Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Market is Expected to Expand by 2032, Assesses DelveInsight | Key Companies - Alexion, Argenx, UCB, Horizon, Roche, Janssen Bristol Myers Squibb, Biogen Pfizer, Novartis, Sanofi, Takeda

DelveInsight's analysts estimate that the generalized myasthenia gravis market is expected to show positive growth, mainly attributed to the increased diagnosed prevalence and the anticipated launch of novel therapies during the forecast period (2023–2032).

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, generalized myasthenia gravis emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the generalized myasthenia gravis market size was approximately USD 2.6 billion in 2021 and it is expected to grow positively at a significant CAGR during the study period (2019–2032).

According to the assessment done by DelveInsight, the total number of diagnosed prevalent cases of generalized myasthenia gravis associated in the 7MM countries was approximately 116K in 2021.

in 2021. Leading generalized myasthenia gravis companies such as UCB Biopharma, Argenx-Halozyme Therapeutics, Horizon Therapeutics, Hoffmann-La Roche, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Immunovant Sciences GmbH, Sanofi, Cartesian Therapeutics, Takeda, DAS Therapeutics, Chugai Pharmaceutical, Inc., Alexion, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and others are developing novel generalized myasthenia gravis drugs that can be available in the generalized myasthenia gravis market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel generalized myasthenia gravis drugs that can be available in the generalized myasthenia gravis market in the coming years. Some key therapies for generalized myasthenia gravis treatment include Rozanolixizumab, Zilucoplan, Subcutaneous Efgartigimod, Uplizna (Inebilizumab), Enspryng (Satralizumab), Nipocalimab, Batoclimab, Tolebrutinib, Descartes-08, Mezagitamab (TAK-079), DAS-001, and others.

Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Overview

Generalized myasthenia gravis is a chronic autoimmune disorder that affects the neuromuscular junction, leading to muscle weakness and fatigue. This condition occurs when the body's immune system mistakenly targets and attacks the acetylcholine receptors on the muscles, hindering communication between nerves and muscles. The exact cause of generalized myasthenia gravis remains unclear, but it is believed to involve a combination of genetic predisposition and environmental factors.

The hallmark symptom of generalized myasthenia gravis is muscle weakness, which typically worsens with repetitive use and improves with rest. It can affect various muscle groups, including those responsible for eye movements, facial expressions, swallowing, and limb movements. Common generalized myasthenia gravis symptoms include drooping eyelids, double vision, difficulty speaking, chewing, or swallowing, and weakness in the arms and legs. Diagnosing generalized myasthenia gravis can be challenging as its symptoms can mimic other neuromuscular disorders. A comprehensive evaluation by a neurologist is essential, which may include a detailed medical history, physical examination, and various specialized tests.

Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Epidemiology Segmentation

The generalized myasthenia gravis epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current generalized myasthenia gravis patient pool and forecasted trends for individual seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The generalized myasthenia gravis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Gender-Specific Cases

Autoantibodies-Specific Cases of Generalized Myasthenia Gravis

Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Market

The primary goal of treating generalized myasthenia gravis is to improve muscle strength, enhance physical function, and achieve remission whenever possible. The mainstay of treatment involves pharmacotherapy, with acetylcholinesterase inhibitors being used to increase the availability of acetylcholine at neuromuscular junctions, thereby improving muscle contraction. Additionally, immunosuppressive agents like corticosteroids, azathioprine, mycophenolate, or methotrexate may be prescribed to suppress the overactive immune response and reduce the production of autoantibodies that attack acetylcholine receptors. In recent years, biologic agents such as rituximab and eculizumab have shown promise in specific cases.

Thymectomy, the surgical removal of the thymus gland, is recommended for some patients, especially those under 55 years of age with thymic hyperplasia or thymoma, as it can lead to significant clinical improvements. Furthermore, supportive therapies like physical and occupational therapy are crucial components of the treatment plan. These therapies help maintain muscle strength, optimize daily functioning, and enhance the patient's overall quality of life.

The treatment for generalized myasthenia gravis is highly individualized, and the management plan is often adjusted based on the patient's response to different therapies and the severity of their symptoms. Regular follow-ups and close monitoring are essential to ensure optimal outcomes and to adapt the treatment approach as needed. With a comprehensive and personalized treatment regimen, many individuals with generalized myasthenia gravis can lead fulfilling lives and manage their condition effectively.

Key Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Therapies and Companies

Rozanolixizumab: UCB Biopharma

Zilucoplan: UCB Biopharma

Subcutaneous Efgartigimod: Argenx-Halozyme Therapeutics

Uplizna (Inebilizumab): Horizon Therapeutics

Enspryng (Satralizumab): Hoffmann-La Roche

Nipocalimab: Janssen Research & Development, LLC

Batoclimab: Immunovant Sciences GmbH

Tolebrutinib: Sanofi

Descartes-08: Cartesian Therapeutics

Mezagitamab (TAK-079): Takeda

DAS-001: DAS Therapeutics, Inc.

Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Market Dynamics

The generalized myasthenia gravis market is influenced by several key drivers that contribute to its growth and advancement. Firstly, the increasing prevalence of generalized myasthenia gravis cases, particularly among the aging population, has bolstered the demand for effective therapies. This, coupled with improved disease awareness and early diagnosis, has led to a larger patient pool seeking medical intervention.

Moreover, pharmaceutical companies' growing research and development efforts have resulted in the emergence of innovative treatment options for generalized myasthenia gravis. Biologics and targeted therapies, such as monoclonal antibodies, have shown promising outcomes, enhancing patients' quality of life and expanding the treatment landscape. Additionally, supportive initiatives by healthcare authorities and organizations, along with favorable reimbursement policies, have facilitated patient access to these novel treatments, further driving generalized myasthenia gravis market growth.

Despite the positive momentum, the generalized myasthenia gravis market also faces certain barriers. One significant challenge is the high cost associated with advanced therapies, making them inaccessible to some patients, particularly in regions with limited healthcare resources. Moreover, the complex nature of generalized myasthenia gravis and its varying manifestations make accurate diagnosis and disease management intricate, leading to potential delays in treatment initiation and inadequate disease control.

Furthermore, as with any chronic disorder, adherence to long-term treatment regimens can be a barrier, impacting treatment efficacy and patient outcomes. Addressing these challenges requires ongoing collaboration between healthcare providers, researchers, regulatory bodies, and pharmaceutical companies to develop cost-effective and patient-friendly treatment options and improve disease management strategies for individuals living with generalized myasthenia gravis.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Market Size in 2021 USD 2.6 Billion Key Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Companies UCB Biopharma, Argenx-Halozyme Therapeutics, Horizon Therapeutics, Hoffmann-La Roche, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Immunovant Sciences GmbH, Sanofi, Cartesian Therapeutics, Takeda, DAS Therapeutics, Chugai Pharmaceutical, Inc., Alexion, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and others Key Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Therapies Rozanolixizumab, Zilucoplan, Subcutaneous Efgartigimod, Uplizna (Inebilizumab), Enspryng (Satralizumab), Nipocalimab, Batoclimab, Tolebrutinib, Descartes-08, Mezagitamab (TAK-079), DAS-001, and others

Scope of the Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Generalized Myasthenia Gravis current marketed and emerging therapies

Generalized Myasthenia Gravis current marketed and emerging therapies Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Market Key Insights 2. Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Market Report Introduction 3. Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Market Overview at a Glance 4. Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Treatment and Management 7. Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Marketed Drugs 10. Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Market Analysis 12. Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

