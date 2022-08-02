Generali Global Assistance Brings Home Gold Stevie® Award for Most Innovative Business Blog

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Generali Global Assistance ("GGA") announced it has been honored with a gold Stevie® award in the 20th Annual American Business Awards for the Most Innovative Business Blog.

Steven Bartholow, Content & Optimization Manager is shown receiving the award. The Generali Travel Insurance B2C Team is under the direction of Kim Cooper Post, VP of B2C Marketing and Henrik Romberg, Chief Commercial Officer.

Chris Carnicelli, CEO of Generali Global Assistance, commented on the news, "We have one of the most creative B2C teams in our industry. The gold Stevie® is great recognition for the tremendous work that goes into writing and researching quality content for our customers. When I talk to perspective clients, I encourage them to check out our blog with pride. Each month our generalitravelinsurance.com blog is visited by tens of thousands of customers looking for information on destinations, travel tips and insurance services."

In reviewing GGA's submission, the judges commented:

"I could feel myself becoming more engaged with each post I read…due to the juxtaposition of written, video, and photo content."

"Great blog, submission as well-written and successes were well-documented. Conversion rate is especially outstanding."

"Extremely impressive portfolio of work provided to show why Generali Travel Insurance's blog is the most innovative."

"Good use of blogging technique to disseminate engaging travel content, tips and destination info, and insurance options."

Iris Powered by Generali was also honored with two Stevie® awards in the "Achievement in Customer Satisfaction" and "Customer Service Department of the Year" categories.

The Stevie® Awards are the world's premier business awards created in 2002 to recognize positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide. They recognize "best in class" customer service, sales, revenue, ethics, and many other aspects within the business realm.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of Stevie® Award winners are available here: https://stevieawards.com/aba/2022-stevie-award-winners

