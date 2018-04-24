Generation X Poised to be the Next Big Giver in Philanthropy

"The Blackbaud Institute's Next Generation of American Giving study reveals increasing preferences for tools like mobile giving and crowdfunding, which put the donor in the driver's seat, showing fundraisers they need to continue to evolve with technology to reach supporters where they are," said Catherine LaCour, Blackbaud's chief marketing officer and senior advisor to the Blackbaud Institute. "With the deeper understanding of your supporters and the tools they use, there is no limit to the positive change you can achieve. We offer this study in the hopes that it will help inform strategic and tactical choices in today's uncertain fundraising landscape."

Key findings from the Blackbaud Institute's Next Generation of American Giving study:

Fewer Americans are giving, so understanding and retaining the donors you have is more important than ever. With the exception of Baby Boomers, each generation has seen a decline in the percentage of cohort members who say they give to charity since 2013.

Boomers say they gave nearly to nonprofits last year. That represents 41% of all money donated during that period. Boomers are the only generation seeing a directional increase in the percentage of cohort members who say they give. Generation X is approaching prime giving years. More than 20% of Gen-Xers say they expect to increase their giving in the coming year. A significant number of Gen-Xers report they are in the process of making decisions about where their money will go after they're gone.

More than 20% of Gen-Xers say they expect to increase their giving in the coming year. A significant number of Gen-Xers report they are in the process of making decisions about where their money will go after they're gone. Millennial giving is still a work in progress. Approximately 34 million Millennials contributed 14% of all money donated over the past year. Building relationships with Millennial donors is a long-term investment.

"One surprising lesson we learned came from insight on Generation X, and numbers-wise, while the Millennial generation is larger, there are significantly more Xers than you might think," said Mark Rovner, author of the study and founding principal, Sea Change Strategies. "Regardless of the fascination with Millennials, Gen X is poised to be the next big thing for philanthropy. As the giving baton passes, a debate always rages as to whether giving attitudes and habits are products of the unique outlook of each generation, or whether these attitudes and habits evolve with changing life stages. The Next Generation of American Giving study provides evidence for both perspectives."

Download the full study at http://institute.blackbaud.com/asset/the-next-generation-of-american-giving-2018.

