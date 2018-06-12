Generali Global Assistance Wins Three Stevie® Awards At 2018 American Business Awards®

Chris Carnicelli, CEO of Generali Global Assistance North America, commented on today's news, "We are honored to be receive awards across two of our business lines with Identity and Digital Protection Services and Travel Insurance. The recognition exemplifies our commitment to innovation and customer service. We are extremely proud of these awards and grateful for our sixth consecutive year of recognition from the Stevie Awards committee."

Generali Global Assistance's Identity and Digital Protection Services Global Unit, the developer of a proprietary and innovative identity protection platform, has received a Gold Stevie Award in the Customer Service Team of the Year category for their "Identity Protection Customer Service Team Keeps People First" submission, as well as a Silver Stevie Award in the Marketing Team of the Year category for "Identity Protection Marketing Team Continues to Deliver Stellar Results" Submission. As one of the first providers of identity protection services in the United States, the Company's industry-leading resolution services are spearheaded by a world-class team of identity theft experts, who provide around-the-clock, white glove services to protect customers' identities and to restore their critical assets should theft occur.

Paige Schaffer, President and COO of Generali Global Assistance's Identity and Digital Protection Services Global Unit, commented on today's news, "I would like to thank our identity protection team for their dedication and hard-work – we simply would not have been able to perform at such a high-level without their expertise. I am proud of these awards, and I'm even prouder of what we have achieved for our customers – our best-in-class performance comprehensively protects our customers from fraud and identity theft."

Generali Global Assistance's Travel Insurance division has also received a Gold Stevie Award for their launch of a "New Brand with a New Online Customer Experience" in the Insurance category. As a leading provider of travel insurance, the Company rebranded from CSA Travel Protection and launched its new, consumer-facing website, which led to enhanced customer service and satisfaction. Throughout the design process and since launch, the Company has proactively solicited and responded to user feedback to improve the customer experience. Customer reviews are also integrated into the new website, accentuating the user in user experience.

Brad Rutta, Chief Digital Transformation Officer of Generali Global Assistance, concluded, "I would like to congratulate and thank our travel insurance e-commerce team for their tireless efforts in creating one of the leading direct-to-consumer travel insurance websites that delivers unprecedented user experience and provides unmatched customer support. Generali Global Assistance has long been committed to improving our customer service, and we are honored to be recognized with a Gold Stevie Award this year."

Details about The American Business Awards, the list of People's Choice Stevie Award winners, and the complete list of Stevie winners in this year's ABAs are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About Generali Global Assistance

Generali Global Assistance has been a leading provider of travel insurance and other assistance services for more than 25 years. The Company offers a full suite of innovative, vertically integrated travel insurance and emergency services, identity protection solutions, and beneficiary companion services. Generali Global Assistance is part of the multinational Generali Group, which for over 185 years has created a presence in 60 countries with over 76,000 employees. Our success has been built on the foundation of trust that clients have placed in our ability to provide assistance in the most difficult of circumstances.

Generali Global Assistance Media Contact

Jesse Tron

M Group Strategic Communications (for Generali Global Assistance North America)

+1 646-417-8516

jtron@mgroupsc.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/generali-global-assistance-wins-three-stevie-awards-at-2018-american-business-awards-300665028.html

SOURCE Generali Global Assistance