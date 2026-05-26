Generali reveals Redion -- the new brand for the Group's leading global Care platform, which encompasses Europ Assistance and Generali Employee Benefits

With €5.8 billion in annual business volume, more than 12,000 employees and operations in over 190 countries, Redion is the world's #1 in employee benefits and #2 in assistance services and travel insurance

SAN DIEGO, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Generali Group today reveals Redion, a new brand for its global Care platform, bringing together the activities of Europ Assistance – which operates in the U.S. through the Generali Global Assistance, Trip Mate, and GMMI brands – and Generali Employee Benefits (GEB) under a single identity and offering. Having operated as an integrated entity within Generali Care for nearly three years, Redion is the brand Generali Care deserves — one that honours the extraordinary work already accomplished and makes visible, to the world, what clients and partners have experienced for years. Antoine Parisi, current CEO of Generali CARE Hub, will lead Redion as Group CEO.

Generali Global Assistance & Trip Mate to Redion Logo Transformation Speed Speed

With more than 12,000 employees, operations in over 190 countries and €5.8 billion in annual business volume (FY 2025), Redion is the world's #1 in employee benefits — following the acquisition of Swiss Life Network earlier in 2026 — and the world's #2 in assistance and travel insurance. The platform serves multinational corporations, global travel companies, financial institutions and their end-customers, delivering services spanning travel protection, emergency and medical assistance, employee protection (life, disability, accident, medical), health and mobility solutions — as well as global B2B2C programmes and embedded insurance for financial institutions, travel platforms and multinational employers.

Giulio Terzariol, Group Deputy CEO of Generali, said: "Redion is the expression of what Generali Care has already become: a global, integrated platform, purpose-built to deliver comprehensive Care across every dimension of people's lives. Fully aligned with our "Lifetime Partner 27: Driving Excellence" strategy and our ambition to lead in protection, health and accident, Redion embodies a simple, immediate and consistent standard of Care, bringing together complementary capabilities in prevention, insurance and assistance in one seamless, global proposition."

Jean-Laurent Granier, CEO of Generali France & Global Business Activities and Chairman of Redion, said: "I sit in three seats at this table — as Chairman of Redion, as a network partner through GEB, and as a client on the assistance side. From all three, my reading is the same: for some time now, the reality of this organisation has been well ahead of the brand carrying it. The quality, the global reach, the genuine depth of expertise — that is already real, already experienced by our partners and clients every day. Today we simply give it the brand it deserves."

A brand that reflects a platform already at full scale

Redion is built on the complementary depth of two industry leaders. Europ Assistance, the creator of the global assistance industry now over 60 years ago, has expanded its expertise over time into travel protection, roadside assistance and personal services. GEB, established in 1966, is the global platform dedicated to the human capital of multinational corporations and, following the acquisition of Swiss Life Network earlier in 2026, the undisputed worldwide leader in employee benefits. Under Redion, these two bodies of expertise are fully unified: one data strategy, pooled AI investment and a single elevated standard across technology and operations — available to every client and partner, across every market.

For existing clients and partners, there is complete continuity. Contracts, service teams, phone numbers and SLAs remain unchanged. The brand is new; the commitment is the same one that has been in place for decades.

Antoine Parisi, Global CEO of Redion, said: "Redion reflects the determination of our teams to deliver an enhanced, integrated and technology-enabled proposition for clients and partners worldwide. One brand means one data strategy, pooled AI investment and a single, elevated standard across our technology platform. The Redion name carries no geographic or sectoral ceiling. But what I want people to understand is that behind the technology stands a network of tens of thousands of doctors, nurses, roadside technicians and local experts who show up in person when it matters most. We are digital-first — and human always. Any client, anywhere, can choose to be served entirely by people. That is what always ready, always on truly means."

Technology and AI at the heart of the platform

Redion places technology, data and artificial intelligence at the centre of its development — with a dual objective: to significantly improve the speed and quality of services, and to deliver smoother, more personalised experiences. The platform is building its own technological solutions to transform the Care experience in depth, complementing the human expertise and partner networks that have always been at its core. In every critical situation — from medical repatriation to workplace injury — AI supports human decision-making; it does not replace it.

Built on two operating values — Excellence and being Easy to work with — Redion embodies Generali Group's ambition to be the world's premier Care partner. That means being Caring, Collaborative, Agile, Reliable and Expert in every interaction, for every client, in every country.

Generali Global Assistance, GMMI, and Trip Mate to be Rebranded as Redion

Generali Global Assistance ("GGA"), GMMI, and Trip Mate, the U.S. entities and brands of the Europ Assistance Group, part of the Generali Group, also unveiled their transition to Redion. Effective May 26, 2026, all U.S. entities and brands will adopt the Redion name as part of a unified global identity, bringing together its travel insurance, assistance services, and service capabilities under one unified brand while maintaining continuity for partners and customers.

Chris Carnicelli, CEO, North America at Redion, commented on the rebrand, "Redion represents the unification of our North American and global operations, underscoring our readiness to continue delivering best-in-class service to our partners and their customers. This move stands as more than just a name change, but rather a signal that we are always ready to provide the critical support necessary when issues arise during travel. The change to Redion also comes at the end of a decade of substantial growth following our prior rebrand with us now acting as the preferred travel protection provider for globally recognized vacation rental and online travel agency platforms."

The rebrand to Redion comes after a decade of meaningful growth for GGA following the rebrand from Europ Assistance USA in 2016. Additional brand adoption activities across North America will continue through 2026.

THE GENERALI GROUP

Generali is one of the largest integrated insurance and asset management groups worldwide, with a total premium income of € 98.1 billion and € 900 billion AUM in 2025. Established in 1831, with over 88,000 employees and 163,000 advisors serving 75 million customers, the Group has a leading position in Europe and a growing presence in Asia and America. At the heart of Generali's strategy is its Lifetime Partner commitment to customers, achieved through innovative and personalised solutions, best-in-class customer experience and its digitalised global distribution capabilities. The Group has fully embedded sustainability into all strategic choices, with the aim to create value for all stakeholders while building a fairer and more resilient society.

REDION

Redion is the world's #1 in employee benefits and #2 in assistance services and travel insurance. The name, revealed in 2026, reflects the full maturity of the global Care platform that has been operating under Generali Care, bringing together Europ Assistance and Generali Employee Benefits (GEB). Operating in more than 190 countries, with over 12,000 employees and €5.8 billion in annual business volume, Redion delivers services spanning travel protection, emergency and medical assistance, employee protection (life, disability, accident, medical), health and mobility solutions, as well as global B2B2C and embedded insurance programmes.

Contact

Media Relations: [email protected]

SOURCE Generali Global Assistance