Generali Global Assistance Launches eClaims Portal for Partner JustFly

The portal allows customers to download their Description of Coverage or Policy, start a new claim, add information to an existing claim, and track the status of their claims online. Additionally, the portal offers a robust FAQ section, as well as step-by-step instructions on materials needed and how to submit a claim.

Commenting on today's news, Chris Carnicelli, CEO of Generali Global Assistance said, "We started allowing JustFly customers to utilize our eClaims Portal in March of this year as part of a soft launch, and so far, the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive in terms of ease and efficiency. So much so that another JustFly brand – FlightHub – has already adopted Generali's eClaims portal for its customers. We are committed to enhancing our products and services through the best innovative practices and we anticipate making this website available for all of our partners and customers, across all policies. JustFly is a valued partner who does a tremendous volume, and JustFly customers are savvy online users; therefore it was strategically viable to roll out this Portal to their customer base first."

Generali's eClaims Portal enables the customer convenience of submitting claims and accessing their claims record 24/7 from any device with an internet browser. In the early weeks of JustFly customers' usage of eClaims, one third (33%) of all claims received have been via the eClaims portal. Given this quick adoption of eClaims, Generali anticipates that the majority of claims will be electronically submitted within weeks, highlighting the website's ease of use and customer preference for digital experiences.

"The new claims website has been very positively received by our customers as it offers them a more streamlined approach, which has contributed to better customer experience," said Marc-Andre Laporte Marketing Director for JustFly. "We are thrilled that Generali Global Assistance has chosen us to be the first partner with access to the new portal, building on our longstanding and trusted partnership. We look forward to continuing to build on the operational efficiencies provided by the eClaims platform that can provide a better product and an enhanced customer service offering."

Generali Global Assistance offers a full suite of innovative, vertically integrated travel insurance products and assistance services that help protect consumers against certain risks associated with travel. These products combine the institutional knowledge, quality, and customer service built by CSA over the past 25 years with the backing and underwriting ability of a global insurance brand – Generali. To learn more about Generali travel insurance plans, please visit GeneraliTravelInsurance.com

Generali Global Assistance was recently named a top travel insurance company for 2018 by The Elliot Readers' Choice Awards and the best travel insurance company by independent product review site, Top Ten Reviews. Generali Global Assistance is a member of the US Travel Insurance Association (UStiA) and is an A+ rated Better Business Bureau accredited company.

For more travel resources, tips, and content on aspirational destinations, follow Generali Global Assistance travel insurance on Facebook and Twitter.

About Generali Global Assistance

Generali Global Assistance, formerly Europ Assistance USA, has been a leading provider of travel insurance and other assistance services for more than 25 years. The Company offers a full suite of innovative, vertically integrated travel insurance and emergency services, identity protection solutions, and beneficiary companion services. Generali Global Assistance is part of the multinational Generali Group, which for over 185 years has created a presence in 60 countries with over 76,000 employees. Our success has been built on the foundation of trust that clients have placed in our ability to provide assistance in the most difficult of circumstances.

Generali Global Assistance offers travel insurance* through vacation rental and property management companies, leading travel agencies, online travel agencies, other travel suppliers and directly to consumers. For more information on Generali Global Assistance and the policies offered for travelers, please visit: www.generalitravelinsurance.com.

About JustFly

JustFly was created by a team of technological experts with many years of experience in the travel industry. Our platform prides itself on being one of the top sites for issuing low cost tickets efficiently in a user-friendly environment. JustFly has partnered with over 400 airlines to deliver the best prices possible to our customers.



