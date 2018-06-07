Generali Global Assistance Featured in G7 Summit Global Briefing Report

The article provides a review of the identity theft protection industry's evolution, a look at where the industry is today in terms of services, and the future of data privacy and identity protection. Already, half of the world's services are delivered digitally, which means business can serve customers anywhere they have access to a connected device. At the same time, hackers and fraudsters are becoming even more advanced – with 2017 seeing a record number of data breaches for a single year, representing nearly a 45% increase over the prior year.

Commenting on today's news, Paige Schaffer, President and COO of Generali Global Assistance's Identity and Digital Protection Services Global Unit, said "The more devices or services that ask us to input our personal data, to provide customizable experiences or remote access capabilities, the more gateways we open up to identity theft. With data breaches now, an all too familiar occurrence, it's only a matter of time before the majority of the world's population is squarely at risk of becoming a victim of identity theft. We believe that what this unfortunately means is that preventive measures, while important, are simply no longer enough. Consumers must have resolution services available to them to help mitigate issues after their data becomes compromised, something that we at Generali Global Assistance have built our value proposition on for many years."

The G7 Summit consists of representatives from seven of the world's most advanced economies – the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom. The EU also attends as an "non-enumerated" member. The summit affords these world leaders with an opportunity to positively affect policy on issues that are of paramount importance to the world economy.

Ms. Schaffer concluded, "We are pleased to see that cyber and data security will be on the agenda for this important event, as we agree that it is certainly one of the larger global challenges. Identity theft can have a profound emotional and financial effect on its victims – leading to lost productivity and revenues for individuals and companies alike."

