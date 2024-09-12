Generation Hope Announces New Recipients of the FamilyU Seal

WASHINGTON, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Generation Hope is proud to announce the latest recipients of the FamilyU Seal, a nationally recognized certification that honors higher education institutions and nonprofit organizations for their exceptional support of parenting students. This esteemed recognition underscores our commitment to fostering inclusive and supportive environments for student parents across the country.

The newest awardees of the FamilyU Seal are:

Higher Education Institutions:

Dallas College

Santa Fe Community College

San Antonio College

College Hudson County Community College

Community College of Aurora

Nonprofits:

Project Self-Sufficiency

New Moms

These distinguished institutions have demonstrated outstanding efforts in implementing policies and programs that significantly enhance the educational experiences and success of parenting students.

"The FamilyU Seal represents our dedication to celebrating and supporting those who go above and beyond in assisting student parents," said Nicole Lynn Lewis, Founder and CEO of Generation Hope. "We are excited to honor these institutions and organizations that are making a tangible difference in the lives of striving families, helping them to succeed academically, achieve economic mobility and build generational wealth."

The FamilyU Seal continues to gain national prominence, highlighted recently by Generation Hope's recognition as a winner in Fast Company's 2024 World Changing Ideas Awards. This accolade reinforces the significance of our mission and the impact of the FamilyU Seal in advancing social equity within higher education.

Reginald Grant, Chief Operating Officer at Generation Hope, shared, "The FamilyU Seal is more than just an award; it's a celebration of the hard work and dedication that goes into creating change and fostering inclusive campuses for student parents. We're thrilled to shine a spotlight on these exemplary awardees and inspire others to follow their lead."

Generation Hope has also identified an exemplar higher education institution and an exemplar nonprofit organization from this list that will receive a $25,000 and $15,000 award, respectively. The exemplar higher education institution is Dallas College, and the exemplar nonprofit is New Moms. Awards will be presented at Generation Hope's national conference, "HOPE 2025: Where Change Happens for Student Parents and Families," in National Harbor, MD on April 9-11, 2025.

Generation Hope's FamilyU cohort program is a comprehensive, customized, evidence-based, two-year capacity-building experience designed to build and refine institutional competencies to improve student parent success. Since 2021, over 21 colleges and universities have partnered with Generation Hope through the FamilyU initiative, impacting more than 100,000 student parents. The FamilyU Seal is bestowed on select organizations who apply, in recognition of their groundbreaking efforts benefitting parenting students.

For more information about the FamilyU Seal and details on how institutions and organizations can apply, please visit www.generationhope.org/familyu-seal.

About Generation Hope

Generation Hope's mission is to ensure all student parents have opportunities to succeed, experience economic mobility, and build wealth. By engaging with education and policy partners, Generation Hope drives systemic change and provides direct support to teen parents in college, as well as their children, through holistic, two-generation programming.

