Generali Global Assistance Receives 2018 PIMA Marketing Methods Competition Award

PIMA's Marketing Methods awards are presented to member companies for direct marketing efforts that display outstanding marketing and creative strategies that deliver outstanding and measurable results. This year, Generali Global Assistance won a Silver Award in the "Self Promotion – Company Members/Business Partners" category for their Accelerate Partner Marketing Support Program.

Recognizing that quality content development can be the most time-consuming component of engagement for an organization's identity protection program, Generali Global Assistance launched their Accelerate Partner Marketing Support Program, which includes delivery of a monthly partner update to each of their client's key marketing contacts that contains relevant, timely, copyright-free content as well as shareable identity protection tips, data, and news. Longform articles as well as social media posts can be used as story-starters or can be simply copy-and-pasted into the client's appropriate communication platform to maintain consistent and valuable customer touchpoints on identity and digital protection.

Paige Schaffer, President and COO of Generali Global Assistance's Identity and Digital Protection Services Global Unit, commented on today's news, "As more and more personal information gets stored on internet-connected devices, the need for identity theft protection and resolution services has become increasingly important. With data breaches at all-time highs, time is at a premium for our partners. Providing content they can utilize to inform their customers about the growing need for identity protection is a prime example of our commitment to provide top-notch, white-glove service."

Eugenia Buggs, VP of Global Marketing for Generali Global Assistance's Identity Protection Services concluded, "The Accelerate Partner Marketing Support Program assists brokers and resellers from product launch and beyond with custom multi-channel support. We are honored to be recognized with this PIMA Marketing Methods award for our commitment to helping our partners succeed in their marketing and sales efforts."

Generali Global Assistance has protected the assets of organizations and their customers for over 50 years and was one of the first companies to offer identity theft protection and resolution services in the United States. Additionally, the Company expanded its operations into Canada in 2017. The Identity and Digital Protection Services team protects millions of identities and is a trusted partner for Fortune 500 companies in the insurance, financial, and travel industries, among others. Generali Global Assistance's identity protection platform offers prevention, monitoring, alerts and award-winning resolution services including educational resources, privacy protection software, Dark and Deep Web monitoring, and more. It is highly customizable and can be white labeled, exemplifying the Company's commitment to serve the unique needs of every partner organization.

To learn more about Generali Global Assistance's identity protection offering, please visit http://us.generaliglobalassistance.com/solutions/identity-protection.

About Generali Global Assistance

Generali Global Assistance has been a leading provider of identity and digital protection solutions, travel insurance, and other assistance services for more than 25 years. The Company offers a full suite of innovative, vertically integrated travel insurance and emergency services, identity protection solutions, and beneficiary companion services. Generali Global Assistance is proudly owned by Europ Assistance Holding, a division of the multinational Generali Group, which for over 185 years has created a presence in 60 countries with over 76,000 employees. Our success has been built on the foundation of trust that clients have placed in our ability to provide assistance in the most difficult of circumstances.

GGA Media Contact

Jesse Tron

M Group Strategic Communications (for Generali Global Assistance North America)

+1 646 417 8516

jtron@mgroupsc.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/generali-global-assistance-receives-2018-pima-marketing-methods-competition-award-300668195.html

SOURCE Generali Global Assistance