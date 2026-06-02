Generation C Debuts in Hunan with Massive Success: More Than 100 million Views and Tens of Thousands Onsite Spectators. Marking the First Time Football Legends Rivaldo and Javier Saviola Play Matches in Mainland China. A Landmark Football Event Celebrated by Fans, Legends and Communities

HONG KONG, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CSTS Enterprises (CSTS) proudly announces the completion of the inaugural Generation C event in Hunan province, marking a highly successful debut for the international football initiative.

Held in Yongzhou (永州) and Xiangtan (湘潭), the events attracted more than 35,000 spectators both onsite at the stadium and through offsite community activations. The program also generated enthusiastic engagement across the football community, achieving more than 100 million total viewership, and received widespread acclaim from fans, partners, and officials.

Generation C (Hunan) Team: featuring Rivaldo Vitor Borba Ferreira (second from left, top row), Javier Saviola (third from left, bottom row) and FC Barcelona Youth Team.

Delivered in collaboration with the Hunan provincial government and other partners, Generation C brought world-class football to central China, reinforcing its mission to inspire youth talent, strengthen grassroots development and foster cultural exchange.

A major highlight of the events was the participation of iconic former FC Barcelona stars, Rivaldo Vitor Borba Ferreira and Javier Saviola, who headlined exhibition matches. Their electrifying performance thrilled thousands of spectators and created unforgettable sporting moments for fans across Hunan.

The events also marked a historic milestone, as it was the first time both football legends actively played matches on Chinese mainland soil as part of an organized football initiative.

The matches attracted large, energetic crowds, with supporters turning out in force to witness the legends in action. Beyond on-field excitement, the initiative created meaningful engagement through community interaction, little league football camps with local schools, and tourism promotion efforts. Those activities reinforced football as a universal language and influence power goes beyond football games.

Rivaldo, 1999 Ballon d'Or winner and FIFA World Cup champion, reflected on the experience:

"The passion for football here in Hunan has been incredible. Playing in front of such enthusiastic fans and seeing so many young people inspired by the game is something very special. Initiatives like Generation C are vital for growing football globally and creating new dreams."

Javier Saviola, Olympic gold medallist and former FC Barcelona forward, added:

"We've had such a warm welcome everywhere we've been. The energy from fans has been amazing, and it's been a privilege to connect with local communities and young players. This is exactly what football should be about – bringing people together. Greatly appreciated CSTS for making it possible and such an enjoyable and meaningful initiative"

A representative from the Hunan Provincial Government highlighted the broader impact of the initiative:

"Generation C has delivered significant cultural and social value to Hunan, not only elevating the local sporting atmosphere but also strengthening international exchange and inspiring our youth. We look forward to continuing collaboration with CSTS to build a vibrant sports ecosystem."

Abel Zhao, Group CEO of CSTS Enterprises, emphasized the strategic importance of the program:

"We are extremely proud of the success of Generation C's debut in Hunan. The strong attendance and overwhelmingly positive reception reaffirm our vision of creating globally connected, locally impactful sports experiences. And this is just the beginning. We're committed to expanding Generation C into a sustained platform for youth development, cultural exchange, and premium sports entertainment."

Through Generation C, CSTS and its partners have successfully demonstrated the power of international sport to inspire communities, develop future talent, and bridge cultures. The initiative is set to evolve into a long-term platform, bringing more world-class athletes and opportunities to emerging markets in China and beyond.

About CSTS Enterprises

CSTS Enterprises is a content and IP-driven integrated media, entertainment, sports, and travel technology group. At its core, the company creates unique, high-impact content and leverages world-class intellectual properties to connect global opportunities with local and regional audiences. CSTS partners with leading international IPs and premier sporting and entertainment events, including FIFA World Cup and Formula 1 to deliver authentic, compelling experiences.

By combining industry expertise with smart digital capabilities, the company helps simplify travel, improve efficiency and deliver brand impact. With a collaborative and forward-looking approach, CSTS supports clients in navigating a dynamic global business landscape, turning complex challenges into seamless, scalable solutions.

For more information, visit us at csts-enterprises.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE CSTS Enterprises