General Sports Worldwide Signs L'Jarius Sneed to Player Management and Representation Deal

DETROIT, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- General Sports Worldwide (GSW), a full-service sports marketing and management firm, today announced the addition of NFL and Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl champion cornerback L'Jarius Sneed to their athlete representation and management portfolio. GSW manages sports professionals from American Football, Soccer (Football), Cricket, and Boxing to help clients maximize their earning potential through brand associations, endorsements, sponsorship, and corporate partnerships while also assisting with lifestyle management, legal advisement, brand management, and media coverage opportunities.

Sneed is entering his fourth season in the NFL after being selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Sneed started his collegiate career at Louisiana Tech by playing cornerback before moving to free safety during his senior season. The Chiefs moved Sneed back to corner where his impact has been felt since Week 1 of his rookie season, when he recorded his first career interception in a victory against the Houston Texans. In his three seasons with the Chiefs, Sneed has started 47 of the 50 games he has played and has established himself as one of the premier all-around corners in the NFL. In 2022, he led all NFL cornerbacks in tackles and sacks, while also ranking 11th in interceptions. Regularly asked to cover the opposing team's top wide receiver, Sneed helped lead the Chiefs to the Super Bowl, where he recorded seven tackles and two passes defended in their victory over the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35.

"We are thrilled to welcome L'Jarius to the General Sports family," said Michael Huyghue, Managing Director of General Sports Worldwide. "His excellence on the field is matched by his exemplary character off the field, and we are excited to help him achieve his goals, both on and off the field."

Operating from offices in the United States and United Kingdom, GSW's unmatched industry experience, trusted reputation, access to decision-makers, and diverse service portfolio create unique opportunities for their clients to succeed.

"I'm excited to work with Michael Huyghue, Brodie Waters and the entire team at General Sports Worldwide as I approach the next stage of my career," Sneed said. "As I continue to develop as a player and as a person, I know that I can trust GSW to bring meaningful and mutually beneficial partnerships for me and my family."

Sneed recently visited his hometown of Minden, Louisiana, where a parade was thrown in celebration of Sneed winning the Super Bowl and he was honored by Minden Mayor Nick Cox who proclaimed March 4, 2023, as L'Jarius Sneed Day. During his visit, he surprised his mother with a new car.

General Sports Worldwide is known for its innovative approach to athlete representation, providing its clients with a comprehensive suite of services, including contract negotiation, marketing, endorsements, and more. The agency represents a wide range of athletes across multiple sports, and also specializes in the areas of Sponsorship Brokering, Mergers & Acquisitions, Executive Search, Consulting, and Diversity Initiatives.

