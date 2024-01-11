NRF24: SAS spotlights customers driving results with retail AI & analytics

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NRF 113th Annual Convention and EXPO -- SAS will join other global retail and consumer goods leaders at one of the retail industry's biggest annual events: the National Retail Federation's annual convention and expo in New York City.

SAS stands out at retail’s Big Show - NRF24 - with customer presentations, technology demos and innovative new partners.
"Artificial intelligence and analytics are must-have technologies retail and consumer goods companies use to remain nimble in the face of change," said Dan Mitchell, Global Director of SAS Retail and Consumer Goods. "During NRF24, we'll join with our partners and customers to share the brightest examples of our technology making a difference."

Connect with SAS at NRF24
Visit the NRF 2024 | SAS gateway microsite for details about SAS customer presentations, software demonstrations and appointment scheduling. As a bonus, Supply Chain Surfer, the interactive game that allows players to explore the use of AI and analytics in the modern, connected supply chain, is back for an encore performance courtesy of Intel.

Learn more about how AI & analytics drive value from SAS customers
While visiting the SAS booth (4809), stay for customer presentations ranging from a nationwide beauty retailer discussing how analytics helps with loyalty programs to a global consumer goods company sharing how analytics enriches its supply chain. Don't miss out on learning more about how a Latin American grocery chain uses analytics to predict demand for fresh fruits and vegetables or a North American hypermarket chain's use of analytics to drive customer engagement.

SAS expands partner presence at NRF24
Intel, a longtime SAS technology partner, is sponsoring SAS' NRF promotions and the SAS Customer Lounge, a spot in the SAS booth for NRF attendees to rest and recharge (literally and figuratively).

2024 marks the first time SAS will include indirect channels and partners at the NRF show. SAS welcomes these partners to the SAS booth:

  • Cloud partners: AWS and Microsoft
  • MarTech providers: Cruxo, Digital Alchemy and Munvo
  • Retail/supply chain solution providers: Algomine, CT Global and Globant
  • Business innovation partners: Mojix and project44

Demonstrations & presentations bring retail AI & analytics to life
Throughout NRF24, SAS experts will deliver presentations that spotlight SAS' expertise – 17 sessions and many demos that address topics ranging from customer intelligence/MarTech, merchandising and planning to the supply chain. Tap the microsite link (above) to learn details.

Join SAS for happy hour
To wrap up a busy conference day, SAS will host a beer and wine social on Monday, Jan. 15, from 2:30 to 4 p.m. There's no RSVP required. We encourage customers and partners to stop by the SAS booth.

