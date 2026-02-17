Generali Global Assistance Announces Strategic Leadership Appointments to Support Growth in North America

New leadership structure strengthens Generali Global Assistance's integrated North America organization, aligning U.S. and Canadian operations for continued growth.

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Generali Global Assistance ("GGA") and Europ Assistance Canada, the North American entities of the Europ Assistance Group, part of the Generali Group, today announced a series of strategic leadership appointments designed to support their continued growth across North America and strengthen their position as a global leader in travel protection solutions. Effective immediately, GGA CEO Chris Carnicelli has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer, North America, expanding his scope to include both the United States and Canada.

In this role, Chris Carnicelli will oversee operations in the United States and Canada, managing the Generali Global Assistance and Trip Mate in the U.S. and Europ Assistance Canada in Canada. Rob Iafrate, CEO of Europ Assistance Canada, will report directly to Carnicelli.

"Expanding our leadership structure across North America is a natural next step in support of our long-term growth ambitions," said Carnicelli. "This evolution allows us to better align our teams, strengthen collaboration across North American markets, and continue delivering trusted travel protection solutions to our partners and customers."

In conjunction with these changes, Paul-Adrien Maizener, previously the Chief Operating Officer, has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer, United States. In this role, Maizener will lead GGA with a continued focus on operational excellence, customer experience, and scalable growth.

"I'm honored to take on the role of CEO for GGA," said Maizener. "We have strong foundations in place, and I look forward to continuing our work to support our partners, empower our teams, and scale our operations in ways that fuel sustainable growth."

Additionally, Henrik Romberg, GGA's Chief Commercial Officer, has expanded his scope to oversee the Tour & Cruise business line under Trip Mate, in addition to the Vacation Rental, Online Travel Agencies (OTAs), and Retail business lines currently operating under Generali Global Assistance. He will now report directly to the new GGA CEO, Maizener.

"This expanded scope reflects both the diversity of our portfolio and the opportunity ahead," said Romberg. "Bringing our Tour & Cruise, Vacation Rental, and Retail business lines into closer strategic alignment allows us to better support our partners across travel segments while continuing to innovate and grow."

These leadership changes further strengthen the company's operational foundation and transformation roadmap, ensuring the North American organizations remains well-positioned to scale efficiently while continuing to enhance customer and partner experiences.

About Generali Global Assistance

Generali Global Assistance is a leading provider of travel insurance and assistance services. GGA is part of the Europ Assistance Group within the Generali Group, which for more than 190 years has provided peace-of-mind solutions to clients and their customers and is now supported by more than 72,000 employees worldwide. Our success is built on establishing trust by putting the customer at the core of everything we do, bringing them "From distress to relief. Anytime, anywhere."

To learn more, please visit: https://us.generaliglobalassistance.com/

GGA Media Contact

M Group Strategic Communications (for Generali Global Assistance)

[email protected]

SOURCE Generali Global Assistance