gen. (Ret.) David "DT" Thompson, former Vice Chief of Space Operations.

The power of Elara Nova is delivered through an impressive array of more than 50 veterans of the global space sector, whose collective experience in aerospace, defense, and commercial space is unparalleled.

