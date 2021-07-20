Generali Global Assistance Has Selected Footprintid To Enhance Trip Mate Travel Protection Plans

SAN DIEGO, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Generali Global Assistance (GGA), today announced that it has partnered with FootprintID to enhance its Trip Mate Travel Protection Plans. This partnership will let travelers with Trip Mate protection plans have access to FootprintID's Portable Personal Health Records, allowing users to take their medical information with them everywhere they go – with industry-leading security.

"This partnership is a natural fit for both brands as FootprintID helps elevate the level of care that we provide our clients," said Chris Carnicelli, CEO of Generali Global Assistance. "When people are traveling, having ready and secure access to their medical information can be vitally important. Knowing critical medical data is available at their fingertips anywhere in the world provides Trip Mate customers with peace of mind so that they can enjoy their trip."

Trip Mate's travel protection services will now provide FootprintID registration information to their planholders going forward. Travelers can then register for the service and upload their necessary information to FootprintID. The benefits of their service include:

Medical and health information is accessible anywhere in the world via a membership card, web portal, or mobile app.

Documents are easily shared with physicians, emergency responders, health care providers, pharmacies, and family.

Unlimited storage of test results, imaging files, and documents - such as health care proxies and advanced directives - provides access to critical information.

All relevant medical information including emergency contacts, prescriptions, allergies, conditions, immunizations, physicians, surgeries, and family history – all in one safe location.

"We're excited to partner with Generali Global Assistance and to be part of Trip Mate's offerings," said Beth Tofel, President and Co-Founder of FootprintID. "We know our product works well with GGA's 24/7 Travel Assistance Services and can help save lives by allowing doctors and patients worldwide to make more informed care decisions."

About Generali Global Assistance

Generali Global Assistance (GGA) is a leading brand comprised of Travel Insurance & Assistance, Medical Risk & Home Care Management, Identity & Cyber Protection, as well as other care services. GGA is part of the Generali Group, which for over 190 years has provided peace of mind to its clients and their customers and is now supported by more than 72,000 employees worldwide. Our success has been built on establishing trust by putting the customer at the core of everything we do, offering assistance and protection during our customer's most difficult and stressful situations. To learn more about Generali Global Assistance, please visit: https://us.generaliglobalassistance.com/

Trip Mate travel protection products and services provide travelers with extensive coverage while they are away. Travel protection products from Trip Mate that are offered with FootprintID services include travel insurance underwritten by United States Fire Insurance Company and/or Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company. FootprintID services are not insurance and are not underwritten by United States Fire Insurance Company and/or Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company.

About FOOTPRINTID®

FOOTPRINTID® is a personal portable health record that helps you quickly access your information via a secure web portal and mobile app. Our membership service is designed to help travelers, individuals, parents, caretakers, and seniors easily store and keep track of their medical records and share their health information with physicians, emergency responders, family members, and friends—when they need it most.

