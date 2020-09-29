Generali Global Assistance Supports Cybersecurity Awareness Month

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Generali Global Assistance ("GGA"), the developer of a proprietary identity and cyber protection platform, today announced its support of Cybersecurity Awareness Month (CSAM) this October in partnership with the National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA) and other organizations. In support of this collaborative effort to raise awareness about the importance of cybersecurity, GGA will provide free educational resources and services to ensure that the public has what they need to be safer and more secure online.

As a champion of Cyber Security Awareness Month, General Global Assistance's Global Identity and Cyber Protection Services division will offer its ScamAssist™ product for free to all consumers for the month of October. ScamAssist™ is a consumer service in which resolution experts research suspicious solicitations sent in by consumers and provide case-by-case assessments on the likelihood of it being a scam. Consumer cases opened in October will be serviced until closed, even if that extends past the end of the month. Any consumer can take advantage of ScamAssist™ by calling the Company's Resolution Center at (866) 311-1488 using policy number "CSAM 2020."

Paige Schaffer, CEO, Global Identity and Cyber Protection Services, commented on today's news, "The pandemic has created the perfect environment for scammers, who are exploiting uncertainty and fear to prey on millions of Americans through scams that take advantage of charitable donations, taxes, the paycheck protection program, and even puppy adoption. As COVID-19 scams surge and major breaches of sensitive consumer data continue to occur, we see a clear need to continue raising awareness among both businesses and consumers alike, especially as many work in environments outside their office and on unprotected devices. In our current interconnected world, everyone has a role and responsibility in preventing and mitigating the effects of identity theft and fraud. GGA and NCSA share a deep commitment in educating both businesses and consumers. We hope, through our support of CSAM, we help lead the charge in creating an online experience that is safer and more resilient for everyone."

GGA will also host a series of live events and webinars to advocate for identity & cyber protection best practices. The live event series schedule is listed below:

October 8 : " Do Your Part. #BeCyberSmart."

GGA will be joining NCSA and the Identity Theft Resource Center (ITRC) in a live Twitter chat to discuss practical steps individuals can take to better secure their cyber identities. The event will take place Thursday, October 8 at 2:00 p.m. ET .

GGA will be joining NCSA and the Identity Theft Resource Center (ITRC) in a live Twitter chat to discuss practical steps individuals can take to better secure their cyber identities. The event will take place at . October 13 : "Smart Devices Need Smart Security: Securing Your Business in an Internet of Everything World"

In collaboration with NCSA and its partners, GGA will share tips and resources around how companies can properly secure their internet-enabled devices. This webinar is part of the CyberSecure My Business (CSMB) national program that supports small and medium business enterprises year-round. The event will take place Tuesday, October 13 at 2:00 p.m. ET .

In collaboration with NCSA and its partners, GGA will share tips and resources around how companies can properly secure their internet-enabled devices. This webinar is part of the CyberSecure My Business (CSMB) national program that supports small and medium business enterprises year-round. The event will take place at . October 15 : "Cybersecurity In A Flash: 2020 Virtual Small Business Cybersecurity Summit"

GGA is proud to sponsor the 2020 Small Business Cybersecurity Summit, a 3-hour virtual workshop showcasing information and resources that small & medium-sized busineses can put into action to improve their security. The summit will feature GGA professionals, including Patrice Bobala , Head of Global IDP Knowledge & QA, discussing what small businesses can do to protect themselves from a cybersecurity standpoint. GGA will also have a virtual booth at the event, in which they will host complimentary live demonstrations of their identity & cyber protection services and enroll eligible consumers into an identity protection program. The event will take place Thursday, October 15 from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. ET , with GGA live demonstrations from 4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. ET .

GGA is proud to sponsor the 2020 Small Business Cybersecurity Summit, a 3-hour virtual workshop showcasing information and resources that small & medium-sized busineses can put into action to improve their security. The summit will feature GGA professionals, including , Head of Global IDP Knowledge & QA, discussing what small businesses can do to protect themselves from a cybersecurity standpoint. GGA will also have a virtual booth at the event, in which they will host complimentary live demonstrations of their identity & cyber protection services and enroll eligible consumers into an identity protection program. The event will take place from , with GGA live demonstrations from . October 16 : "Identity Protection Best Practices"

In case you miss the 2020 Small Business Cybersecurity Summit, GGA will host a Facebook Live event where people can connect with GGA's experts to hear identity protection tips and best practices for securing their personal and business identity. The event will take place Friday, October 16 at 1:00 p.m. ET .

In addition, GGA will share educational resources throughout the month to promote a more secure world for consumers and businesses. In October, NCSA will launch the Cybersecure My Business (CSMB) COVID-19 Series Toolkit, which will include GGA-provided resources relevant to the webinars featured in it. The Toolkit will showcase NCSA's CSMB COVID-19 series webinars that GGA participated in, including "Avoiding COVID-19 Scams" and "Business Identity Theft." You can also access the full Toolkit here.

About Generali Global Assistance

Generali Global Assistance has been a leading provider of identity and cyber protection solutions, travel insurance, and other assistance services for more than 35 years. The Company offers a full suite of innovative, vertically integrated travel insurance and emergency services, identity protection solutions, and beneficiary companion services. Generali Global Assistance is part of the multinational Generali Group, which for over 185 years has created a presence in 60 countries with over 71,000 employees. Our success has been built on the foundation of trust that clients have placed in our ability to provide assistance in the most difficult of circumstances.

To learn more about Generali Global Assistance's identity & cyber protection offerings, please visit https://www.irisidentityprotection.com/

GGA Media Contact

Jay A. Morakis

M Group Strategic Communications (for Generali Global Assistance North America)

+1 646.859.5951

[email protected]

SOURCE Generali Global Assistance

Related Links

https://us.generaliglobalassistance.com/

