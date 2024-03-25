Generative AI takes center stage at SAS Innovate

Register today for the premier data and AI conference, April 16-19 in Las Vegas

CARY, N.C., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Generative AI has captured the public's imagination because it makes data and AI more accessible to people of varying job roles and experience. Yet for many organizations, putting AI into practice and generating trustworthy insights remain huge challenges.

The best place to learn how to build value with AI is SAS Innovate, the data and AI experience for business leaders, technical users and SAS partners.

The premier in-person data & AI experience. SAS Innovate is live in Las Vegas April 16-19. Post this SAS Innovate is the premier in-person data and AI experience for business leaders and technical users.

This in-person event, April 16-19 at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, will feature more than 200 sessions, including in-depth breakouts, interactive roundtables led by MIT Technology Review, hands-on workshops and engaging demos.

"Innovation is at the core of how SAS serves its customers, and that's what SAS Innovate celebrates," said Jennifer Chase, Chief Marketing Officer at SAS. "But this event is more than a celebration. It's a workshop for applying AI in your organization. It's a showcase for the latest data and AI technologies from SAS and its partners. And it's a hub for networking with people in all types of roles and industries from around the world."

AI in action

The flagship annual event from the leader in data and AI, SAS Innovate will feature presentations from organizations using AI and analytics today to optimize their business, manage risk, fight fraud, enhance customer relationships and more. They include AES, AstraZeneca, Bayer, Citi, Duke Health, First Citizens, Georgia-Pacific, Gilead, Kellanova, Posten Norge, PZU, Telefónica, Volvo, wienerberger and more.

Inspiring keynotes

Acclaimed tech journalist Kara Swisher will moderate a panel on responsible AI featuring Miriam Vogel, CEO of EqualAI and Chair of the National AI Advisory Committee (NAIAC), which advises the US president; and Reggie Townsend, Vice President of Data Ethics at SAS and NAIAC member.

Also speaking at SAS Innovate are Adam Grant, organizational psychologist and bestselling author of Hidden Potential and Think Again, and Cassie Kozyrkov, CEO of Data Scientific and former Chief Decision Scientist at Google.

In what's sure to be a hot ticket, Hot Ones host Sean Evans will interview SAS CTO Bryan Harris, who will answer questions while eating progressively spicier chicken wings. Harris will cover topics like AI, what's on the way from SAS R&D, and the latest SAS news.

Finally, the Closing Session will include the electrifying performance of iLuminate, the dance crew that has dazzled America with their fusion of technology and choreography.

Innovation Hub

SAS Innovate will once again feature the Innovation Hub, where attendees can encounter the latest technologies from SAS and its partners through 60 super demos and plentiful networking opportunities. The Innovation Hub will spotlight SAS® Viya® – SAS' cloud-native, massively parallel data and AI platform – along with data management, advanced analytics and industry-specific solutions.

New: SAS Hackathon Boot Camp

A new event at SAS Innovate this year is an express version of the annual SAS Hackathon. Attendees can sign up to participate in this immersive program using the trustworthy AI environment of SAS Viya. The challenge: Address hidden biases in credit models and create a fair model for evaluating loan applications. Visit the SAS Hacker's Hub for more details.

Industry focus

SAS will feature industry-specific solutions in the Innovation Hub, as well as industry-focused presentations during the conference. Spotlighted industries include banking, education, government, health care, insurance, life sciences, manufacturing, retail/CPG and telecom. SAS has a long history of providing advanced analytics for industry-specific challenges and last year committed $1 billion to AI-powered industry solutions.

Partners

SAS Innovate is presented by SAS in partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Intel and Microsoft. Together, SAS and its partners put data and AI to work and deliver insights that improve lives.

Register today

To reserve your spot in Las Vegas, register today. If you can't make it to Vegas, you can sign up to watch a free livestream of SAS Innovate keynotes, general sessions and select breakouts, or view them on demand.

SAS will also host SAS Innovate on Tour, a series of complimentary in-person events in Asia, Europe and Latin America from May through September (registration coming soon).

About SAS

SAS is a global leader in data and AI. With SAS software and industry-specific solutions, organizations transform data into trusted decisions. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

SAS and all other SAS Institute Inc. product or service names are registered trademarks or trademarks of SAS Institute Inc. in the USA and other countries. ® indicates USA registration. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective companies. Copyright © 2024 SAS Institute Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE SAS Institute