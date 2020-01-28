General Snus Introduces the Trailkeepers Project Donation Platform to Support Leave No Trace Initiatives

"Swedish Match has remained committed to operating with sustainability as a key pillar of our business throughout its history," according to Jason Walker, Assistant Brand Manager, Swedish Match. "We're thrilled to take our contributions toward a sustainable future one step further with the introduction of the Trailkeepers Project. Through this initiative, General will donate over $50,000 to Leave No Trace to support wildlife, protect our environment and promote conservation efforts. We're proud to enter 2020 in strong partnership with such an upstanding organization."

Now through March 2020, consumers can participate in the Trailkeepers Project by visiting the General Snus website to learn more about three Leave No Trace initiatives eligible for receiving the brand's donation. Users are encouraged to vote for either the Respect Wildlife, Minimize Wildfires or Pack It In, Pack It Out programs. Each of these programs address a variety of environmental challenges. Participants have the opportunity to vote daily for the cause they feel most passionate about during the promotional period.

Beginning in April, General plans to further elevate the Trailkeepers Project and the brand's contributions to the environment by asking consumers to commit to a conservation protection pledge on the General Snus website. Consumers will be encouraged to share that pledge on Facebook. General will donate $5 to Leave No Trace for each pledge commitment, and another $5 to the organization for each Facebook share, up to $100,000. Results achieved through the Trailkeepers Project will be revealed in October 2020.

The Trailkeepers Project will be supported by additional marketing materials, including special packaging, point of sale, direct mail, email and more. All collateral will direct consumers to the General Snus website where they can vote to fund their favorite environmental cause.

Visit generalsnus.com to learn more about the Trailkeepers Project and to vote for select Leave No Trace initiatives.

About Swedish Match:

Swedish Match develops, manufactures, and sells quality products with market-leading brands in the product areas Snus and moist snuff, Other tobacco products (pouches, cigars and chewing tobacco), and Lights (matches, lighters, and complementary products). Production is located in six countries, with sales concentrated in Scandinavia and the US.

Contact:

Sandy Fowler-Jones

Swedish Match North America

sandy.fowler-jones@swedishmatch.com

804-787-5132

SOURCE Swedish Match

