Generative Design Market - Global Forecast to 2023: Focus on Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, & Industrial Manufacturing

DUBLIN, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Generative Design Market by Application (Product Design & Development and Cost Optimization), Component, Deployment Model, Industry Vertical (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Manufacturing), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global generative design market to grow from USD 111 million in 2018 to USD 275 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period.

The generative design market is growing rapidly with the rising need for advanced product design software, a growing demand for environment-friendly architecture, and enhanced production efficiency. However, the complexity of using generative design software would limit the growth of the market.

Cost Optimization segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

By application, the cost optimization segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Generative design is one such approach that enables designers to optimize fairly large and complex parameters such as material, energy, and time wastage. Hence, developing robust and efficient optimization algorithms to deal with resource wastage has been one of the major focus areas of industries.

Automotive industry vertical is estimated to be the largest adopter of generative design solutions in 2018

The automotive industry has always been at the forefront of adopting technologies for its product design and development. With rapid manufacturing advancements in the industry, generative design has gained a prominent place in achieving cost and production efficiency. Its use has increased to test and analyze designs of products in a virtual environment. Generative design software assists design engineers to reduce product design time, cost, and weight and improves the overall efficiency for automotive manufacturing and designing companies like General Motors, Hack Rod, and others.

Generative design market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The high growth of the market in Asia Pacific (APAC) is attributed to the rapid economic developments, favorable government policies, and increasing digitalization in the region with the increasing interest of businesses towards technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI). However, high installation costs, low acceptance of consumers, and changes in management processes remains the biggest hurdle in the adoption of generative design across the region. The cloud-based generative design tools present an optimal solution for these countries by minimizing integration complexities and installation costs.

The generative design market comprises major solution providers, such Altair (US), Autodesk (US), ANSYS (US), Dassault Systmes (France), Desktop Metal (US), MSC Software (US), ESI Group (France), Bentley Systems (US), nTopology (US), and Paramatters (US).



