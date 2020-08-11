Generali Global Assistance Launches Email Health Check To Enhance Identity Monitoring For GEICO Customers

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Generali Global Assistance ("GGA"), the developer of a proprietary identity and cyber protection platform, today announced that it has launched Email Health Check for GEICO Insurance Agency customers.

Email Health Check is an interactive tool that provides customers with immediate detailed breach search results so that users know if their email address is secure. If consumer emails are compromised, Email Health Check outlines what steps to take to safeguard their sensitive information.

Paige Schaffer, CEO, Global Identity and Cyber Protection Services, commented on today's news, "Breached email addresses and passwords are dangerous as cyberthieves can cause significant harm by using the addresses to gain access to the victim's other accounts or by sending fraudulent messages to contacts posing as the email owner. While traditional email monitoring is useful on an ongoing basis, these tools can take time to work. Our team developed Email Health Check to fill the gap and provide customers immediate peace of mind they want in the wake of a breach."

Email Health Check complements the existing identity theft monitoring offering for GEICO Portfolio Identity Theft Protection customers that is provided by Generali Global Assistance by giving a user immediate feedback about email address exposure. It allows users to enter their email address and view detailed information instantly that shows if their email has been breached, where, what information was found, and in addition, provides corrective steps for users to take to safeguard their information.

