Generation Hope Expands Mission to Texas with New Scholar Program in Dallas

WASHINGTON, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Generation Hope, a nonprofit providing direct support and national advocacy for student parents in college, is expanding its innovative Scholar Program to provide direct service to teen parents in college in Dallas, TX. This marks the organization's third site, building on the trailblazing success of its programs in the Washington, DC region and Greater New Orleans area.

The Generation Hope Scholar Program offers teen parents essential support, including one-on-one mentoring, tuition assistance, and a vibrant peer community. Scholars benefit from comprehensive resources such as year-round training, academic planning, and career preparation. Additional supports include individualized coaching, free tutoring, mental health services, and family-friendly events designed to help Scholars achieve their educational and professional goals.

Fewer than 2% of teen mothers earn a college degree before age 30, and more than half of all parenting college students leave school without a degree. Generation Hope Scholars graduate at a rate that is double the rate for low-income college students and eight times the rate for single mothers nationwide.

Nicole Lynn Lewis, Founder & CEO of Generation Hope, expressed her excitement about the expansion: "Expanding to Dallas is a pivotal moment for Generation Hope. We have always known that our work is needed everywhere, and to see our Scholar Program growing to this new community is so exciting. We're not just bringing a DC program to Dallas—we're launching a Dallas program, built by and for this community. We understand that achieving academic success requires more than just financial assistance—it calls for a supportive community and resources that address the full spectrum of challenges our Scholars face including the systemic barriers that have historically impeded the progress of marginalized students."

To celebrate this expansion, Generation Hope will host a special luncheon on January 31, 2025, in Dallas. The event, open to the press and the community by invitation with RSVP, will offer an opportunity to learn more about the Scholar Program, meet the staff and board members, and explore ways to get involved.

Caroline Griswold Short, Vice President of Family Programming, highlighted the organization's commitment to local engagement: "We are dedicated to ensuring that the Dallas program is tailored to the unique needs of the community. This expansion is not about replicating our DC and NOLA models but about co-creating a program that truly reflects and supports the diverse and dynamic population in Dallas, with a strong focus on community-building, advancing racial equity, and providing comprehensive support."

For more information about the Generation Hope Scholar Program and updates on the Dallas launch, or to take immediate action, please visit our website at generationhope.org or contact [email protected] .

About Generation Hope

Generation Hope's mission is to ensure all student parents have opportunities to succeed, experience economic mobility, and build wealth. By engaging with education and policy partners, Generation Hope drives systemic change and provides direct support to teen parents in college, as well as their children, through holistic, two-generation programming.

