Generali Global Assistance Appoints Chief Information Officer

NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Generali Global Assistance ("GGA") today announced that it has appointed Michael Gussow as their U.S. Chief Information Officer. In this role, Michael will be leading the Information Technology and Infrastructure Strategy for the U.S. market. He will oversee and develop the overall strategic planning, implementation and security of our applications, hardware and systems.

Mr. Gussow will be leading a team of skilled IT professionals from all American entities under the Generali Global Assistance umbrella. Mr. Gussow will focus on digital transformation of GGA business and on enhancing and securing the IT infrastructure.

Chris Carnicelli, CEO of Generali Global Assistance, commented on the news, "We're excited to announce Michael's appointment as Chief Information Officer. His leadership in technology innovations will be vital to our continued success in the U.S. market. Michael's background brings a new level of technical leadership to our team. We are excited about the innovations he has in mind for our business with respect to machine learning and AI. His extensive experience and approach to this role naturally reflected our core values as a company. By taking the time to know us and our operations, Michael understands our focus on the importance of building lifetime partnerships."

Mr. Gussow brings twenty-plus years of leadership experience in a variety of industries. His in-depth knowledge of the technology landscape will be a benefit to Generali Global Assistance's Care Services. Prior to this CIO role and joining GGA, Mr. Gussow served as Senior Vice President, IT for Wyndham Destinations. Leading a staff of 100 and overseeing a multimillion-dollar budget, Mr. Gussow was successful in increasing customer satisfaction and reducing costs. In his role on the senior leadership team, he played a key role in Wyndham's global COVID response.

"GGA is the perfect fit for me, as their approach to becoming a lifetime partner to their customer is something I am excited to be a part of. I know there are creative ways we can innovate operations on the technology side through a focus on machine learning all while keeping our products as secure as possible in the process," added Michael Gussow, Chief Information Officer of Generali Global Assistance.

About Generali Global Assistance

Generali Global Assistance (GGA) is a leading brand comprised of Travel Insurance & Assistance, Medical Risk & Home Care Management, Identity & Cyber Protection, as well as other care services. GGA is part of the Generali Group, which for over 190 years has provided peace of mind to its clients and their customers and is now supported by more than 72,000 employees worldwide. Our success has been built on establishing trust by putting the customer at the core of everything we do, offering assistance and protection during our customer's most difficult and stressful situations.

