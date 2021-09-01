Generali Global Assistance Honored with Two Stevie® Awards

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Generali Global Assistance's ("GGA") Identity and Cyber Protection Division today announced it has been honored with two Stevie® awards in the 18th annual International Business Awards. The Company was awarded bronze level in the "Achievement in Sales or Revenue Generation" and "Customer Service Department of the Year" categories.

Chris Carnicelli, CEO of Generali Global Assistance, commented, "These Stevie award wins continue to be a great source of pride for our company. We strive to provide the best customer service for our valued clients and through each win, we are continuously reminded of why we work so hard to do so. I am also so pleased to see our Sales team recognized by the larger business community for their dedication to expanding the presence of our identity protection solutions."

GGA has now been recognized for the "Customer Service Department of the Year" award nine times, demonstrating the Company's commitment to outstanding customer service. This dedication to caring for their customers was shown in last year's metrics: the Identity and Cyber Protection Division's Resolution Team was able to manage an increase in call volumes and customer interactions while sustaining an NPS score in the high 70s. GGA's Identity and Cyber Protection Division was also recognized for achievements in sales which have increased significantly over the past year resulting in an 80% YoY increase in the number of ID Theft Resolution cases, 220% increase in the number of ID Monitoring inquiries, and 5,630% increase in employment-related fraud cases.

Paige Schaffer, CEO of Global Identity and Cyber Protection at Generali Global Assistance, added, "While this year has been, without a doubt, one of the most trying, our sales team and resolution center went above and beyond to overcome business obstacles and a marked increase in breaches and identity theft scams throughout the pandemic. Thank you to all the judges who recognized the hard work we put in and awarded us for these efforts."

The Stevie® Awards are the world's premier business awards created in 2002 to recognize positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide. They recognize "best in class" customer service, sales, revenue, ethics, and many other aspects within the business realm.

Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie® Award winners are available here: https://stevieawards.com/iba/2021-stevie-award-winners

About Generali Global Assistance

Generali Global Assistance (GGA) is a leading brand comprised of Travel Insurance & Assistance, Medical Risk Management, Identity & Cyber Protection, as well as other care services. GGA is part of the Generali Group, which for over 190 years has provided peace of mind to its clients and their customers and is now supported by more than 72,000 employees worldwide. GGA is proud to be the identity protection engine behind some of the biggest names in the financial and insurance industries, providing comprehensive identity & cyber protection to more than 165 million customers across 90+ countries worldwide.

To learn more about Generali Global Assistance's identity & cyber protection offerings, please visit www.irisidentityprotection.com. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

