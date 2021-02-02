Generali Global Assistance Honored with a Silver Stevie® Award

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Generali Global Assistance (GGA) today announced that its Travel Insurance and Assistance Services division has been honored with a Stevie® Award with a Silver medal in the category of Customer Service Training or Coaching Program of the Year.

GGA was recognized as a result of the training team's ability to convert their training processes from in-person sessions to a completely virtual program within a matter of weeks. The training team leveraged a combination of internal resources and external platforms to bring their training programs online while also adding new training courses that explained how to adapt to the "new normal" both from a cultural perspective and how to use tools like messaging platforms that have become standard in the remote work era.

Matthew Rhea, Training Supervisor at Generali Global Assistance's Travel Insurance and Assistance Services division commented on the news, "We're thrilled that we have been honored for all of the hard work we did to adapt these training programs to the "new normal" in record time. We worked diligently to not only digitize our traditional training exercises but also gave employees the guidance they needed to effectively adapt to GGA's remote work plan. As we continue to navigate the post-pandemic landscape, we will continue to make sure our teams have the knowledge and skills that are necessary for us to thrive as an organization."

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

The winners of the Stevie® Awards will be honored during the 15th Annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service virtual ceremony on Wednesday, April 14th. Details about the Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie® winners in all categories are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/Sales

