Generali Global Assistance Implements Travel Insurance Assistant as part of its Smart Automation Initiative

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Generali Global Assistance ("GGA") today announced launch of the virtual Travel Insurance Assistant, one of the first of its kind online automated process to simplify customer journey and improve customer experience. This launch continues the Smart Automation Initiative progress enabling digital transformation of GGA to allow for more streamlined business operations and an improved customer experience.

The GGA Smart Automation initiative set out to define functions that can be automated across three core areas including: identifying practical ways in which approaches can be streamlined; scouting technologies to be tested on insurance-use cases for company-wide adoption; and honing employee skills to improve overall intercompany alignment. This initiative made up of both technological and process-oriented solutions will look to simplify tasks by removing the human element when it comes to the tedious processing of data and documents allowing GGA employees to focus on providing best-in-class customer service.

Chris Carnicelli, CEO of Generali Global Assistance, commented on the news, "Implementing new artificial intelligence, machine learning and robotic process automation technologies will open up a world of possibilities for our team and customers alike. By utilizing Smart Automation where we can rely on technology to do some of the more tedious tasks, we can spend more time focusing on caring for our customers and partners. We are thrilled to watch the benefits of these technologies and processes come to fruition."

The Generali Travel Insurance Assistant will help its direct customers find a plan that will best suit their needs. To use this, customers will simply visit the consumer website and answer six short questions regarding destination, type of travel, and pre-existing conditions. From there, the program will suggest the best travel protection plan to suit customer needs. This one-stop-shop is an incredibly useful resource for customers in which they can experience aid in all facets of their travels.

GGA continues to expand other Smart Automation technologies that include the virtual agent and automated email and SMS notifications, among many others. Each of these features streamlines the interactions between Generali Global Assistance representatives and our partners and customers, providing a smoother customer experience overall.

Virtual Agent: a fully automated service that helps customers quickly get the answers they need. This removes the middleman which, provides faster service.

a fully automated service that helps customers quickly get the answers they need. This removes the middleman which, provides faster service. Automated Email and SMS Notifications: streamlines the customer experience by sending automated emails and texts to the customer to let them know on the progress of their interaction with GGA. This makes tracking assistance cases, claim process, payments and due dates much easier.

streamlines the customer experience by sending automated emails and texts to the customer to let them know on the progress of their interaction with GGA. This makes tracking assistance cases, claim process, payments and due dates much easier. Auto Claim Adjudication Steps: certain steps in the claims process are now leveraging robotic process automation to facilitate information gathering and greatly reduce claim handling time on claims.

James Sion, Chief Operating Officer of Generali Global Assistance, concluded, "We continue to enhance our capabilities to provide our customers with the best-in-class assistance for all of their travel needs. Through the addition of the Travel Insurance Assistant, our customers will feel reassured that they are picking the right plan. This is one of the ways we continue to actively help protect trips and enhance people's lives."

About Generali Global Assistance

Generali Global Assistance (GGA) is a leading brand comprised of Travel Insurance & Assistance, Medical Risk Management, Identity & Cyber Protection, as well as other care services. GGA is part of the Generali Group, which for over 190 years has provided peace of mind to its clients and their customers and is now supported by more than 72,000 employees worldwide. Our success has been built on establishing trust by putting the customer at the core of everything we do, offering assistance and protection during our customer's most difficult and stressful situations.

To try Generali Global Assistance's Travel Insurance Assistant, please visit: https://www.generalitravelinsurance.com/travel-resources/plan-assistant.html

