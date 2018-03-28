Generali Global Assistance Named Best Travel Insurance Company by Top Ten Reviews

Top Ten Reviews is a product review site, which has been in operation for over 14 years. They are one of the most comprehensive sites on the web with tens of thousands of reviews and rankings completed. While they may research dozens of products in a single category, they only show the best picks or, like the name suggests, the top ten. The reviews combine product comparison, expert analysis and industry data.

Commenting on today's news, Chris Carnicelli, CEO of Generali Global Assistance said, "We are very pleased to receive the recognition as the number one travel insurance provider by such a credible consumer review platform. As a company, we strive to not only provide the best possible product to our customers, but to usher in a new era of travel insurance that is dedicated to greater transparency and consumer education. This award is a testament to our dedication in this area and we are excited to progress on both fronts even further in the future."

Top Ten Reviews uses a team of researchers and reviewers to analyze the products. Through their tests, they gather data on features, ease of use, durability and customer support. Using a proprietary weighted system (i.e., a complicated algorithm), the data is then scored, and the rankings laid out, and they award the three top-ranked products with Gold, Silver and Bronze Awards.

The site is very serious about their integrity. So much so that they keep their sales team and reviewers in separate buildings – in different states and in different time zones. They state that any "Methods of monetization in no way affect the rankings of products, services or companies we review. Period."

Generali Global Assistance offers a full suite of innovative, vertically integrated travel insurance products and assistance services that help protect consumers against certain risks associated with travel. These products combine the institutional knowledge, quality, and customer service built by CSA over the past 25 years with the backing and underwriting ability of a global insurance brand – Generali. In addition, some Generali plans include an ID Theft Resolution service that provides assistance when a traveler's identity has been compromised during their trip. This service extends for 180 days from a traveler's scheduled departure date.

Additionally, Generali Global Assistance was recently named a top travel insurance company for 2018 by The Elliot Readers' Choice Awards. Generali Global Assistance is a member of the US Travel Insurance Association (UStiA) and is an A+ rated Better Business Bureau accredited company.

About Generali Global Assistance

Generali Global Assistance, formerly Europ Assistance USA, has been a leading provider of travel insurance and other assistance services for more than 25 years. The Company offers a full suite of innovative, vertically integrated travel insurance and emergency services, identity protection solutions, and beneficiary companion services. Generali Global Assistance is part of the multinational Generali Group, which for over 185 years has created a presence in 60 countries with over 76,000 employees. Our success has been built on the foundation of trust that clients have placed in our ability to provide assistance in the most difficult of circumstances.

Generali Global Assistance offers travel insurance* through vacation rental and property management companies, leading travel agencies, online travel agencies, other travel suppliers and directly to consumers. For more information on Generali Global Assistance and the policies offered for travelers, please visit: www.generalitravelinsurance.com .

